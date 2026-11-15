Panchang Today, November 15, 2026: Shukla Shashthi under Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 15 favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with steady preparation, considerate communication and room for reflection offering a practical framework for readers balancing Sunday commitments with plans for the week ahead.

Panchang Today (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:43 am Sunset 5:27 pm Rahu Kaal 4:07 pm to 5:27 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:57 am to 5:50 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Chhath Puja

Basis: Kartika Shukla Shashthi; Region: East

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar, Shukla Shashthi, Uttara Ashadha and the Moon in Capricorn offer a framework for considering responsibility, persistence and the way intentions become workable commitments. For readers in New Delhi, the useful emphasis is on doing a few things carefully rather than filling Sunday with more than can comfortably be managed. Ravivar can be approached as an occasion to review personal priorities and how one handles responsibility, without turning that review into a demand for achievement. Shukla Shashthi may be read as encouragement to develop an existing intention through manageable effort. Uttara Ashadha traditionally places value on persistence and commitments that can be sustained, while Capricorn provides a practical lens for considering limits, duties and organisation. Taken together, these indications support a restrained reading: clarify what matters, recognise what remains unfinished and choose a realistic next step. They do not establish how events will unfold. The day's guidance is best used as a prompt for deliberate conduct, with actual circumstances and the needs of others remaining central. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar, Shukla Shashthi, Uttara Ashadha and the Moon in Capricorn offer a framework for considering responsibility, persistence and the way intentions become workable commitments. For readers in New Delhi, the useful emphasis is on doing a few things carefully rather than filling Sunday with more than can comfortably be managed. Ravivar can be approached as an occasion to review personal priorities and how one handles responsibility, without turning that review into a demand for achievement. Shukla Shashthi may be read as encouragement to develop an existing intention through manageable effort. Uttara Ashadha traditionally places value on persistence and commitments that can be sustained, while Capricorn provides a practical lens for considering limits, duties and organisation. Taken together, these indications support a restrained reading: clarify what matters, recognise what remains unfinished and choose a realistic next step. They do not establish how events will unfold. The day's guidance is best used as a prompt for deliberate conduct, with actual circumstances and the needs of others remaining central. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to organise unfinished work, review the coming week's commitments and separate essential tasks from optional ones. Begin with what is already understood rather than expanding a plan before its basics are settled. For an important decision, check the information, costs and responsibilities involved, and leave room for questions. A carefully prepared note or realistic schedule may be more useful than an ambitious announcement. If Sunday is a working day for you, keep expectations clear and allow colleagues reasonable time to respond. Traditional timing preferences can inform a choice of moment, but should not replace sound judgement, professional advice or a necessary deadline.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the emphasis on responsibility can be applied to relationships through consistency rather than grand gestures. Make only those promises you can reasonably keep, and explain a change of plan before it becomes a source of confusion. With family or friends, a practical conversation about shared duties may help, provided it leaves space for everyone's preferences. Avoid treating efficiency as more important than listening. If a disagreement needs attention, address one issue at a time and ask what the other person means before responding. Those using the day's guidance may find a modest, dependable action a useful expression of care.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may set aside a little uninterrupted time to consider which responsibilities deserve attention and which expectations can be adjusted. Reflection need not become another task to complete perfectly. A quiet review of recent choices, or prayer if it is already part of your practice, can provide a pause before the day's demands. Consider whether your plans reflect your actual capacity and whether an unfinished matter needs action, clarification or simply more time. Keep the exercise grounded in specific choices rather than searching for signs of a particular outcome. The purpose is to return to ordinary responsibilities with a clearer sense of proportion.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 15, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Shashthi until 2:00 am, Monday; then Shukla Saptami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Ashadha until 11:28 pm; then Shravana Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Ganda Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 12:43 pm; then Taitila until 2:00 am, Monday; then Gara until 3:13 pm, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:57 am 5:50 am Pratah Sandhya 5:23 am 6:43 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:44 am 12:27 pm Amrit Kalam 4:15 pm 6:04 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:52 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:27 pm 5:54 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:27 pm 6:47 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:32 am, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:43 am 11:29 pm Siddha Yog 6:43 am 2:01 am, Monday Tripushkara Yog 2:02 am, Monday 11:29 pm Ravi Yog 6:43 am 11:29 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:57 am to 5:50 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose simple: identify a priority, consider an unresolved question or spend a little time without interruption. There is no need to turn the window into a crowded programme. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and the other listed favourable Yog periods may also be considered when arranging activities, but the day's indications require a balanced reading. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Vidaal Yog occur simultaneously, so their indications are mixed. Neither should be treated as cancelling or overriding the other. Use a favourable period as a scheduling preference where convenient, while keeping preparation, consent, availability and practical requirements at the centre of any decision.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:07 pm 5:27 pm Gulika Kaal 2:46 pm 4:07 pm Yamaganda 12:05 pm 1:26 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:01 pm 4:44 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:26 am 8:09 am Varjyam 3:58 am, Monday 5:46 am, Monday Vidaal Yog 6:43 am 11:29 pm Aadal Yog 11:30 pm 6:44 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may note that Vidaal Yog continues until 11:29 pm, while Rahu Kaal ends at 5:27 pm. In traditional guidance, these caution periods are reasons to be more deliberate about a fresh undertaking, not reasons to expect something unwelcome. Where you have genuine flexibility, you may prefer to postpone a discretionary start and use the time for checking details, routine work or preparation. If an obligation cannot reasonably move, attend to it with normal care rather than anxiety. The simultaneous presence of Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Vidaal Yog gives mixed indications, so a favourable label alone should not be read as an unrestricted recommendation. Let the caution encourage sensible questions about readiness and timing, without allowing it to disrupt essential responsibilities or become a judgement on the whole day.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:43 am Sunset 5:27 pm Moonrise 11:37 am Moonset 10:22 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 4:36 pm to 6:00 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:07 pm to 5:27 pm Bengaluru 4:23 pm to 5:50 pm Hyderabad 4:15 pm to 5:40 pm Chennai 4:12 pm to 5:39 pm Ahmedabad 4:32 pm to 5:55 pm Pune 4:32 pm to 5:56 pm Kolkata 3:29 pm to 4:52 pm Jaipur 4:14 pm to 5:36 pm Kochi 4:32 pm to 5:59 pm Lucknow 3:54 pm to 5:15 pm Indore 4:19 pm to 5:42 pm Guwahati 3:12 pm to 4:33 pm Chandigarh 4:05 pm to 5:25 pm Surat 4:33 pm to 5:57 pm Visakhapatnam 3:55 pm to 5:20 pm Nagpur 4:08 pm to 5:32 pm Coimbatore 4:28 pm to 5:55 pm Varanasi 3:48 pm to 5:09 pm Bhubaneswar 3:42 pm to 5:06 pm View All

Use this traditional Panchang guidance as a modest aid to organising Sunday, not as a forecast of results. Choose one useful task, make room for a considerate conversation and leave some space for reflection. Where timing preferences and practical needs differ, respond calmly to the circumstances in front of you.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)