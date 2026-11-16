Panchang Today, November 16, 2026: Shukla Saptami under Shravana Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 16, 2026, favours a measured start to the working week, with attentive listening, orderly preparation and modest commitments offering a practical approach to responsibilities, relationships and personal reflection.

Panchang Today (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:44 am Sunset 5:27 pm Rahu Kaal 8:04 am to 9:25 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:57 am to 5:51 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Vrishchika Sankranti

Basis: Tula to Vrishchika transit of Sun Skanda Sashti

Basis: Kartika Shukla Shashthi; Region: South

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Monday, or Somvar, offers a frame for approaching everyday responsibilities with consideration rather than haste. For readers in New Delhi, the combination of Shukla Saptami, Shravana Nakshatra and the Moon in Capricorn may be read as a prompt to bring attention and structure to the day. Shukla Saptami can serve as a traditional cue for steady progress, while Shravana places emphasis on listening and learning. The Capricorn Moon adds a practical theme of responsibility, organisation and limits. Together, these indications favour an approach that makes room for both careful understanding and consistent effort. This need not mean taking on more work or expecting a particular result. It can mean understanding what is being asked, putting tasks in a sensible order and allowing enough time to complete them. The useful daily lesson is to combine receptiveness with discipline: hear people out, distinguish essential duties from optional demands, and avoid confusing urgency with importance. These are traditional interpretive themes, not predictions about how the day must unfold. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Monday, or Somvar, offers a frame for approaching everyday responsibilities with consideration rather than haste. For readers in New Delhi, the combination of Shukla Saptami, Shravana Nakshatra and the Moon in Capricorn may be read as a prompt to bring attention and structure to the day. Shukla Saptami can serve as a traditional cue for steady progress, while Shravana places emphasis on listening and learning. The Capricorn Moon adds a practical theme of responsibility, organisation and limits. Together, these indications favour an approach that makes room for both careful understanding and consistent effort. This need not mean taking on more work or expecting a particular result. It can mean understanding what is being asked, putting tasks in a sensible order and allowing enough time to complete them. The useful daily lesson is to combine receptiveness with discipline: hear people out, distinguish essential duties from optional demands, and avoid confusing urgency with importance. These are traditional interpretive themes, not predictions about how the day must unfold. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's traditional emphasis on listening and order to review instructions before beginning work. Check what a task requires, who needs to approve it and whether the deadline is realistic. A short priority list can be more useful than several ambitious commitments. For important decisions, read the relevant documents and ask for clarification wherever terms remain unclear. Timing preferences may help organise a flexible schedule, but should not replace professional advice, evidence or necessary action. If a decision can wait, use the available time to compare options. If it cannot, proceed with the information and safeguards the situation requires.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shravana's listening theme offers a useful approach to conversations at home and at work. Let the other person finish before preparing your reply, particularly when discussing duties, expenses or shared plans. A practical question may resolve more than an assumption about someone's intentions. Those using the day's guidance can keep requests clear and commitments manageable, rather than agreeing simply to avoid an awkward exchange. If a discussion becomes repetitive, suggest returning to the specific point that needs agreement. The aim is not to force harmony, but to make communication more considerate and less hurried.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may give reflection a simple, manageable place in the day. Rather than seeking a special experience, consider what deserves attention and what can reasonably be left for later. A brief review of unfinished responsibilities may help separate a genuine priority from a habit of worrying about everything at once. If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it within your usual practice. Otherwise, a quiet pause or a few written observations can provide space for thought. Treat this as an opportunity to examine your choices, not as a requirement to feel calm or reach a particular conclusion.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 16, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Saptami until 4:19 am, Tuesday; then Shukla Ashtami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Shravana until 2:16 am, Tuesday; then Dhanishta Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Ganda until 7:15 am; then Vriddhi Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 3:13 pm; then Vanija until 4:19 am, Tuesday; then Vishti until 5:17 pm, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:57 am 5:51 am Pratah Sandhya 5:24 am 6:44 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:44 am 12:27 pm Amrit Kalam 2:40 pm 4:27 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:27 pm 5:53 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:27 pm 6:46 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:32 am, Tuesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:44 am 2:16 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:57 am to 5:51 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: identify the day's main responsibility, consider an unresolved question or make space for an existing personal practice. There is no need to turn the window into a demanding schedule. The day's favourable Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is simultaneous with cautionary Aadal Yog, so the traditional indications are mixed. Neither should be treated as cancelling or overriding the other. A favourable label may guide a flexible preference, but it is not an assurance of success. For practical purposes, choose an activity that is suitable, prepared and manageable, while allowing ordinary responsibilities to determine what is feasible.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 8:04 am 9:25 am Gulika Kaal 1:26 pm 2:46 pm Yamaganda 10:45 am 12:05 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:27 pm 1:10 pm Dur Muhurtam 2:35 pm 3:18 pm Varjyam 6:42 am, Tuesday 8:28 am, Tuesday Aadal Yog 6:44 am 2:16 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to defer an optional new beginning during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 9:25 am. Aadal Yog continues until 2:16 am, Tuesday, and is also a named caution period in the day's guidance. These labels are traditional scheduling considerations, not reasons to expect harm or suspend normal life. Where you have flexibility, use caution periods for preparation, checking details or continuing established work rather than rushing into a discretionary commitment. Where there is no flexibility, attend to the task with ordinary care. Necessary travel, urgent responsibilities and time-sensitive decisions should be assessed on their actual circumstances. Because the favourable and cautionary indications are simultaneous, avoid treating the day as wholly suitable or wholly unsuitable. A measured response is to check readiness, keep expectations realistic and leave room for revision.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:44 am Sunset 5:27 pm Moonrise 12:13 pm Moonset 11:17 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 8:10 am to 9:34 am Delhi (NCR) 8:04 am to 9:25 am Bengaluru 7:45 am to 9:11 am Hyderabad 7:46 am to 9:11 am Chennai 7:34 am to 9:00 am Ahmedabad 8:16 am to 9:38 am Pune 8:05 am to 9:30 am Kolkata 7:12 am to 8:35 am Jaipur 8:08 am to 9:29 am Kochi 7:47 am to 9:14 am Lucknow 7:47 am to 9:08 am Indore 8:02 am to 9:25 am Guwahati 7:03 am to 8:24 am Chandigarh 8:08 am to 9:28 am Surat 8:13 am to 9:36 am Visakhapatnam 7:27 am to 8:52 am Nagpur 7:47 am to 9:11 am Coimbatore 7:45 am to 9:12 am Varanasi 7:37 am to 8:59 am Bhubaneswar 7:19 am to 8:43 am View All

Use the day's traditional guidance as a light framework: listen carefully, set achievable priorities and check important details. Choose a preferred timing only where it fits your circumstances. A clear plan, a considerate conversation and one completed responsibility can provide a sensible focus without placing unnecessary pressure on the day.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)