In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 23, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with quiet preparation, considerate communication and careful decisions offering a practical way to use the day's mixed timing indications in New Delhi.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:49 am Sunset 5:24 pm Rahu Kaal 8:09 am to 9:28 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 5:02 am to 5:56 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar, Shukla Chaturdashi, Bharani Nakshatra and the Moon in Aries can be read together as a prompt to balance initiative with restraint. For a daily reader, the useful emphasis is on taking responsibility without allowing urgency to decide the pace. This is guidance for approaching ordinary choices, not a prediction of what the day will bring.

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{{^usCountry}} The supplied Tithi sequence places Shukla Chaturdashi before Shukla Purnima, while Bharani is followed by Krittika. Rather than treating these changes as instructions to keep altering plans, readers may use the combined picture to review what needs completion and what still needs thought. A task that appears ready may benefit from one final check before it is shared or approved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The supplied Tithi sequence places Shukla Chaturdashi before Shukla Purnima, while Bharani is followed by Krittika. Rather than treating these changes as instructions to keep altering plans, readers may use the combined picture to review what needs completion and what still needs thought. A task that appears ready may benefit from one final check before it is shared or approved. {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may treat Somvar as an opportunity to bring a considered approach to the week's responsibilities. Read alongside the Aries Moon, the practical balance is to act clearly while leaving room for consultation. There is no need to turn every ordinary decision into a timing exercise.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day for sorting priorities before committing to a demanding schedule. Identify the work that is genuinely urgent, separate it from requests that can wait, and check whether the information needed for approval is complete.

For important decisions, preparation matters more than finding a favourable label alone. Read the terms, confirm costs and responsibilities, and ask for clarification where a proposal remains unclear. If a fresh commitment can comfortably be scheduled around the caution periods, that is an option within traditional guidance. Routine work need not become a source of hesitation. Keep colleagues informed if timing preferences affect a meeting or deadline.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, a measured response is a useful way to approach conversations today. If a discussion involves competing expectations, begin with the specific issue rather than a judgement about the other person's intentions. Ask what needs to be decided now and what can be discussed later.

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Those who follow this guidance may prefer to pause before sending a sharp message or making a promise under pressure. A short, clear explanation can be more helpful than a lengthy defence. With family, friends or colleagues, allow space for a different view without assuming that agreement must be immediate.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use a quiet part of the day to review their priorities without turning reflection into another demanding task. Consider what deserves attention, what has been left unfinished and where a simpler plan would be more realistic.

The highlighted Brahma Muhurta is offered for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Choose whichever of these fits your existing practice and circumstances. There is no need to add an unfamiliar routine or attach an expectation of a particular result. A few considered notes may help distinguish an immediate concern from something that can be addressed patiently over the coming days.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 23, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Chaturdashi until 11:42 pm; then Shukla Purnima Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Bharani until 2:01 am, Tuesday; then Krittika Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Variyana until 7:57 pm; then Parigha Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 1:13 pm; then Vanija until 11:42 pm; then Vishti until 10:05 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 5:02 am 5:56 am Pratah Sandhya 5:29 am 6:49 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:46 am 12:28 pm Amrit Kalam 9:41 pm 11:08 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:24 pm 5:51 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:24 pm 6:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:40 pm 12:34 am, Tuesday Ravi Yog 6:49 am 2:02 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 5:02 am to 5:56 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: review the day ahead, settle on a manageable priority or make space for an existing personal practice. The period is a traditional preference, not a requirement to disrupt necessary rest or household responsibilities.

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Ravi Yog is also listed as favourable, but it coincides with Aadal Yog, so their simultaneous indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. A favourable designation alone is therefore not a reason to rush an important commitment. Use timing as one consideration alongside readiness, practical constraints and the needs of other people involved.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 8:09 am 9:28 am Gulika Kaal 1:26 pm 2:46 pm Yamaganda 10:48 am 12:07 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:28 pm 1:10 pm Dur Muhurtam 2:35 pm 3:17 pm Varjyam 1:02 pm 2:29 pm Aadal Yog 6:49 am 2:02 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to defer optional new beginnings during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 9:28 am. Where postponement is straightforward, the interval can instead be used for checking documents, preparing questions or continuing work already under way. Essential duties and necessary appointments should be handled according to practical need.

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Aadal Yog continues until 2:02 am, Tuesday. Its overlap with favourable Ravi Yog gives mixed traditional indications, rather than a simple all-clear or a reason for alarm. Neither designation cancels the other. If a significant commitment is flexible, allow more room for review and avoid deciding only because of a deadline you have imposed on yourself. If it cannot wait, concentrate on clear information, consent and realistic terms. These caution labels are traditional scheduling guidance, not forecasts of harm.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:49 am Sunset 5:24 pm Moonrise 4:03 pm Moonset 6:26 am, Tuesday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 8:14 am to 9:37 am Delhi (NCR) 8:09 am to 9:28 am Bengaluru 7:47 am to 9:13 am Hyderabad 7:49 am to 9:13 am Chennai 7:37 am to 9:03 am Ahmedabad 8:20 am to 9:41 am Pune 8:09 am to 9:33 am Kolkata 7:16 am to 8:38 am Jaipur 8:12 am to 9:32 am Kochi 7:49 am to 9:17 am Lucknow 7:51 am to 9:12 am Indore 8:06 am to 9:28 am Guwahati 7:07 am to 8:28 am Chandigarh 8:13 am to 9:31 am Surat 8:16 am to 9:39 am Visakhapatnam 7:30 am to 8:54 am Nagpur 7:51 am to 9:14 am Coimbatore 7:48 am to 9:14 am Varanasi 7:41 am to 9:02 am Bhubaneswar 7:23 am to 8:46 am View All

For readers using traditional Panchang guidance, the practical approach is to prepare carefully, speak plainly and leave room for review. Give timing preferences their place without letting them displace essential responsibilities. A manageable plan, checked details and consideration for others remain useful foundations for the day, whatever the schedule allows

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)