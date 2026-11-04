Panchang Today, November 4, 2026: Krishna Dashami under Purva Phalguni Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 4, 2026, favors a measured approach to communication, responsibilities and personal priorities, with thoughtful preparation offering a more useful guide for the day than haste or the need to impress.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, planetary transits, auspicious and inauspicious timing (Pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:35 am Sunset 5:33 pm Rahu Kaal 12:04 pm to 1:26 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 9:05 pm to 10:41 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar provides a useful frame for attention to communication, learning and practical exchanges. Read alongside Krishna Dashami, it suggests approaching existing responsibilities with care rather than adding commitments simply to keep busy. For readers in New Delhi, the combination can serve as a prompt to check what needs completion, what needs explanation and what can reasonably wait. Purva Phalguni brings the interpretive emphasis towards companionship, enjoyment and the way people share time and attention. The useful daily lesson is to make room for ease without allowing comfort to displace necessary work. With the Moon in Leo, traditional readings also draw attention to dignity, self-expression and the wish to be acknowledged. Taken together, these elements favour confidence tempered by consideration. A clear request may serve better than a dramatic statement, while quiet follow-through may matter more than public approval. These are traditional guides for organizing the day, not evidence that a particular mood, event or outcome must follow.

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to make communication more precise and plans more manageable. Before agreeing to a deadline, check the work involved, the information available and who is responsible for the next step. A short written summary can help colleagues distinguish a settled decision from an idea still under discussion. For important choices, give practical evidence, affordability and professional advice priority over timing preferences. If a task is already under way, steady progress may be more useful than restarting it in search of a better moment. Keep the day's ambitions proportionate, and leave enough room to review details before sending or signing anything consequential.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination offers a useful reminder to balance self-expression with attention to others. Say what you need plainly, but allow the other person time to answer without supplying their response for them. Appreciation can be specific and modest rather than elaborate. If a conversation becomes a contest over who is right, return to the practical issue that needs resolving. Shared plans may benefit from a simple check on availability, costs and expectations. There is no need to read an ordinary disagreement as a sign about the relationship; patient listening and a clear next step remain more useful.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may treat reflection as an opportunity to separate genuine priorities from the wish to appear productive or agreeable. Consider which unfinished matter deserves attention and which expectation can be set aside. A brief pause within an existing spiritual or reflective routine can provide space for that review, without adding new obligations. Ask whether your words and commitments match what you can realistically offer. If the answer is uncertain, a smaller promise may be the more honest choice. The aim is not to produce a special experience, but to return to ordinary responsibilities with a clearer sense of proportion.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 4, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dashami until 11:03 am; then Krishna Ekadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Phalguni until 3:29 am, Thursday; then Uttara Phalguni Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Brahma until 7:59 am; then Indra until 6:25 am, Thursday; then Vaidhriti Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 11:03 am; then Bava until 10:46 pm; then Balava until 10:35 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Leo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:50 am 5:43 am Pratah Sandhya 5:16 am 6:35 am Amrit Kalam 9:05 pm 10:41 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:54 pm 2:38 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:33 pm 6:00 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:33 pm 6:52 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:38 pm 12:31 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Amrit Kalam, from 9:05 pm to 10:41 pm, for constructive work and meaningful plans. As this window falls in the evening, it may suit a focused review, a considered discussion or preparation for a task that needs an orderly beginning. Choose something useful and manageable rather than trying to fit several important activities into the interval. Have the relevant papers, questions or practical details ready beforehand so that the time is not spent gathering them. Traditional timing preferences can support a deliberate approach, but they do not replace preparation, consent or sound judgement. If the window does not fit your circumstances, continue with a workable schedule rather than treating the opportunity as lost.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:04 pm 1:26 pm Gulika Kaal 10:42 am 12:04 pm Yamaganda 7:57 am 9:19 am Dur Muhurtam 11:42 am 12:26 pm Varjyam 11:28 am 1:01 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may regard Rahu Kaal, ending at 1:26 pm, as a reason to avoid rushing a discretionary new beginning. Where rescheduling is easy, use the interval for checking details or continuing routine responsibilities instead. Vaidhriti Yog ends at 6:36 am, Thursday, and is also marked for caution in the supplied guidance. Readers planning around that early Thursday period may prefer to keep optional commitments flexible. Neither indication needs to become a reason for anxiety or for assuming that ordinary work will go wrong. Necessary duties, urgent decisions and essential services should be handled according to their actual demands. The practical value of a caution period is a reminder to pause, verify and proceed thoughtfully, not a rule that makes every action within it unsuitable or every action outside it secure.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:35 am Sunset 5:33 pm Moonrise 2:43 am, Thursday Moonset 2:35 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:22 pm to 1:47 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:04 pm to 1:26 pm Bengaluru 12:03 pm to 1:30 pm Hyderabad 11:59 am to 1:25 pm Chennai 11:52 am to 1:19 pm Ahmedabad 12:22 pm to 1:47 pm Pune 12:17 pm to 1:43 pm Kolkata 11:19 am to 12:44 pm Jaipur 12:10 pm to 1:33 pm Kochi 12:08 pm to 1:36 pm Lucknow 11:49 am to 1:12 pm Indore 12:10 pm to 1:34 pm Guwahati 11:06 am to 12:29 pm Chandigarh 12:05 pm to 1:27 pm Surat 12:22 pm to 1:46 pm Visakhapatnam 11:40 am to 1:06 pm Nagpur 11:57 am to 1:21 pm Coimbatore 12:05 pm to 1:33 pm Varanasi 11:41 am to 1:04 pm Bhubaneswar 11:30 am to 12:55 pm View All

Use the day's traditional guidance as a modest planning aid: communicate clearly, finish what is manageable and give important choices a proper review. Keep timing preferences proportionate to real responsibilities. A realistic plan, a considerate conversation and a little space to reconsider are enough to make the advice practical.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)