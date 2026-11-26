In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 26, 2026, favours a measured balance of learning, practical follow-through and thoughtful communication, with room to review important choices rather than treating either enthusiasm or hesitation as a reason to rush.

Panchang Today (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:52 am Sunset 5:24 pm Rahu Kaal 1:27 pm to 2:46 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 6:14 am, Friday to 7:40 am, Friday

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar provides a context for learning, considered judgement and attention to sound advice. Read alongside Krishna Dwitiya and Krishna Tritiya, the practical emphasis may be placed on manageable steps, cooperation and reviewing what needs to be carried forward. This is a useful framework for ordinary responsibilities rather than a prediction of how the day will unfold. Mrigashira and Ardra bring contrasting traditional themes of inquiry and closer examination into the reading. Readers may use that contrast as a reminder to ask questions while remaining considerate about how they pursue answers. Curiosity is more useful when it leads to clarity than when it becomes repeated checking without a decision. The Moon signs listed for New Delhi, Taurus and Gemini, add a traditional contrast between steadiness and adaptability. Taken together, these indications support a balanced approach: keep practical arrangements secure, remain open to fresh information and avoid changing direction merely because another option appears. No single Panchang element needs to determine a personal or professional choice on its own.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional emphasis on considered judgement to review priorities before taking on more work. Separate tasks that need a decision from those that simply need completion. For an important proposal, check the figures, confirm responsibilities and leave enough room for questions. A useful discussion should end with a clear next step rather than a larger collection of possibilities. Where a commitment involves money, deadlines or another person's work, rely on written details and relevant professional advice. Panchang guidance can provide a planning framework, but it should not replace evidence, contractual checks or the practical demands of a deadline. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional emphasis on considered judgement to review priorities before taking on more work. Separate tasks that need a decision from those that simply need completion. For an important proposal, check the figures, confirm responsibilities and leave enough room for questions. A useful discussion should end with a clear next step rather than a larger collection of possibilities. Where a commitment involves money, deadlines or another person's work, rely on written details and relevant professional advice. Panchang guidance can provide a planning framework, but it should not replace evidence, contractual checks or the practical demands of a deadline. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of inquiry and steadiness offers a useful prompt for patient communication. Ask what someone means before responding to what you assume they mean. At home or among friends, a small practical agreement may be more helpful than trying to settle every difference in one conversation. If a subject is sensitive, choose clear language and give the other person time to answer. Those using this guidance may find it useful to distinguish a genuine need for clarification from the wish to have the last word. Respectful boundaries remain compatible with warmth.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may approach reflection as an opportunity to simplify their thinking rather than seek a definite answer to every uncertainty. A familiar spiritual routine, quiet reading or a few written notes can provide a practical structure without adding new obligations. Consider which concern needs action, which needs more information and which can wait. The traditional emphasis on learning also offers a reminder to revisit advice thoughtfully rather than accept it without question. Keep the exercise modest and suited to your circumstances. Reflection is most useful here when it helps identify one realistic next step.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 26, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Margashirsha Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dwitiya until 1:15 pm; then Krishna Tritiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Mrigashira until 5:46 pm; then Ardra Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Siddha until 7:48 am; then Sadhya until 3:43 am, Friday; then Shubha Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 1:15 pm; then Vanija until 11:30 pm; then Vishti until 9:48 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Taurus until 7:10 am; then Gemini View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 5:04 am 5:58 am Pratah Sandhya 5:31 am 6:52 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:47 am 12:29 pm Amrit Kalam 6:14 am, Friday 7:40 am, Friday Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:24 pm 5:51 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:24 pm 6:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:41 pm 12:35 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Amrit Kalam for constructive work and meaningful plans, as indicated in the supplied guidance for New Delhi. The listed window runs from 6:14 am, Friday to 7:40 am, Friday, so it belongs to the following morning rather than Thursday's daytime schedule. If convenient, reserve it for a clearly defined task: preparing a considered proposal, organising the next stage of a project or discussing a plan with those involved. Make the necessary information available beforehand so that the period is used purposefully. Its traditional favourable status is a scheduling consideration, not an assurance of success. There is no need to disrupt essential responsibilities or force a decision merely to fit this window.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings

Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:27 pm 2:46 pm Gulika Kaal 9:30 am 10:49 am Yamaganda 6:52 am 8:11 am Dur Muhurtam 10:22 am 11:04 am Dur Muhurtam 2:35 pm 3:17 pm Varjyam 1:15 am, Friday 2:37 am, Friday Vidaal Yog 6:52 am 5:46 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, from 1:27 pm to 2:46 pm, as a period for extra deliberation before beginning an important undertaking. Where there is flexibility, a fresh commitment can be placed outside this interval, while the time itself can be used for checking documents, reviewing work already under way or completing routine responsibilities. This traditional caution should not be read as a prediction of difficulty. Essential duties, urgent needs and commitments involving other people's availability still require practical judgement. If an important matter cannot be moved, prepare carefully, verify the details and proceed on the strength of the available information. The purpose of timing guidance is to support a measured choice, not to make an ordinary part of the day feel threatening or unusable.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:52 am Sunset 5:24 pm Moonrise 6:57 pm Moonset 8:45 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 1:49 pm to 3:12 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:27 pm to 2:46 pm Bengaluru 1:32 pm to 2:58 pm Hyderabad 1:27 pm to 2:51 pm Chennai 1:21 pm to 2:47 pm Ahmedabad 1:48 pm to 3:09 pm Pune 1:45 pm to 3:08 pm Kolkata 12:45 pm to 2:07 pm Jaipur 1:33 pm to 2:53 pm Kochi 1:39 pm to 3:06 pm Lucknow 1:13 pm to 2:33 pm Indore 1:35 pm to 2:57 pm Guwahati 12:30 pm to 1:50 pm Chandigarh 1:27 pm to 2:45 pm Surat 1:48 pm to 3:10 pm Visakhapatnam 1:07 pm to 2:31 pm Nagpur 1:23 pm to 2:45 pm Coimbatore 1:35 pm to 3:02 pm Varanasi 1:05 pm to 2:26 pm Bhubaneswar 12:56 pm to 2:19 pm View All

Taken as traditional guidance, the day's Panchang offers a simple working approach: stay curious, check what matters and keep commitments realistic. Choose one priority, communicate it clearly and allow space for review. Use timing preferences where convenient, while keeping evidence, responsibilities and consideration for others at the centre of decisions.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)