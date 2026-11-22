In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 22, 2026, favours a measured approach to initiative, with clear priorities, patient conversations and quiet preparation offering a practical balance to the day's emphasis on getting things started rather than rushing commitments.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:49 am Sunset 5:25 pm Rahu Kaal 4:05 pm to 5:25 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 5:01 am to 5:55 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Pradosh Vrat

Basis: Kartika Shukla Trayodashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar offers a useful frame for considering responsibility, personal direction and how confidently one takes the lead. For readers in New Delhi, this can mean setting a clear intention for Sunday without expecting every pending matter to be resolved. Shukla Trayodashi invites a practical emphasis on bringing existing efforts towards completion, while the presence of Shukla Chaturdashi in the day's sequence keeps attention on thoughtful preparation rather than unnecessary expansion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar offers a useful frame for considering responsibility, personal direction and how confidently one takes the lead. For readers in New Delhi, this can mean setting a clear intention for Sunday without expecting every pending matter to be resolved. Shukla Trayodashi invites a practical emphasis on bringing existing efforts towards completion, while the presence of Shukla Chaturdashi in the day's sequence keeps attention on thoughtful preparation rather than unnecessary expansion. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashwini is traditionally associated with beginnings and prompt action. Read alongside the Aries Moon, it supports an interpretation centred on initiative, but one that benefits from a deliberate pause before commitment. Bharani adds a counterpoint of responsibility and the need to carry through what has been started. Together, these indications may be used as a reminder to distinguish a useful first step from an impulsive promise. The practical theme is not to avoid action, but to give it a manageable scope, adequate preparation and a realistic understanding of what others can contribute.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's emphasis on initiative to identify one task that needs a clear beginning and another that needs completion. Keep the list short enough to leave room for checking details. If Sunday is a working day, define responsibilities before dividing work, especially where several people must approve a decision.

For important commitments, use ordinary checks alongside any timing preference: read the terms, confirm costs and ask whether the deadline is genuine. A promising idea can be recorded without being announced immediately. If information is incomplete, preparing questions or a draft may be more useful than pressing for a final answer.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the emphasis on initiative can be approached as an invitation to begin a conversation, not to control its outcome. Ask a direct but considerate question, then allow the other person enough space to answer. With family or friends, make plans that account for everyone's availability rather than assuming agreement.

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If an old disagreement returns, separate the immediate practical issue from wider judgments about the relationship. One clear request is easier to respond to than several complaints together. Those using the Panchang as a daily guide may find patient follow through more useful than seeking an immediate resolution.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use a quiet part of the day to review where enthusiasm is helping and where it is creating too many commitments. A few written notes can distinguish what matters now from what can wait. Keep the exercise simple: identify one priority, one unfinished responsibility and one expectation that needs adjusting.

For readers who already have a spiritual routine, a familiar period of reflection or prayer can remain unhurried and modest. There is no need to add unfamiliar practices. The purpose is to make room for consideration before action, rather than to seek certainty about how the day will unfold.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 22, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Trayodashi until 2:37 am, Monday; then Shukla Chaturdashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ashwini until 4:15 am, Monday; then Bharani Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vyatipata until 11:28 pm; then Variyana Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 3:51 pm; then Taitila until 2:37 am, Monday; then Gara until 1:13 pm, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 5:01 am 5:55 am Pratah Sandhya 5:28 am 6:49 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:45 am 12:28 pm Amrit Kalam 9:33 pm 11:02 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:25 pm 5:51 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:25 pm 6:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:40 pm 12:34 am, Monday Ravi Yog 4:16 am, Monday 6:49 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 5:01 am to 5:55 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted window for a calm review of priorities, rather than a reason to crowd the morning with additional obligations. Choose something manageable, such as preparing a short plan or considering a decision without pressure to settle it immediately.

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The favourable listing also includes Ravi Yog. Its simultaneous occurrence with Aadal Yog carries mixed indications in the supplied Panchang guidance, so it is better not to treat the favourable label as an unrestricted recommendation. Timing preferences can support a considered routine, while readiness, consent and practical circumstances should remain central to any action you choose.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:05 pm 5:25 pm Gulika Kaal 2:46 pm 4:05 pm Yamaganda 12:07 pm 1:26 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:00 pm 4:42 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:31 am 8:13 am Varjyam 12:35 am, Monday 2:03 am, Monday Vidaal Yog 6:49 am 4:15 am, Monday Aadal Yog 4:16 am, Monday 6:49 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Vyatipata Yog, which ends at 11:28 pm, as a traditional cue for additional care with significant new commitments. This need not mean putting ordinary responsibilities aside. Checking a document, completing familiar work or gathering missing information can be sensible ways to proceed without forcing a major decision.

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Aadal Yog ends at 6:49 am, Monday. Its simultaneous indications with Ravi Yog are mixed: neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. If considering a fresh undertaking during that overlap, allow time to review its practical requirements rather than relying on one label alone. These caution periods are not predictions of difficulty. Essential duties and necessary arrangements should be handled according to actual needs, with timing preferences used as a secondary guide rather than a source of worry.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:49 am Sunset 5:25 pm Moonrise 3:21 pm Moonset 5:15 am, Monday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 4:35 pm to 5:59 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:05 pm to 5:25 pm Bengaluru 4:23 pm to 5:49 pm Hyderabad 4:15 pm to 5:39 pm Chennai 4:12 pm to 5:39 pm Ahmedabad 4:31 pm to 5:53 pm Pune 4:32 pm to 5:55 pm Kolkata 3:29 pm to 4:51 pm Jaipur 4:13 pm to 5:33 pm Kochi 4:32 pm to 5:59 pm Lucknow 3:53 pm to 5:13 pm Indore 4:19 pm to 5:41 pm Guwahati 3:10 pm to 4:31 pm Chandigarh 4:03 pm to 5:22 pm Surat 4:33 pm to 5:55 pm Visakhapatnam 3:55 pm to 5:19 pm Nagpur 4:08 pm to 5:30 pm Coimbatore 4:28 pm to 5:55 pm Varanasi 3:46 pm to 5:07 pm Bhubaneswar 3:42 pm to 5:05 pm View All

As a traditional daily guide, this Panchang points towards purposeful but measured action. Choose a realistic priority, leave room for another person's view and check details before committing. Use a preferred timing where convenient, but let practical readiness and the needs of the situation shape what you do next.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)