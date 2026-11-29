In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 29, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities and relationships, with room for quiet preparation, thoughtful communication and practical decisions that take account of both favourable and cautionary timing guidance.

Panchang today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:54 am Sunset 5:23 pm Rahu Kaal 4:05 pm to 5:23 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 5:06 am to 6:00 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar, Krishna Shashthi, Pushya Nakshatra and the Moon in Cancer offer a framework for considering responsibility alongside care for familiar people and commitments. For readers in New Delhi, the practical emphasis may be on putting ordinary affairs in order rather than seeking a dramatic change of direction. Ravivar can serve as a prompt to review personal priorities, while Krishna Shashthi may be approached through steady attention to unfinished tasks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Within this traditional reading, Pushya supports a nurturing, constructive approach, and Cancer brings the discussion towards home, belonging and emotional consideration. Together, these associations suggest making useful space for both practical duties and the people affected by them. This need not mean avoiding difficult subjects or postponing every new step. A restrained application is to prepare carefully, listen before deciding and distinguish a genuine responsibility from an unnecessary demand. These are interpretive themes rather than predictions, and readers can use them as prompts while allowing circumstances, evidence and personal judgement to lead. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Within this traditional reading, Pushya supports a nurturing, constructive approach, and Cancer brings the discussion towards home, belonging and emotional consideration. Together, these associations suggest making useful space for both practical duties and the people affected by them. This need not mean avoiding difficult subjects or postponing every new step. A restrained application is to prepare carefully, listen before deciding and distinguish a genuine responsibility from an unnecessary demand. These are interpretive themes rather than predictions, and readers can use them as prompts while allowing circumstances, evidence and personal judgement to lead. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day to organise pending work, review the coming week's priorities and prepare questions before an important discussion. A short, realistic list can be more useful than an ambitious plan that leaves little room for ordinary interruptions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For decisions involving money, commitments or shared responsibilities, check the details and establish who needs to agree. If work is necessary today, concentrate on clarity of instructions and realistic deadlines. Traditional timing preferences can help structure a flexible diary, but they should not replace professional advice, contractual requirements or a response to an urgent matter. Preparation remains useful even when a final decision must wait.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's emphasis on care can be applied through attentive, practical communication. Ask what help is actually needed before offering a solution, and make requests specific enough for others to answer comfortably.

With family, friends or a partner, leave room for a different preference without treating it as a lack of concern. If a conversation becomes repetitive, summarise the point of agreement and return to the unresolved detail later. A modest promise that can be kept is preferable to broad reassurance. Readers may find this a useful approach to shared plans and household responsibilities.

Reflection and spiritual routine

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those who follow Panchang timings may give a small part of the day to quiet reflection or their usual prayer. There is no need to add an unfamiliar practice or make the routine elaborate. A few undisturbed minutes can provide a practical pause before returning to responsibilities.

Consider which commitments deserve continued attention and which expectations need a clearer boundary. Writing down one unfinished concern and one manageable next step may keep reflection grounded. The traditional guidance is best used as an invitation to deliberate attention, not as a test of devotion or a promise of a particular result.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 29, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Margashirsha Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Shashthi until 1:46 am, Monday; then Krishna Saptami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Pushya until 10:58 am; then Ashlesha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Brahma until 5:07 pm; then Indra Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 2:47 pm; then Vanija until 1:46 am, Monday; then Vishti until 12:54 pm, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 5:06 am 6:00 am Pratah Sandhya 5:33 am 6:54 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:48 am 12:30 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:23 pm 5:50 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:23 pm 6:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:42 pm 12:36 am, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 11:00 am 6:55 am, Monday Ravi Yog 11:00 am 6:55 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 5:06 am to 6:00 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Choose a manageable purpose, such as reviewing priorities or considering a question without the pressure of an immediate answer. Readers whose routines do not allow an early start need not force a change simply to fit this window.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and other listed favourable Yog periods offer further timing options, but their presence should not be read as an assurance of success. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog occurs alongside Aadal Yog, so the simultaneous indications are mixed. Use favourable timings as a scheduling preference where convenient, while retaining ordinary checks on readiness, consent, resources and practical feasibility.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:05 pm 5:23 pm Gulika Kaal 2:46 pm 4:05 pm Yamaganda 12:09 pm 1:27 pm Dur Muhurtam 3:59 pm 4:41 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:36 am 8:18 am Varjyam 11:06 pm 12:33 am, Monday Vidaal Yog 6:54 am 10:59 am Aadal Yog 11:00 am 6:55 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, ending at 5:23 pm, as a period for added care over optional new beginnings. Aadal Yog continues until 6:55 am, Monday, so its cautionary indication extends beyond Sunday. Neither calls for alarm or abandoning necessary daily activities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Aadal Yog and Sarvartha Siddhi Yog carry simultaneous, mixed indications. Neither cancels nor overrides the other, and the favourable label should not be taken as removing the need for care. If a discretionary commitment can comfortably wait, use the available time to check terms, confirm arrangements or complete existing work. Where a deadline, essential journey or immediate responsibility cannot wait, give priority to safety and practical requirements. The purpose of cautionary guidance is a more considered choice, not anxiety about every action.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:54 am Sunset 5:23 pm Moonrise 10:29 pm Moonset 11:26 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 4:36 pm to 5:59 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:05 pm to 5:23 pm Bengaluru 4:25 pm to 5:50 pm Hyderabad 4:15 pm to 5:39 pm Chennai 4:14 pm to 5:39 pm Ahmedabad 4:31 pm to 5:53 pm Pune 4:32 pm to 5:56 pm Kolkata 3:29 pm to 4:51 pm Jaipur 4:13 pm to 5:32 pm Kochi 4:34 pm to 6:01 pm Lucknow 3:53 pm to 5:12 pm Indore 4:19 pm to 5:40 pm Guwahati 3:10 pm to 4:30 pm Chandigarh 4:03 pm to 5:20 pm Surat 4:33 pm to 5:55 pm Visakhapatnam 3:56 pm to 5:19 pm Nagpur 4:08 pm to 5:30 pm Coimbatore 4:29 pm to 5:56 pm Varanasi 3:46 pm to 5:07 pm Bhubaneswar 3:42 pm to 5:05 pm View All

For November 29, keep the plan simple: attend to a few useful tasks, communicate clearly and leave some room for reflection. If you follow Panchang guidance, let it inform flexible choices rather than govern every detail. Sound preparation and consideration for others remain practical priorities throughout the day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)