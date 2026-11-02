Panchang Today, November 2, 2026: Krishna Ashtami under Ashlesha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 2, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with time for private reflection, careful communication and considered decisions rather than hurried commitments or an unnecessarily crowded start to the week.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:33 am Sunset 5:35 pm Rahu Kaal 7:56 am to 9:19 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:49 am to 5:41 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar offers a useful frame for beginning the week with attention to personal responsibilities and the way decisions affect others. For New Delhi, the day's combination of Krishna Ashtami, followed by Krishna Navami, and Ashlesha, followed by Magha, may be read as an invitation to balance inward consideration with outward responsibility. These are traditional interpretive cues, not predictions about how events will unfold. Ashlesha can provide a theme for examining complicated matters carefully, while Magha offers a contrasting emphasis on dignity, established roles and respect. The Moon's passage through Cancer and Leo adds a traditional contrast between private concerns and visible participation. Read together, these details suggest a practical approach: understand what needs attention before deciding how prominently to act. There is no need to force every task into a single theme. A family obligation may call for patience, while a professional matter may need a clear answer. Let the Panchang serve as a prompt for thoughtful conduct rather than a substitute for circumstances, evidence or judgement.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use this combination to review priorities before taking on fresh commitments. Start with the work already promised, identify missing information and separate urgent tasks from those that merely attract attention. For important decisions, a written comparison of options can be more useful than a quick response to pressure. In traditional interpretation, the day's reflective emphasis supports preparation and measured communication, but it does not establish whether a proposal is sound. Check costs, responsibilities and deadlines independently. If a discussion involves senior colleagues or established procedures, make your case respectfully and clearly. Leave enough room to revise a plan when new facts emerge. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use this combination to review priorities before taking on fresh commitments. Start with the work already promised, identify missing information and separate urgent tasks from those that merely attract attention. For important decisions, a written comparison of options can be more useful than a quick response to pressure. In traditional interpretation, the day's reflective emphasis supports preparation and measured communication, but it does not establish whether a proposal is sound. Check costs, responsibilities and deadlines independently. If a discussion involves senior colleagues or established procedures, make your case respectfully and clearly. Leave enough room to revise a plan when new facts emerge. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination offers a reminder to distinguish care from assumption. At home or with friends, ask what help is needed rather than deciding on someone else's behalf. A sensitive subject may be easier to discuss when each person has time to finish speaking. Respect for family roles need not mean avoiding a reasonable disagreement. Keep the conversation specific, acknowledge what you have understood and explain your own limits without accusation. Those using Panchang as a daily guide may find it helpful to pause before replying to a message whose tone is unclear.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may make room for a brief period of reflection without adding an elaborate practice to the day. Consider which responsibilities genuinely belong to you and which have been accepted out of habit. Writing down one unresolved concern can help separate facts from assumptions. If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it familiar and unhurried. There is no need to seek a special experience or interpret every distraction as meaningful. A useful outcome is simply a clearer sense of the next manageable step, followed by attention to ordinary duties.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 2, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Ashtami until 1:10 pm; then Krishna Navami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ashlesha until 3:45 am, Tuesday; then Magha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shubha until 12:05 pm; then Shukla Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 1:10 pm; then Taitila until 12:29 am, Tuesday; then Gara until 11:54 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Cancer until 3:45 am, Tuesday; then Leo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:49 am 5:41 am Pratah Sandhya 5:15 am 6:33 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 2:13 am, Tuesday 3:46 am, Tuesday Vijaya Muhurta 1:55 pm 2:39 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:35 pm 6:01 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:35 pm 6:53 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:38 pm 12:30 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:49 am to 5:41 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance, and its most practical use is a short, undisturbed interval rather than an ambitious programme. You might review the day's priorities, consider a decision without immediately acting on it, or spend time in your existing prayer routine. Traditional favourability should not be treated as a promise that a plan will succeed. Preparation, accurate information and the availability of other people still matter. If this early period does not fit your circumstances, keep the same measured approach when you have a suitable opportunity, without treating a missed window as a setback.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:56 am 9:19 am Gulika Kaal 1:27 pm 2:49 pm Yamaganda 10:41 am 12:04 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:26 pm 1:10 pm Dur Muhurtam 2:39 pm 3:23 pm Varjyam 4:55 pm 6:25 pm Vidaal Yog 3:47 am, Tuesday 6:34 am, Tuesday Aadal Yog 6:33 am 3:46 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, from 7:56 am to 9:19 am, as a period for additional care around fresh, discretionary beginnings. If a non-urgent launch or commitment can comfortably wait until after 9:19 am, postponing it is one way to follow the traditional guidance. Routine work, preparation and checking details can still occupy the interval sensibly. This caution is not a prediction of difficulty, and it should not create anxiety about ordinary responsibilities. Do not delay necessary action, essential travel or a time-sensitive obligation solely because of a Panchang period. Where another person's schedule determines the timing, focus on clear instructions and complete information. The practical aim is to reduce avoidable haste, not to label the morning unproductive or assume that an inconvenient event carries special significance.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:33 am Sunset 5:35 pm Moonrise 12:41 am, Tuesday Moonset 1:28 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 8:04 am to 9:30 am Delhi (NCR) 7:56 am to 9:19 am Bengaluru 7:40 am to 9:08 am Hyderabad 7:41 am to 9:07 am Chennai 7:30 am to 8:57 am Ahmedabad 8:09 am to 9:33 am Pune 8:00 am to 9:26 am Kolkata 7:05 am to 8:30 am Jaipur 8:00 am to 9:23 am Kochi 7:43 am to 9:12 am Lucknow 7:39 am to 9:03 am Indore 7:56 am to 9:20 am Guwahati 6:55 am to 8:19 am Chandigarh 7:59 am to 9:21 am Surat 8:06 am to 9:31 am Visakhapatnam 7:22 am to 8:48 am Nagpur 7:41 am to 9:06 am Coimbatore 7:41 am to 9:09 am Varanasi 7:30 am to 8:53 am Bhubaneswar 7:14 am to 8:39 am View All

Use the day's traditional Panchang guidance as a light framework: prepare carefully, speak plainly and leave space for reflection. Choose one priority that can realistically be completed, and give it steady attention. Where timing preferences conflict with essential responsibilities, practical judgement and the needs of those involved should come first.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)