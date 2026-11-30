In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 30, 2026, offers a framework for measured planning, attentive conversations and quiet reflection, with readers encouraged to weigh practical responsibilities alongside favourable timings and the day’s mixed traditional indications.

Panchang Today (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:55 am Sunset 5:23 pm Rahu Kaal 8:13 am to 9:32 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 5:07 am to 6:01 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar, Krishna Saptami, Ashlesha and the Moon’s placement in Cancer provide a starting point for a measured reading of the day in New Delhi. Rather than treating any one entry as a verdict, readers may use the combination as a prompt to consider their responsibilities, the quality of their attention and the care they bring to ordinary choices. The practical emphasis can remain on understanding a situation before responding to it.

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{{^usCountry}} Krishna Ashtami, Magha and the Moon’s placement in Leo also feature in the supplied day’s details. These entries are best read as parts of the broader Panchang, not as a promise that circumstances or personal feelings will change in a particular way. There is no need to attach a separate instruction to every entry. For everyday purposes, a consistent approach is more useful: make room for thought, communicate clearly and check what a decision requires. Traditional guidance can inform that approach while leaving evidence, commitments and individual judgement at the centre of action. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishna Ashtami, Magha and the Moon’s placement in Leo also feature in the supplied day’s details. These entries are best read as parts of the broader Panchang, not as a promise that circumstances or personal feelings will change in a particular way. There is no need to attach a separate instruction to every entry. For everyday purposes, a consistent approach is more useful: make room for thought, communicate clearly and check what a decision requires. Traditional guidance can inform that approach while leaving evidence, commitments and individual judgement at the centre of action. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day’s guidance to separate preparation from commitment. At work, review the purpose of a meeting, gather missing information and decide which matters genuinely need a decision today. A short, realistic priority list can be more useful than attempting several important tasks at once.

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For consequential choices, keep contractual terms, costs, deadlines and professional advice ahead of timing preferences. If you have flexibility, consult the favourable and caution periods before fixing a fresh start. If you do not, prepare carefully and proceed with the responsibilities already agreed. Traditional timing guidance need not become a reason to leave colleagues waiting or postpone essential work.

Relationships and communication

Those who follow Panchang guidance may take a measured approach to conversations today, allowing time to understand what another person is asking before offering an answer. Keep requests specific, especially when discussing shared work, household arrangements or expectations within the family.

If a subject is sensitive, choose a moment when everyone involved can give it proper attention. Ask for clarification rather than assuming intent, and avoid using the day’s Panchang as an explanation for someone’s behaviour. A timing preference can be discussed respectfully, but mutual convenience and consent remain important. Small, dependable actions may be more useful than making a large promise.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day as an opportunity to pause and review their priorities without seeking a prediction for every concern. Consider what needs attention, what can wait and where a clearer decision would reduce unnecessary complication.

A familiar spiritual routine, quiet reflection or a few written notes can provide a simple structure, according to personal preference. There is no need to introduce an unfamiliar practice or expect a particular experience. Keep the exercise manageable and connected to daily life. End by identifying one practical step you can take, rather than trying to resolve every uncertainty at once.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 30, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Margashirsha Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Saptami until 12:12 am, Tuesday; then Krishna Ashtami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ashlesha until 9:41 am; then Magha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Indra until 2:25 pm; then Vaidhriti Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 12:54 pm; then Bava until 12:12 am, Tuesday; then Balava until 11:38 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Cancer until 9:42 am; then Leo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 5:07 am 6:01 am Pratah Sandhya 5:34 am 6:55 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:48 am 12:30 pm Amrit Kalam 6:41 am, Tuesday 8:14 am, Tuesday Vijaya Muhurta 1:54 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:23 pm 5:50 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:23 pm 6:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:42 pm 12:36 am, Tuesday Ravi Yog 6:55 am 9:41 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 5:07 am to 6:01 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: organise the day’s priorities, consider an unresolved question or spend a little uninterrupted time with a familiar personal practice. This is a traditional timing preference, not an assurance that a plan will succeed.

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Ravi Yog is also listed as favourable, but it coincides with Aadal Yog, so their simultaneous indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. For readers seeking a simple approach, the highlighted quiet period can serve as a planning aid, while actual appointments and commitments should still depend on readiness, availability and the needs of everyone involved.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 8:13 am 9:32 am Gulika Kaal 1:28 pm 2:46 pm Yamaganda 10:51 am 12:09 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:30 pm 1:12 pm Dur Muhurtam 2:35 pm 3:17 pm Varjyam 9:21 pm 10:50 pm Aadal Yog 6:55 am 9:41 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Aadal Yog, which ends at 9:41 am, as a reason for extra deliberation before an optional new undertaking. Ravi Yog is present simultaneously, making the traditional indications mixed rather than uniformly favourable or unfavourable. A practical response is to check details and avoid relying on the timing alone.

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Vaidhriti Yog begins at 2:25 pm and continues until 6:56 am, Tuesday. Within traditional guidance, readers with flexibility may prefer to use this period for preparation, review or work already under way rather than selecting it for a discretionary beginning. This does not mean that difficulties are inevitable. Keep necessary appointments, honour deadlines and attend to urgent responsibilities. Where a decision cannot reasonably wait, focus on sound information, clear communication and the safeguards appropriate to the task.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:55 am Sunset 5:23 pm Moonrise 11:33 pm Moonset 12:04 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 8:17 am to 9:40 am Delhi (NCR) 8:13 am to 9:32 am Bengaluru 7:51 am to 9:16 am Hyderabad 7:53 am to 9:16 am Chennai 7:40 am to 9:06 am Ahmedabad 8:24 am to 9:45 am Pune 8:12 am to 9:36 am Kolkata 7:20 am to 8:41 am Jaipur 8:16 am to 9:36 am Kochi 7:52 am to 9:19 am Lucknow 7:56 am to 9:15 am Indore 8:10 am to 9:32 am Guwahati 7:12 am to 8:31 am Chandigarh 8:18 am to 9:35 am Surat 8:20 am to 9:42 am Visakhapatnam 7:34 am to 8:57 am Nagpur 7:55 am to 9:17 am Coimbatore 7:51 am to 9:17 am Varanasi 7:45 am to 9:06 am Bhubaneswar 7:27 am to 8:50 am View All

Traditional Panchang guidance is most useful here as a prompt for considered action, not a substitute for judgement. Keep plans realistic, give important conversations enough time and use timing preferences where they fit comfortably. A well-prepared decision and a manageable daily routine remain sensible priorities, whatever the hour.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)