In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 26, 2026, favours a measured balance of learning, practical follow-through and thoughtful communication, with room to review important choices rather than treating either enthusiasm or hesitation as a reason to rush.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:52 am
|Sunset
|5:24 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|1:27 pm to 2:46 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Amrit Kalam: 6:14 am, Friday to 7:40 am, Friday
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar provides a context for learning, considered judgement and attention to sound advice. Read alongside Krishna Dwitiya and Krishna Tritiya, the practical emphasis may be placed on manageable steps, cooperation and reviewing what needs to be carried forward. This is a useful framework for ordinary responsibilities rather than a prediction of how the day will unfold. Mrigashira and Ardra bring contrasting traditional themes of inquiry and closer examination into the reading. Readers may use that contrast as a reminder to ask questions while remaining considerate about how they pursue answers. Curiosity is more useful when it leads to clarity than when it becomes repeated checking without a decision. The Moon signs listed for New Delhi, Taurus and Gemini, add a traditional contrast between steadiness and adaptability. Taken together, these indications support a balanced approach: keep practical arrangements secure, remain open to fresh information and avoid changing direction merely because another option appears. No single Panchang element needs to determine a personal or professional choice on its own.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional emphasis on considered judgement to review priorities before taking on more work. Separate tasks that need a decision from those that simply need completion. For an important proposal, check the figures, confirm responsibilities and leave enough room for questions. A useful discussion should end with a clear next step rather than a larger collection of possibilities. Where a commitment involves money, deadlines or another person's work, rely on written details and relevant professional advice. Panchang guidance can provide a planning framework, but it should not replace evidence, contractual checks or the practical demands of a deadline.
Relationships and communication{{/usCountry}}
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional emphasis on considered judgement to review priorities before taking on more work. Separate tasks that need a decision from those that simply need completion. For an important proposal, check the figures, confirm responsibilities and leave enough room for questions. A useful discussion should end with a clear next step rather than a larger collection of possibilities. Where a commitment involves money, deadlines or another person's work, rely on written details and relevant professional advice. Panchang guidance can provide a planning framework, but it should not replace evidence, contractual checks or the practical demands of a deadline.
Relationships and communication{{/usCountry}}
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of inquiry and steadiness offers a useful prompt for patient communication. Ask what someone means before responding to what you assume they mean. At home or among friends, a small practical agreement may be more helpful than trying to settle every difference in one conversation. If a subject is sensitive, choose clear language and give the other person time to answer. Those using this guidance may find it useful to distinguish a genuine need for clarification from the wish to have the last word. Respectful boundaries remain compatible with warmth.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may approach reflection as an opportunity to simplify their thinking rather than seek a definite answer to every uncertainty. A familiar spiritual routine, quiet reading or a few written notes can provide a practical structure without adding new obligations. Consider which concern needs action, which needs more information and which can wait. The traditional emphasis on learning also offers a reminder to revisit advice thoughtfully rather than accept it without question. Keep the exercise modest and suited to your circumstances. Reflection is most useful here when it helps identify one realistic next step.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 26, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Margashirsha
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Dwitiya until 1:15 pm; then Krishna Tritiya
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Mrigashira until 5:46 pm; then Ardra
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Siddha until 7:48 am; then Sadhya until 3:43 am, Friday; then Shubha
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Gara until 1:15 pm; then Vanija until 11:30 pm; then Vishti until 9:48 am, Friday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Taurus until 7:10 am; then Gemini
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|5:04 am
|5:58 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:31 am
|6:52 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:47 am
|12:29 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|6:14 am, Friday
|7:40 am, Friday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:24 pm
|5:51 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:24 pm
|6:45 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:41 pm
|12:35 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Amrit Kalam for constructive work and meaningful plans, as indicated in the supplied guidance for New Delhi. The listed window runs from 6:14 am, Friday to 7:40 am, Friday, so it belongs to the following morning rather than Thursday's daytime schedule. If convenient, reserve it for a clearly defined task: preparing a considered proposal, organising the next stage of a project or discussing a plan with those involved. Make the necessary information available beforehand so that the period is used purposefully. Its traditional favourable status is a scheduling consideration, not an assurance of success. There is no need to disrupt essential responsibilities or force a decision merely to fit this window.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|1:27 pm
|2:46 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|9:30 am
|10:49 am
|Yamaganda
|6:52 am
|8:11 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:22 am
|11:04 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|2:35 pm
|3:17 pm
|Varjyam
|1:15 am, Friday
|2:37 am, Friday
|Vidaal Yog
|6:52 am
|5:46 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, from 1:27 pm to 2:46 pm, as a period for extra deliberation before beginning an important undertaking. Where there is flexibility, a fresh commitment can be placed outside this interval, while the time itself can be used for checking documents, reviewing work already under way or completing routine responsibilities. This traditional caution should not be read as a prediction of difficulty. Essential duties, urgent needs and commitments involving other people's availability still require practical judgement. If an important matter cannot be moved, prepare carefully, verify the details and proceed on the strength of the available information. The purpose of timing guidance is to support a measured choice, not to make an ordinary part of the day feel threatening or unusable.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:52 am
|Sunset
|5:24 pm
|Moonrise
|6:57 pm
|Moonset
|8:45 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|1:49 pm to 3:12 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|1:27 pm to 2:46 pm
|Bengaluru
|1:32 pm to 2:58 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:27 pm to 2:51 pm
|Chennai
|1:21 pm to 2:47 pm
|Ahmedabad
|1:48 pm to 3:09 pm
|Pune
|1:45 pm to 3:08 pm
|Kolkata
|12:45 pm to 2:07 pm
|Jaipur
|1:33 pm to 2:53 pm
|Kochi
|1:39 pm to 3:06 pm
|Lucknow
|1:13 pm to 2:33 pm
|Indore
|1:35 pm to 2:57 pm
|Guwahati
|12:30 pm to 1:50 pm
|Chandigarh
|1:27 pm to 2:45 pm
|Surat
|1:48 pm to 3:10 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:07 pm to 2:31 pm
|Nagpur
|1:23 pm to 2:45 pm
|Coimbatore
|1:35 pm to 3:02 pm
|Varanasi
|1:05 pm to 2:26 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|12:56 pm to 2:19 pm
Taken as traditional guidance, the day's Panchang offers a simple working approach: stay curious, check what matters and keep commitments realistic. Choose one priority, communicate it clearly and allow space for review. Use timing preferences where convenient, while keeping evidence, responsibilities and consideration for others at the centre of decisions.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com