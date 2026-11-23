In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 23, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with quiet preparation, considerate communication and careful decisions offering a practical way to use the day's mixed timing indications in New Delhi.
Key Timings Today
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar, Shukla Chaturdashi, Bharani Nakshatra and the Moon in Aries can be read together as a prompt to balance initiative with restraint. For a daily reader, the useful emphasis is on taking responsibility without allowing urgency to decide the pace. This is guidance for approaching ordinary choices, not a prediction of what the day will bring.
The supplied Tithi sequence places Shukla Chaturdashi before Shukla Purnima, while Bharani is followed by Krittika. Rather than treating these changes as instructions to keep altering plans, readers may use the combined picture to review what needs completion and what still needs thought. A task that appears ready may benefit from one final check before it is shared or approved.{{/usCountry}}
The supplied Tithi sequence places Shukla Chaturdashi before Shukla Purnima, while Bharani is followed by Krittika. Rather than treating these changes as instructions to keep altering plans, readers may use the combined picture to review what needs completion and what still needs thought. A task that appears ready may benefit from one final check before it is shared or approved.{{/usCountry}}
Those who follow Panchang guidance may treat Somvar as an opportunity to bring a considered approach to the week's responsibilities. Read alongside the Aries Moon, the practical balance is to act clearly while leaving room for consultation. There is no need to turn every ordinary decision into a timing exercise.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day for sorting priorities before committing to a demanding schedule. Identify the work that is genuinely urgent, separate it from requests that can wait, and check whether the information needed for approval is complete.
For important decisions, preparation matters more than finding a favourable label alone. Read the terms, confirm costs and responsibilities, and ask for clarification where a proposal remains unclear. If a fresh commitment can comfortably be scheduled around the caution periods, that is an option within traditional guidance. Routine work need not become a source of hesitation. Keep colleagues informed if timing preferences affect a meeting or deadline.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, a measured response is a useful way to approach conversations today. If a discussion involves competing expectations, begin with the specific issue rather than a judgement about the other person's intentions. Ask what needs to be decided now and what can be discussed later.
Those who follow this guidance may prefer to pause before sending a sharp message or making a promise under pressure. A short, clear explanation can be more helpful than a lengthy defence. With family, friends or colleagues, allow space for a different view without assuming that agreement must be immediate.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use a quiet part of the day to review their priorities without turning reflection into another demanding task. Consider what deserves attention, what has been left unfinished and where a simpler plan would be more realistic.
The highlighted Brahma Muhurta is offered for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Choose whichever of these fits your existing practice and circumstances. There is no need to add an unfamiliar routine or attach an expectation of a particular result. A few considered notes may help distinguish an immediate concern from something that can be addressed patiently over the coming days.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 5:02 am to 5:56 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: review the day ahead, settle on a manageable priority or make space for an existing personal practice. The period is a traditional preference, not a requirement to disrupt necessary rest or household responsibilities.
Ravi Yog is also listed as favourable, but it coincides with Aadal Yog, so their simultaneous indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. A favourable designation alone is therefore not a reason to rush an important commitment. Use timing as one consideration alongside readiness, practical constraints and the needs of other people involved.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to defer optional new beginnings during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 9:28 am. Where postponement is straightforward, the interval can instead be used for checking documents, preparing questions or continuing work already under way. Essential duties and necessary appointments should be handled according to practical need.
Aadal Yog continues until 2:02 am, Tuesday. Its overlap with favourable Ravi Yog gives mixed traditional indications, rather than a simple all-clear or a reason for alarm. Neither designation cancels the other. If a significant commitment is flexible, allow more room for review and avoid deciding only because of a deadline you have imposed on yourself. If it cannot wait, concentrate on clear information, consent and realistic terms. These caution labels are traditional scheduling guidance, not forecasts of harm.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
For readers using traditional Panchang guidance, the practical approach is to prepare carefully, speak plainly and leave room for review. Give timing preferences their place without letting them displace essential responsibilities. A manageable plan, checked details and consideration for others remain useful foundations for the day, whatever the schedule allows
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com