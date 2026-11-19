In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 19, 2026, favours thoughtful preparation over hurried commitments, with Guruvar encouraging a considered approach to work, conversations and personal priorities, while mixed timing indications call for flexibility rather than rigid scheduling.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:46 am Sunset 5:26 pm Rahu Kaal 1:26 pm to 2:46 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:59 am to 5:53 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar offers a framework for learning, considered judgement and respect for advice, making it a useful prompt to examine the reasoning behind a decision. For New Delhi, Shukla Navami followed by Shukla Dashami can be read as an invitation to balance resolve with an orderly approach to responsibilities. Rather than taking on more simply to appear productive, identify what deserves sustained attention and what can wait. Purva Bhadrapada and the subsequent Uttara Bhadrapada provide a traditional basis for reflection, seriousness of purpose and patience with unfinished matters. The Moon's movement from Aquarius to Pisces may be interpreted symbolically as a shift in emphasis from shared concerns and wider perspectives towards understanding individual circumstances. Taken together, these entries support a practical theme: think beyond an immediate reaction, but remain attentive to the person or task in front of you. These are traditional interpretive cues, not predictions of how the day will unfold. Your circumstances, preparation and judgement remain central to any choice.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's traditional emphasis on considered judgement to organize work before making fresh commitments. Set out the essential task, the information still missing and the person responsible for the next step. A discussion with a colleague or adviser can be useful if it clarifies facts rather than merely confirming an existing preference. For important decisions, compare costs, deadlines and practical alternatives before agreeing. Keep routine duties moving even if a preferred timing is unavailable. Traditional timing guidance is best treated as a scheduling preference, not a substitute for professional advice, contractual checks or the needs of people depending on your work. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's traditional emphasis on considered judgement to organize work before making fresh commitments. Set out the essential task, the information still missing and the person responsible for the next step. A discussion with a colleague or adviser can be useful if it clarifies facts rather than merely confirming an existing preference. For important decisions, compare costs, deadlines and practical alternatives before agreeing. Keep routine duties moving even if a preferred timing is unavailable. Traditional timing guidance is best treated as a scheduling preference, not a substitute for professional advice, contractual checks or the needs of people depending on your work. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combined emphasis on wider perspective and individual understanding offers a useful cue for measured communication. If a family discussion or workplace exchange feels unresolved, ask a clear question before offering a conclusion. Give others room to explain their constraints, while stating your own needs plainly. It may help to separate a practical disagreement from a judgement about someone's intentions. Avoid making promises merely to end an uncomfortable conversation. A realistic commitment, followed through, is more useful than an elaborate assurance. Let the day's guidance encourage attention and courtesy rather than expectations about how another person should respond.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who use Panchang as a reflective framework may find value in reviewing the gap between their intentions and their daily choices. Choose one question that can lead to a practical adjustment: what needs completion, what deserves reconsideration, or where have you agreed to too much? A short period of quiet can support this review without requiring any special practice. If reflection is already part of your routine, keep it simple and familiar. Write down one manageable next step rather than a long list of personal corrections. The purpose is to bring greater clarity to ordinary responsibilities, not to demand a particular feeling or immediate answer.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 19, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Navami until 7:05 am; then Shukla Dashami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Bhadrapada until 6:55 am, Friday; then Uttara Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vyaaghaata until 7:41 am; then Harshana until 6:39 am, Friday; then Vajra Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 7:06 am; then Taitila until 7:17 pm; then Gara until 7:15 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aquarius until 12:49 am, Friday; then Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:59 am 5:53 am Pratah Sandhya 5:26 am 6:46 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:44 am 12:27 pm Amrit Kalam 10:41 pm 12:20 am, Friday Vijaya Muhurta 1:52 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:26 pm 5:52 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:26 pm 6:46 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:40 pm 12:33 am, Friday Ravi Yog 6:46 am 3:03 am, Friday Ravi Yog 3:04 am, Friday 6:47 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:59 am to 5:53 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. The practical value lies in setting aside an undisturbed interval, whether to review priorities or consider a question before the day's demands begin. There is no need to disrupt essential rest or household responsibilities to fit the window. In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravi Yog supplies a favorable indication, but its simultaneous occurrence with Vidaal Yog makes the indications mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. Readers who consult these timings can therefore keep plans modest, check the details and retain flexibility. A favourable label is a traditional scheduling consideration, not a guarantee that an undertaking will succeed.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:26 pm 2:46 pm Gulika Kaal 9:26 am 10:46 am Yamaganda 6:46 am 8:06 am Dur Muhurtam 10:19 am 11:02 am Dur Muhurtam 2:35 pm 3:18 pm Varjyam 12:52 pm 2:31 pm Vidaal Yog 6:46 am 3:03 am, Friday Aadal Yog 3:04 am, Friday 6:47 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Vidaal Yog, which continues until 3:03 am, Friday, as a reason for extra deliberation around optional new beginnings. Rahu Kaal runs from 1:26 pm to 2:46 pm and may similarly be kept aside for routine work rather than a discretionary launch. These traditional caution labels do not mean that ordinary activity must stop or that an unfavorable outcome is inevitable. Where an appointment, deadline or essential duty cannot be moved, attend to it with normal preparation and care. Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog have simultaneous, mixed indications, so it is better not to describe the day as uniformly favourable or unfavourable. Use the caution guidance to allow a final check, clarify an agreement or avoid an unnecessary rush, while keeping real responsibilities foremost.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:46 am Sunset 5:26 pm Moonrise 1:44 pm Moonset 2:06 am, Friday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 1:47 pm to 3:11 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:26 pm to 2:46 pm Bengaluru 1:31 pm to 2:57 pm Hyderabad 1:25 pm to 2:50 pm Chennai 1:20 pm to 2:46 pm Ahmedabad 1:47 pm to 3:09 pm Pune 1:43 pm to 3:07 pm Kolkata 12:44 pm to 2:06 pm Jaipur 1:32 pm to 2:53 pm Kochi 1:37 pm to 3:05 pm Lucknow 1:12 pm to 2:32 pm Indore 1:34 pm to 2:56 pm Guwahati 12:29 pm to 1:50 pm Chandigarh 1:26 pm to 2:45 pm Surat 1:46 pm to 3:10 pm Visakhapatnam 1:06 pm to 2:30 pm Nagpur 1:21 pm to 2:45 pm Coimbatore 1:34 pm to 3:01 pm Varanasi 1:04 pm to 2:25 pm Bhubaneswar 12:55 pm to 2:18 pm View All

For November 19, let traditional Panchang guidance serve as a prompt for preparation rather than a rule that displaces judgement. Choose a manageable priority, communicate clearly and leave room to revise a plan. Where timing preferences and practical needs differ, meet essential responsibilities with care and keep expectations measured.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)