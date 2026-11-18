In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 18, 2026, invites a measured approach to everyday responsibilities, with thoughtful communication, manageable plans and quiet reflection offering a practical focus while favourable and cautionary timing indications are considered together.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:45 am Sunset 5:26 pm Rahu Kaal 12:06 pm to 1:26 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:59 am to 5:52 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Masik Durgashtami

Basis: Kartika Shukla Ashtami

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar, Shukla Navami, Shatabhisha and the Moon in Aquarius provide the day's combined reference for New Delhi. Rather than treating any one entry as a prediction, readers may use this combination as a prompt to consider how they plan, communicate and respond to everyday demands. Budhvar offers a familiar traditional context for attention to communication, while the Tithi and Nakshatra belong within that broader reading rather than standing as instructions on their own. A practical approach is to keep intentions clear, examine assumptions and allow room for other viewpoints. The Aquarius Moon can be considered within this traditional framework without assuming that everyone will think or feel alike. For daily purposes, the emphasis may remain on balancing individual judgement with responsibilities shared with others. The supplied Tithi and Nakshatra entries also include Shukla Dashami and Purva Bhadrapada. Their presence need not turn the day into a sequence of changing instructions. A consistent, considered approach is more useful than repeatedly revising ordinary plans around each Panchang entry. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar, Shukla Navami, Shatabhisha and the Moon in Aquarius provide the day's combined reference for New Delhi. Rather than treating any one entry as a prediction, readers may use this combination as a prompt to consider how they plan, communicate and respond to everyday demands. Budhvar offers a familiar traditional context for attention to communication, while the Tithi and Nakshatra belong within that broader reading rather than standing as instructions on their own. A practical approach is to keep intentions clear, examine assumptions and allow room for other viewpoints. The Aquarius Moon can be considered within this traditional framework without assuming that everyone will think or feel alike. For daily purposes, the emphasis may remain on balancing individual judgement with responsibilities shared with others. The supplied Tithi and Nakshatra entries also include Shukla Dashami and Purva Bhadrapada. Their presence need not turn the day into a sequence of changing instructions. A consistent, considered approach is more useful than repeatedly revising ordinary plans around each Panchang entry. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day as a reminder to separate preparation from commitment. At work, write down the decision needed, check the supporting information and identify who must be consulted before proceeding. Keep messages specific, especially where deadlines, costs or responsibilities are involved. For an important choice, practical readiness should remain central: a preferred period cannot replace accurate documents or informed consent. If a task is already underway, concentrate on completing the next sensible step rather than reopening the whole plan. A short review before sending an email, confirming an order or accepting a proposal can help keep the day's work orderly.

Relationships and communication

Those who follow Panchang guidance may take a measured approach to conversations today, giving clarity as much importance as goodwill. Say what you need without assuming that the other person already understands the background. In family discussions, distinguish a practical disagreement from a judgement about someone's intentions. If plans involve several people, confirm arrangements rather than relying on an earlier, incomplete exchange. Where a conversation becomes repetitive, a pause may be more useful than another explanation. These are everyday choices, not predicted developments: the traditional reading can serve as a reminder to listen carefully and leave space for a considered reply.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang timings may make room for quiet reflection without adding an unfamiliar practice to their routine. A few undisturbed minutes can be used to review priorities, acknowledge an unfinished concern or consider which commitments genuinely need attention. If prayer is already part of your day, keep it within your usual practice rather than treating this date as requiring something additional. Reflection need not produce an immediate answer. It can simply help distinguish what calls for action from what can wait. Keep the exercise modest and practical, ending with one manageable intention rather than a long list of personal demands.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 18, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Navami until 7:05 am, Thursday; then Shukla Dashami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Shatabhisha until 6:09 am, Thursday; then Purva Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Dhruva until 8:04 am; then Vyaaghaata Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 6:41 pm; then Kaulava until 7:06 am, Thursday; then Taitila until 7:17 pm, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aquarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:59 am 5:52 am Pratah Sandhya 5:25 am 6:45 am Amrit Kalam 10:29 pm 12:12 am, Thursday Vijaya Muhurta 1:52 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:26 pm 5:53 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:26 pm 6:46 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:33 am, Thursday Ravi Yog 6:45 am 6:10 am, Thursday Ravi Yog 6:11 am, Thursday 6:46 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:59 am to 5:52 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, as indicated in the day's timing guidance. This can be a modest period for setting priorities before ordinary responsibilities begin, provided it fits your circumstances. There is no need to crowd it with several activities or expect a particular result. Ravi Yog is also listed as favourable, but its simultaneous occurrence with Aadal Yog gives mixed traditional indications. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. Readers who use such timings may therefore keep expectations measured and distinguish a preferred time from practical readiness. For any consequential step, preparation, availability and the details of the decision remain essential.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:06 pm 1:26 pm Gulika Kaal 10:46 am 12:06 pm Yamaganda 8:05 am 9:26 am Dur Muhurtam 11:44 am 12:27 pm Varjyam 12:20 pm 1:57 pm Vidaal Yog 6:11 am, Thursday 6:46 am, Thursday Aadal Yog 6:45 am 6:10 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, ending at 1:26 pm, as a cautionary reference when arranging a discretionary new undertaking. Aadal Yog continues until 6:10 am, Thursday, and also calls for a measured reading within this tradition. Ravi Yog and Aadal Yog occur simultaneously, so the indications are mixed rather than uniformly favourable or unfavourable; neither cancels the other. These entries need not create anxiety or bring routine responsibilities to a halt. Where there is genuine flexibility, readers may choose another suitable time for a significant beginning. Where there is not, focus on checking details, communicating clearly and meeting necessary commitments. Do not postpone urgent needs because of a timing label. The practical purpose of observing caution is to allow deliberation, not to assume that a difficulty must follow.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:45 am Sunset 5:26 pm Moonrise 1:15 pm Moonset 1:09 am, Thursday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:23 pm to 1:47 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:06 pm to 1:26 pm Bengaluru 12:04 pm to 1:31 pm Hyderabad 12:01 pm to 1:25 pm Chennai 11:53 am to 1:20 pm Ahmedabad 12:24 pm to 1:46 pm Pune 12:19 pm to 1:43 pm Kolkata 11:21 am to 12:44 pm Jaipur 12:11 pm to 1:32 pm Kochi 12:10 pm to 1:37 pm Lucknow 11:51 am to 1:12 pm Indore 12:11 pm to 1:34 pm Guwahati 11:08 am to 12:29 pm Chandigarh 12:07 pm to 1:26 pm Surat 12:23 pm to 1:46 pm Visakhapatnam 11:41 am to 1:06 pm Nagpur 11:58 am to 1:21 pm Coimbatore 12:07 pm to 1:34 pm Varanasi 11:42 am to 1:04 pm Bhubaneswar 11:31 am to 12:55 pm View All

Traditional Panchang guidance can offer a framework for organizing the day without deciding its outcome. Keep plans realistic, conversations clear and important choices grounded in the facts available to you. Use preferred timings where convenient, read mixed indications with restraint and give necessary responsibilities priority over the search for a perfect moment.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)