In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 20, 2026, favours a measured balance of thoughtful action and considerate communication, with quiet preparation helping readers organise priorities while treating favourable and caution periods as guides rather than guarantees.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:47 am Sunset 5:25 pm Rahu Kaal 10:46 am to 12:06 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 5:00 am to 5:54 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Devutthana Ekadashi

Basis: Kartika Shukla Ekadashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar is associated with harmony, courtesy and attention to shared comforts, offering a useful theme for this Friday in New Delhi. Shukla Dashami can be read as a prompt to carry existing responsibilities forward with order rather than add commitments merely to appear busy. Together, these indications support a practical approach in which progress leaves room for other people's needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar is associated with harmony, courtesy and attention to shared comforts, offering a useful theme for this Friday in New Delhi. Shukla Dashami can be read as a prompt to carry existing responsibilities forward with order rather than add commitments merely to appear busy. Together, these indications support a practical approach in which progress leaves room for other people's needs. {{/usCountry}}

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Purva Bhadrapada traditionally brings a more serious, inward-looking emphasis to the reading. It may serve as a reminder to examine motives, distinguish conviction from stubbornness and avoid making every disagreement a matter of principle. The Moon in Pisces adds a traditional emphasis on sensitivity and imagination, which readers can translate into patient listening and thoughtful expression rather than assumptions about what others feel.

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Taken together, the Vaar, Tithi, Nakshatra and Moon sign suggest a daily theme of considerate follow-through. Keep intentions clear, make room for reflection and give practical details the same attention as good intentions. This is a traditional interpretive framework, not a prediction of events.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination supports steady follow-through more readily than hurried expansion. At work, use that theme to complete a pending draft, clarify responsibilities or put a realistic sequence around a complicated assignment. Separate what needs a decision today from what needs more information.

For important choices, compare costs, deadlines and obligations before looking for a suitable timing. A favourable period cannot replace sound judgement or necessary professional advice. If a discussion becomes overly theoretical, bring it back to the next concrete step. Those who follow Panchang timings may organise discretionary beginnings around their preferences while keeping essential duties and existing commitments on schedule.

Relationships and communication

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar's emphasis on harmony, read alongside the Pisces Moon, offers a useful reminder to combine kindness with clarity. Ask a direct question instead of expecting a family member, friend or colleague to understand an unspoken concern.

If there is a disagreement, discuss the specific issue rather than reopening every earlier complaint. Thoughtful listening need not mean agreeing to an arrangement that does not work for you. State your limits calmly and allow the other person time to respond. A small, practical act of consideration may be more useful than a large promise that will be difficult to keep.

Reflection and spiritual routine

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Purva Bhadrapada provides a useful context for examining priorities with honesty. Set aside a manageable stretch of quiet to consider where your attention has been going and whether your actions reflect your stated responsibilities.

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Those who already maintain a spiritual routine may keep it simple and familiar, without adding demands for the sake of the date. Reflection can also take the form of writing down one unresolved question and one practical next step. Avoid treating every passing thought as a sign. The purpose here is clearer perspective, not a search for certainty about what the day will bring.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 20, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Dashami until 7:15 am; then Shukla Ekadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Bhadrapada until 6:55 am; then Uttara Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vajra until 4:54 am, Saturday; then Siddhi Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 7:15 am; then Vanija until 7:00 pm; then Vishti until 6:31 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 5:00 am 5:54 am Pratah Sandhya 5:27 am 6:47 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:45 am 12:27 pm Amrit Kalam 2:03 am, Saturday 3:38 am, Saturday Vijaya Muhurta 1:52 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:25 pm 5:52 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:25 pm 6:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:40 pm 12:33 am, Saturday Siddha Yog 7:16 am 6:31 am, Saturday Ravi Yog 6:47 am 6:55 am Ravi Yog 6:56 am 6:48 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 5:00 am to 5:54 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: review the day's priorities, consider a difficult question or make space for an established personal practice. There is no need to turn this early window into an elaborate undertaking.

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravi Yog is a favourable indication, but its simultaneous occurrence with Aadal Yog carries mixed indications. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. Readers may therefore prefer a measured approach rather than treating the favourable label as unconditional approval. For any chosen activity, preparation, availability and practical suitability remain more important than trying to fit every task into a named period.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:46 am 12:06 pm Gulika Kaal 8:07 am 9:27 am Yamaganda 2:46 pm 4:05 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:55 am 9:38 am Dur Muhurtam 12:27 pm 1:10 pm Varjyam 4:36 pm 6:13 pm Vidaal Yog 6:56 am 6:48 am, Saturday Aadal Yog 6:47 am 6:55 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Aadal Yog, ending at 6:55 am, and Rahu Kaal, ending at 12:06 pm, as periods for extra care with discretionary beginnings. If convenient, use them for checking information, reviewing work already under way or preparing questions before a later discussion. This is a scheduling preference within tradition, not a reason to expect difficulty.

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The simultaneous presence of Ravi Yog and Aadal Yog gives mixed indications; the favourable label does not remove the caution, and the caution does not erase the favourable indication. Avoid drawing a blanket conclusion from either name alone. Essential work, urgent responsibilities and necessary appointments need not be abandoned. Where a decision can wait, a pause may help you check the terms and your readiness, rather than simply watching the clock.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:47 am Sunset 5:25 pm Moonrise 2:14 pm Moonset 3:05 am, Saturday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 11:00 am to 12:24 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:46 am to 12:06 pm Bengaluru 10:38 am to 12:05 pm Hyderabad 10:37 am to 12:01 pm Chennai 10:28 am to 11:54 am Ahmedabad 11:02 am to 12:24 pm Pune 10:55 am to 12:19 pm Kolkata 9:59 am to 11:21 am Jaipur 10:51 am to 12:12 pm Kochi 10:43 am to 12:10 pm Lucknow 10:31 am to 11:51 am Indore 10:49 am to 12:12 pm Guwahati 9:47 am to 11:08 am Chandigarh 10:48 am to 12:07 pm Surat 11:01 am to 12:24 pm Visakhapatnam 10:17 am to 11:42 am Nagpur 10:36 am to 11:59 am Coimbatore 10:40 am to 12:07 pm Varanasi 10:22 am to 11:43 am Bhubaneswar 10:08 am to 11:32 am View All

For November 20, let traditional Panchang guidance serve as a planning aid rather than a verdict on the day. Choose a few achievable priorities, communicate plainly and leave room to review important details. Use timings where convenient, while allowing sound judgement, genuine responsibilities and consideration for others to lead.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)