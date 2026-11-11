Panchang Today, November 11, 2026: Shukla Dwitiya under Anuradha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 11, 2026, in New Delhi favours thoughtful communication, patient cooperation and careful preparation, with a practical emphasis on checking details and weighing mixed timing indications before making an important commitment.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:40 am Sunset 5:29 pm Rahu Kaal 12:05 pm to 1:26 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:54 am to 5:47 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Bhai Dooj

Basis: Kartika Shukla Dwitiya Yama Dwitiya

Basis: Kartika Shukla Dwitiya

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar provides a useful frame for communication, learning and attention to detail. Read alongside Shukla Dwitiya, it suggests approaching developing plans through manageable steps rather than trying to settle everything at once. For readers using the Panchang as a daily guide, this combination can support drafting, discussion and the patient work of bringing an idea into clearer shape. Anuradha adds a traditional emphasis on cooperation and the care needed to sustain an association. Its practical application is to notice whether responsibilities are shared fairly and whether expectations have actually been discussed. The Moon in Scorpio offers a reflective counterpoint: a reason to examine a matter carefully without treating an unspoken concern as established fact. Taken together, these indications may be used as a reminder to combine clear expression with discretion. They are not a prediction of how the day will unfold. The most useful approach is to ask precise questions, keep commitments realistic and leave room for another person's explanation. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar provides a useful frame for communication, learning and attention to detail. Read alongside Shukla Dwitiya, it suggests approaching developing plans through manageable steps rather than trying to settle everything at once. For readers using the Panchang as a daily guide, this combination can support drafting, discussion and the patient work of bringing an idea into clearer shape. Anuradha adds a traditional emphasis on cooperation and the care needed to sustain an association. Its practical application is to notice whether responsibilities are shared fairly and whether expectations have actually been discussed. The Moon in Scorpio offers a reflective counterpoint: a reason to examine a matter carefully without treating an unspoken concern as established fact. Taken together, these indications may be used as a reminder to combine clear expression with discretion. They are not a prediction of how the day will unfold. The most useful approach is to ask precise questions, keep commitments realistic and leave room for another person's explanation. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional emphasis on communication and cooperation to organise discussions around clear questions and achievable next steps. Before a meeting, separate confirmed information from assumptions and identify who is responsible for each task. For an important decision, compare the available options in writing rather than relying on the confidence of a presentation. A favourable timing label should not replace checks on costs, terms or practical readiness. Where a new commitment can wait, use the timing guidance alongside ordinary scheduling needs. Work already under way can be approached steadily, with room to correct details before they become larger problems.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Anuradha and the Scorpio Moon can be read as an invitation to balance commitment with thoughtful listening. In everyday relationships, this may mean asking what someone intended before responding to what you think they meant. Keep sensitive conversations specific: discuss the particular concern rather than collecting older disagreements into one exchange. If a shared plan needs attention, agree on one practical step that both people can manage. Discretion is useful, but silence need not stand in for an explanation. A calm, direct question may serve a relationship better than repeated guessing.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find a short period of quiet reflection useful before the day's demands gather pace. Consider what genuinely needs attention, which decisions require more information and which concerns can be set aside for now. If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it familiar and unhurried rather than adding an elaborate practice. Reflection can also be practical: note one responsibility you want to fulfil carefully and one conversation that deserves patience. The aim is not to obtain certainty about the day, but to begin with a clearer sense of your own priorities.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 11, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Dwitiya until 3:53 pm; then Shukla Tritiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Anuradha until 11:37 am; then Jyeshtha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Atiganda until 3:39 am, Thursday; then Sukarma Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 3:53 pm; then Taitila until 4:58 am, Thursday; then Gara until 6:09 pm, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:54 am 5:47 am Pratah Sandhya 5:21 am 6:40 am Amrit Kalam 4:32 am, Thursday 6:18 am, Thursday Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:36 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:29 pm 5:55 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:29 pm 6:48 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:31 am, Thursday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:40 am 11:37 am Amrit Siddhi Yog 6:40 am 11:37 am Siddha Yog 6:40 am 3:53 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:54 am to 5:47 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: review priorities, consider an unresolved question or make space for an established personal practice. There is no need to fit several activities into the interval. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and the other listed favorable Yog periods may also be considered when arranging a flexible task. However, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog occurs alongside Aadal Yog, so their simultaneous traditional indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling the other. Use these references as one part of planning, alongside preparation, other people's availability and the actual demands of the task. A timing preference need not become pressure to act before you are ready.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:05 pm 1:26 pm Gulika Kaal 10:43 am 12:05 pm Yamaganda 8:01 am 9:22 am Dur Muhurtam 11:43 am 12:26 pm Varjyam 5:51 pm 7:36 pm Vidaal Yog 11:38 am 6:41 am, Thursday Aadal Yog 6:40 am 11:37 am View All

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:40 am Sunset 5:29 pm Moonrise 8:27 am Moonset 6:46 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:22 pm to 1:47 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:05 pm to 1:26 pm Bengaluru 12:03 pm to 1:30 pm Hyderabad 11:59 am to 1:25 pm Chennai 11:52 am to 1:19 pm Ahmedabad 12:23 pm to 1:46 pm Pune 12:18 pm to 1:43 pm Kolkata 11:20 am to 12:43 pm Jaipur 12:10 pm to 1:32 pm Kochi 12:09 pm to 1:36 pm Lucknow 11:50 am to 1:12 pm Indore 12:10 pm to 1:33 pm Guwahati 11:06 am to 12:29 pm Chandigarh 12:06 pm to 1:26 pm Surat 12:22 pm to 1:46 pm Visakhapatnam 11:40 am to 1:05 pm Nagpur 11:57 am to 1:21 pm Coimbatore 12:06 pm to 1:33 pm Varanasi 11:41 am to 1:04 pm Bhubaneswar 11:30 am to 12:54 pm View All

For readers guided by the Panchang, the practical approach is to prepare carefully, speak clearly and keep timing preferences in proportion. Choose one task to advance, one detail to verify and one conversation to handle patiently. Let the day's traditional guidance support sound judgement rather than replace it.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)