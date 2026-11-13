Panchang Today, November 13, 2026: Shukla Chaturthi under Mula Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 13, 2026, in New Delhi favours a practical balance of thoughtful cooperation, careful examination and purposeful follow-through, with readers encouraged to keep commitments realistic and allow time for checking important details.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:42 am Sunset 5:28 pm Rahu Kaal 10:44 am to 12:05 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 1:53 pm to 2:36 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Chandra Darshana

Basis: Kartika Shukla Pratipada

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Friday’s Shukravar provides a setting for considering cooperation and the quality of everyday exchanges, while Shukla Chaturthi encourages a deliberate approach to tasks that need patience. Read together, these elements suggest keeping expectations modest and giving necessary work proper attention rather than seeking a dramatic result. Mula Nakshatra adds a traditional emphasis on examining foundations, which can be translated into a useful question: what needs to be understood before the next step is taken? With the Moon in Sagittarius, the broader perspective also deserves space, but it is better to connect an idea with a workable plan than to leave it as an aspiration. The combined reading supports reviewing assumptions without turning every uncertainty into a problem. For daily life, this may mean identifying the central issue, discussing it plainly and choosing one manageable response. These are traditional interpretive cues, not predictions about how the day will unfold, and readers can use them selectively alongside their actual responsibilities, available information and personal judgement. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Friday’s Shukravar provides a setting for considering cooperation and the quality of everyday exchanges, while Shukla Chaturthi encourages a deliberate approach to tasks that need patience. Read together, these elements suggest keeping expectations modest and giving necessary work proper attention rather than seeking a dramatic result. Mula Nakshatra adds a traditional emphasis on examining foundations, which can be translated into a useful question: what needs to be understood before the next step is taken? With the Moon in Sagittarius, the broader perspective also deserves space, but it is better to connect an idea with a workable plan than to leave it as an aspiration. The combined reading supports reviewing assumptions without turning every uncertainty into a problem. For daily life, this may mean identifying the central issue, discussing it plainly and choosing one manageable response. These are traditional interpretive cues, not predictions about how the day will unfold, and readers can use them selectively alongside their actual responsibilities, available information and personal judgement. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to distinguish essential work from activity that merely fills the schedule. Begin with the task that needs the clearest reasoning, and check whether its purpose, deadline and ownership are understood. For important decisions, compare the available information with what is still missing before giving approval. A short written plan can be more useful than repeated discussion. If a proposal needs revision, explain the specific change rather than rejecting it broadly. Keep financial and professional commitments proportionate to what you can verify. Traditional timing preferences can guide scheduling, but they should not replace due diligence or necessary action.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day’s combination offers a prompt to balance cordiality with clarity. In family discussions or conversations with a partner, say what you need without expecting the other person to infer it. If an old disagreement returns, focus on the practical issue rather than reopening every earlier complaint. Listening fully before replying may help keep a small difference manageable. At work and at home, distinguish a request from a promise, particularly when time is limited. A considerate response can still include a boundary. Use this guidance as a reminder to communicate thoughtfully, not as an expectation of conflict.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who use Panchang as a reflective guide may find it helpful to examine the reason behind a current priority. Ask whether it reflects a genuine responsibility, a personal preference or pressure to keep pace with others. A few quiet minutes with a notebook can help separate these concerns without requiring an immediate answer. If you already have a spiritual routine, keep it familiar and manageable rather than adding obligations. The practical aim is to return to daily work with a clearer sense of what deserves attention. Reflection need not resolve everything; identifying one assumption worth reconsidering is enough for today.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 13, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Chaturthi until 8:42 pm; then Shukla Panchami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Mula until 5:16 pm; then Purva Ashadha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Dhriti until 5:21 am, Saturday; then Shoola Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 7:24 am; then Vishti until 8:42 pm; then Bava until 10:02 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Sagittarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:56 am 5:49 am Pratah Sandhya 5:22 am 6:42 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:27 pm Amrit Kalam 10:05 am 11:53 am Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:36 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:28 pm 5:55 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:28 pm 6:47 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:32 am, Saturday Ravi Yog 6:42 am 5:16 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Vijaya Muhurta, from 1:53 pm to 2:36 pm, for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Choose something already prepared: completing a considered response, advancing an agreed plan or addressing a piece of work that needs sustained attention. The emphasis is on purposeful action rather than beginning several things at once. Gather the necessary documents beforehand, clarify the immediate objective and leave room to review what has been done. A favourable period is best treated as a scheduling preference within a realistic day, not as an assurance of success. If the window does not fit your obligations, continue with sensible preparation and an appropriate opportunity rather than rushing merely to match the clock.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:44 am 12:05 pm Gulika Kaal 8:02 am 9:23 am Yamaganda 2:46 pm 4:07 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:51 am 9:34 am Dur Muhurtam 12:27 pm 1:10 pm Varjyam 4:08 am, Saturday 5:56 am, Saturday View All

Those who observe Panchang caution periods may prefer to avoid scheduling a fresh, consequential beginning during Rahu Kaal, from 10:44 am to 12:05 pm. Where there is flexibility, use this interval for routine administration, checking documents or preparing questions for a later discussion. The practical distinction is between proceeding with necessary responsibilities and choosing when to launch something optional. There is no need to interrupt ordinary work, postpone an urgent response or regard an unavoidable appointment with apprehension. If an important matter falls within this period, pay attention to accuracy, consent and the information available, just as you would at any other time. Traditional caution is a prompt for measured scheduling, not a forecast of difficulty. Keep the day moving calmly and make adjustments only where they are genuinely convenient.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:42 am Sunset 5:28 pm Moonrise 10:12 am Moonset 8:30 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 10:58 am to 12:22 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:44 am to 12:05 pm Bengaluru 10:37 am to 12:03 pm Hyderabad 10:35 am to 12:00 pm Chennai 10:26 am to 11:53 am Ahmedabad 11:00 am to 12:23 pm Pune 10:53 am to 12:18 pm Kolkata 9:57 am to 11:20 am Jaipur 10:49 am to 12:10 pm Kochi 10:41 am to 12:09 pm Lucknow 10:28 am to 11:50 am Indore 10:47 am to 12:10 pm Guwahati 9:45 am to 11:07 am Chandigarh 10:46 am to 12:06 pm Surat 10:59 am to 12:22 pm Visakhapatnam 10:15 am to 11:40 am Nagpur 10:33 am to 11:57 am Coimbatore 10:39 am to 12:06 pm Varanasi 10:19 am to 11:42 am Bhubaneswar 10:06 am to 11:30 am View All

Use today’s traditional Panchang reading as a light framework: understand the issue, speak clearly and follow through on one useful task. Keep timing preferences secondary to responsibilities and sound judgement. A manageable plan, checked details and reasonable expectations offer a calm way to bring the day to a close.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)