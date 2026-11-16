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Panchang Today, November 16, 2026: Shukla Saptami under Shravana Nakshatra

Panchang November 16 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 04:30:41 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 16, 2026, favours a measured start to the working week, with attentive listening, orderly preparation and modest commitments offering a practical approach to responsibilities, relationships and personal reflection.

Panchang Today (pinterest)
Panchang Today (pinterest)

Key Timings Today

Sunrise6:44 am
Sunset5:27 pm
Rahu Kaal8:04 am to 9:25 am
Highlighted favourable windowBrahma Muhurta: 4:57 am to 5:51 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today

Vrishchika Sankranti
Basis: Tula to Vrishchika transit of Sun
Skanda Sashti
Basis: Kartika Shukla Shashthi; Region: South

What Today's Panchang Means

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's traditional emphasis on listening and order to review instructions before beginning work. Check what a task requires, who needs to approve it and whether the deadline is realistic. A short priority list can be more useful than several ambitious commitments. For important decisions, read the relevant documents and ask for clarification wherever terms remain unclear. Timing preferences may help organise a flexible schedule, but should not replace professional advice, evidence or necessary action. If a decision can wait, use the available time to compare options. If it cannot, proceed with the information and safeguards the situation requires.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shravana's listening theme offers a useful approach to conversations at home and at work. Let the other person finish before preparing your reply, particularly when discussing duties, expenses or shared plans. A practical question may resolve more than an assumption about someone's intentions. Those using the day's guidance can keep requests clear and commitments manageable, rather than agreeing simply to avoid an awkward exchange. If a discussion becomes repetitive, suggest returning to the specific point that needs agreement. The aim is not to force harmony, but to make communication more considerate and less hurried.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may give reflection a simple, manageable place in the day. Rather than seeking a special experience, consider what deserves attention and what can reasonably be left for later. A brief review of unfinished responsibilities may help separate a genuine priority from a habit of worrying about everything at once. If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it within your usual practice. Otherwise, a quiet pause or a few written observations can provide space for thought. Treat this as an opportunity to examine your choices, not as a requirement to feel calm or reach a particular conclusion.

Panchang Facts at a Glance
Date and VaarNovember 16, 2026, Monday (Somvar)
Lunar MonthAmanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika
Tithi (lunar day)Shukla Saptami until 4:19 am, Tuesday; then Shukla Ashtami
Nakshatra (lunar constellation)Shravana until 2:16 am, Tuesday; then Dhanishta
Yog (Sun-Moon combination)Ganda until 7:15 am; then Vriddhi
Karan (half-tithi division)Gara until 3:13 pm; then Vanija until 4:19 am, Tuesday; then Vishti until 5:17 pm, Tuesday
Moon sign (zodiac position)Capricorn
View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)

PeriodStartEnd
Brahma Muhurta4:57 am5:51 am
Pratah Sandhya5:24 am6:44 am
Abhijit Muhurta11:44 am12:27 pm
Amrit Kalam2:40 pm4:27 pm
Vijaya Muhurta1:53 pm2:35 pm
Godhuli Muhurta5:27 pm5:53 pm
Sayahana Sandhya5:27 pm6:46 pm
Nishita Muhurta11:39 pm12:32 am, Tuesday
Sarvartha Siddhi Yog6:44 am2:16 am, Tuesday
View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:57 am to 5:51 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: identify the day's main responsibility, consider an unresolved question or make space for an existing personal practice. There is no need to turn the window into a demanding schedule. The day's favourable Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is simultaneous with cautionary Aadal Yog, so the traditional indications are mixed. Neither should be treated as cancelling or overriding the other. A favourable label may guide a flexible preference, but it is not an assurance of success. For practical purposes, choose an activity that is suitable, prepared and manageable, while allowing ordinary responsibilities to determine what is feasible.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings

PeriodStartEnd
Rahu Kaal8:04 am9:25 am
Gulika Kaal1:26 pm2:46 pm
Yamaganda10:45 am12:05 pm
Dur Muhurtam12:27 pm1:10 pm
Dur Muhurtam2:35 pm3:18 pm
Varjyam6:42 am, Tuesday8:28 am, Tuesday
Aadal Yog6:44 am2:16 am, Tuesday
View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to defer an optional new beginning during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 9:25 am. Aadal Yog continues until 2:16 am, Tuesday, and is also a named caution period in the day's guidance. These labels are traditional scheduling considerations, not reasons to expect harm or suspend normal life. Where you have flexibility, use caution periods for preparation, checking details or continuing established work rather than rushing into a discretionary commitment. Where there is no flexibility, attend to the task with ordinary care. Necessary travel, urgent responsibilities and time-sensitive decisions should be assessed on their actual circumstances. Because the favourable and cautionary indications are simultaneous, avoid treating the day as wholly suitable or wholly unsuitable. A measured response is to check readiness, keep expectations realistic and leave room for revision.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset

Sunrise6:44 am
Sunset5:27 pm
Moonrise12:13 pm
Moonset11:17 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India

CityRahu Kaal
Mumbai8:10 am to 9:34 am
Delhi (NCR)8:04 am to 9:25 am
Bengaluru7:45 am to 9:11 am
Hyderabad7:46 am to 9:11 am
Chennai7:34 am to 9:00 am
Ahmedabad8:16 am to 9:38 am
Pune8:05 am to 9:30 am
Kolkata7:12 am to 8:35 am
Jaipur8:08 am to 9:29 am
Kochi7:47 am to 9:14 am
Lucknow7:47 am to 9:08 am
Indore8:02 am to 9:25 am
Guwahati7:03 am to 8:24 am
Chandigarh8:08 am to 9:28 am
Surat8:13 am to 9:36 am
Visakhapatnam7:27 am to 8:52 am
Nagpur7:47 am to 9:11 am
Coimbatore7:45 am to 9:12 am
Varanasi7:37 am to 8:59 am
Bhubaneswar7:19 am to 8:43 am
View All

Use the day's traditional guidance as a light framework: listen carefully, set achievable priorities and check important details. Choose a preferred timing only where it fits your circumstances. A clear plan, a considerate conversation and one completed responsibility can provide a sensible focus without placing unnecessary pressure on the day.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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