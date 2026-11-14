Panchang Today, November 14, 2026: Shukla Panchami under Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 14, 2026, favours a measured approach to everyday responsibilities, with clear priorities, thoughtful communication and careful timing offering a practical framework for work, personal commitments and decisions that deserve attention.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:42 am Sunset 5:28 pm Rahu Kaal 9:24 am to 10:44 am Highlighted favourable window Abhijit Muhurta: 11:43 am to 12:26 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar provides a framework for patience, responsibility and attention to unfinished duties. For readers in New Delhi, the combination of Shukla Panchami, Purva Ashadha and the Moon signs Sagittarius and Capricorn may be read as an invitation to bring purpose and practical judgement together. This is guidance for organising the day, not a prediction of how events will unfold.

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{{^usCountry}} Shukla Panchami can be approached as a reminder to build on work already begun rather than demand immediate completion. Purva Ashadha supports considering what deserves sustained effort, while Uttara Ashadha brings the question of follow-through into the reading. The Sagittarius and Capricorn references offer a useful contrast between the larger aim and the responsibilities needed to pursue it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shukla Panchami can be approached as a reminder to build on work already begun rather than demand immediate completion. Purva Ashadha supports considering what deserves sustained effort, while Uttara Ashadha brings the question of follow-through into the reading. The Sagittarius and Capricorn references offer a useful contrast between the larger aim and the responsibilities needed to pursue it. {{/usCountry}}

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Taken together, these traditional indications favour a steady pace: identify the task, understand its purpose and decide what can reasonably be finished. Avoid treating enthusiasm as sufficient preparation. A modest plan with clear steps may serve better than several ambitious promises competing for attention.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

Those who follow Panchang timings may use this day to separate essential work from tasks that can wait. In the traditional reading, the emphasis is on preparation and follow-through rather than hurried expansion. Begin with a short list, check what depends on another person's response and leave room for corrections.

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For an important decision, compare the available information before choosing a preferred moment to act. A favourable period can help structure a schedule, but it cannot replace sound terms, accurate figures or informed advice. If a submission is ready, review its attachments and recipient details. Where facts remain unclear, asking one precise question may be more useful than pressing for immediate agreement.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's emphasis on patience can be applied to conversations at home and with colleagues. Say what you need clearly, while allowing the other person enough room to explain their position. A practical discussion is more likely to remain useful when it deals with one issue at a time.

Those who use this guidance may prefer to clarify shared responsibilities rather than revisit every earlier disagreement. Check whether a request has been understood before assuming reluctance. If plans need changing, give reasonable notice and suggest an alternative. Timing may organise a conversation, but listening and mutual consent remain the more important considerations.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use a quiet pause to review the difference between intention and action. Consider which responsibility needs attention, which expectation is unrealistic and which unfinished matter can be addressed with a small, definite step. There is no need to turn reflection into another demanding assignment.

If you already have a personal spiritual routine, keep it familiar and manageable. The traditional reading can provide a prompt for consistency without requiring anything new. A few notes on what you learned, what you can correct and what lies outside your control may help bring perspective. Let reflection support ordinary responsibilities rather than become a reason to postpone them.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 14, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Panchami until 11:23 pm; then Shukla Shashthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Ashadha until 8:23 pm; then Uttara Ashadha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shoola until 6:21 am, Sunday; then Ganda Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 10:02 am; then Balava until 11:23 pm; then Kaulava until 12:43 pm, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Sagittarius until 3:10 am, Sunday; then Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:56 am 5:49 am Pratah Sandhya 5:23 am 6:42 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 2:59 pm 4:47 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:52 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:28 pm 5:54 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:28 pm 6:47 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:32 am, Sunday Ravi Yog 8:25 pm 6:43 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Abhijit Muhurta, from 11:43 am to 12:26 pm, for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Treat the window as a scheduling aid: complete the preparation beforehand so that the chosen period is not spent searching for documents or settling basic questions.

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, a favourable designation supports choosing a convenient moment, not assuming a favourable outcome. Select one meaningful task rather than trying to fit several commitments into the interval. Check practical requirements and the availability of anyone else involved. If the task cannot responsibly be completed then, retain the preparation and choose a workable alternative. Readiness, accuracy and consideration for others should remain central to how the period is used.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:24 am 10:44 am Gulika Kaal 6:42 am 8:03 am Yamaganda 1:26 pm 2:46 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:08 am 8:51 am Varjyam 5:27 am, Sunday 7:15 am, Sunday Vidaal Yog 8:25 pm 6:43 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to defer an avoidable new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 10:44 am. Routine responsibilities need not be treated with alarm; use ordinary checks and avoid rushing a commitment simply to clear it from your list.

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Vidaal Yog continues until 6:43 am, Sunday. Ravi Yog is present simultaneously, so the traditional indications are mixed: one is favourable and the other calls for caution. Neither should be described as cancelling or overriding the other. Readers who observe these distinctions may keep discretionary commitments modest and allow more time to review an important choice.

These labels are traditional scheduling guidance, not evidence that something unwelcome will happen. Essential duties should be handled according to their real urgency. Where postponement is easy, choose a time that permits calm preparation and clear agreement.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:42 am Sunset 5:28 pm Moonrise 10:57 am Moonset 9:25 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:34 am to 10:58 am Delhi (NCR) 9:24 am to 10:44 am Bengaluru 9:10 am to 10:37 am Hyderabad 9:10 am to 10:35 am Chennai 9:00 am to 10:26 am Ahmedabad 9:37 am to 11:00 am Pune 9:29 am to 10:54 am Kolkata 8:34 am to 9:57 am Jaipur 9:28 am to 10:49 am Kochi 9:14 am to 10:41 am Lucknow 9:07 am to 10:29 am Indore 9:24 am to 10:47 am Guwahati 8:23 am to 9:45 am Chandigarh 9:27 am to 10:46 am Surat 9:35 am to 10:59 am Visakhapatnam 8:51 am to 10:16 am Nagpur 9:10 am to 10:34 am Coimbatore 9:12 am to 10:39 am Varanasi 8:58 am to 10:20 am Bhubaneswar 8:43 am to 10:06 am View All

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the most useful approach is steady rather than elaborate. Choose a manageable priority, prepare carefully and communicate without haste. Use the timing guidance where it fits your circumstances, while letting reliable information, practical needs and consideration for others guide what you actually do.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)