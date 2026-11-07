Panchang Today, November 7, 2026: Krishna Trayodashi under Chitra Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 7, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with careful review, considerate communication and quiet planning offering a practical focus rather than hurried decisions or ambitious promises.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:37 am Sunset 5:31 pm Rahu Kaal 9:21 am to 10:42 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:52 am to 5:44 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Kali Chaudas

Basis: Kartika Krishna Chaturdashi; Region: West Masik Shivaratri

Basis: Kartika Krishna Chaturdashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar provides a framework for patience, responsibility and attention to work that needs sustained effort. Read alongside Krishna Trayodashi and the following Krishna Chaturdashi, the practical emphasis is on reviewing what remains unfinished rather than adding unnecessary commitments. This can mean putting existing responsibilities in order, simplifying a crowded agenda and recognizing which decisions need more information. Chitra and the following Swati offer a useful contrast between careful shaping and room for adjustment. For everyday purposes, that suggests checking details without becoming so attached to a plan that sensible changes become difficult. The Moon signs listed for the day, Virgo and Libra, can similarly be read through the themes of discernment and balance. Together, these indications support an approach that combines orderly preparation with consideration for other people. They are traditional interpretive cues, not a forecast of events or feelings. For readers in New Delhi, the most useful takeaway is to make manageable choices, complete what can reasonably be completed and leave space for discussion. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar provides a framework for patience, responsibility and attention to work that needs sustained effort. Read alongside Krishna Trayodashi and the following Krishna Chaturdashi, the practical emphasis is on reviewing what remains unfinished rather than adding unnecessary commitments. This can mean putting existing responsibilities in order, simplifying a crowded agenda and recognizing which decisions need more information. Chitra and the following Swati offer a useful contrast between careful shaping and room for adjustment. For everyday purposes, that suggests checking details without becoming so attached to a plan that sensible changes become difficult. The Moon signs listed for the day, Virgo and Libra, can similarly be read through the themes of discernment and balance. Together, these indications support an approach that combines orderly preparation with consideration for other people. They are traditional interpretive cues, not a forecast of events or feelings. For readers in New Delhi, the most useful takeaway is to make manageable choices, complete what can reasonably be completed and leave space for discussion. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use this day to review pending work, clarify responsibilities and make plans that can withstand ordinary changes. Start with the task whose requirements are clearest, rather than the one that creates the greatest sense of urgency. Before an important decision, check the relevant figures, permissions and practical constraints. If a proposal depends on another person's agreement, seek that agreement rather than assuming it. Traditional timing preferences can help structure a flexible schedule, but they should not replace preparation or professional judgement. Where a deadline is fixed, careful execution is more useful than anxiety about finding an ideal moment.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combined emphasis on discernment and balance offers a useful reminder to speak clearly without turning every difference into a correction. If a household plan or shared responsibility needs discussion, keep the conversation specific: what needs doing, who can help and what is realistic. Listen before proposing a solution, particularly when another person has different priorities. Those who use the day's guidance may prefer a considered reply to an immediate reaction. This is not a prediction of disagreement, but a practical invitation to leave room for both accuracy and kindness.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may make reflection a modest, manageable part of the day rather than another demanding task. A quiet review of current commitments can help distinguish what deserves attention from what can wait. Consider whether a promise needs completing, a plan needs simplifying or a concern needs a more practical response. If prayer is already part of your routine, allow space for it without adding unfamiliar requirements. The traditional guidance can serve as a prompt for steadiness, not a test of devotion. A brief, attentive pause is enough; there is no need to force a particular experience.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 7, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Trayodashi until 10:47 am; then Krishna Chaturdashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Chitra until 5:51 am, Sunday; then Swati Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Preeti until 3:26 am, Sunday; then Ayushman Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 10:48 am; then Vishti until 11:05 pm; then Shakuni until 11:28 am, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Virgo until 5:14 pm; then Libra View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:52 am 5:44 am Pratah Sandhya 5:18 am 6:37 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 11:09 pm 12:50 am, Sunday Vijaya Muhurta 1:54 pm 2:37 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:31 pm 5:58 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:31 pm 6:50 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:38 pm 12:31 am, Sunday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 5:52 am, Sunday 6:38 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:52 am to 5:44 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose simple: identify the day's priorities, consider an unresolved question or spend a little time with an established personal practice. There is no need to fit several activities into the window or treat it as a guarantee of success. The supplied timings also include Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, but its simultaneous occurrence with Aadal Yog gives mixed indications in traditional interpretation. It is therefore better not to present that interval as unreservedly favorable. For practical purposes, a suitable period supports preparation; it does not remove the need for clear information, consent or sound judgement before taking an important step.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:21 am 10:42 am Gulika Kaal 6:37 am 7:59 am Yamaganda 1:26 pm 2:48 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:04 am 8:48 am Varjyam 1:06 pm 2:44 pm Vidaal Yog 6:37 am 5:51 am, Sunday Aadal Yog 5:52 am, Sunday 6:38 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to postpone a discretionary new beginning during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 10:42 am. Aadal Yog ends at 6:38 am, Sunday, and also calls for a measured approach within this traditional framework. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Aadal Yog occur simultaneously, so the indications are mixed; neither should be described as cancelling or overriding the other. These cautions are best used as scheduling preferences, not reasons to expect trouble. If an appointment, essential responsibility or fixed deadline cannot be moved, proceed with ordinary care and adequate preparation. Where there is flexibility, use the caution periods for checking documents, reviewing arrangements or completing familiar tasks rather than pressing for an unnecessary launch. The aim is thoughtful pacing, without allowing a timing label to create fear or disrupt necessary daily life.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:37 am Sunset 5:31 pm Moonrise 5:37 am, Sunday Moonset 4:06 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:31 am to 10:57 am Delhi (NCR) 9:21 am to 10:42 am Bengaluru 9:09 am to 10:36 am Hyderabad 9:08 am to 10:33 am Chennai 8:58 am to 10:25 am Ahmedabad 9:35 am to 10:59 am Pune 9:27 am to 10:52 am Kolkata 8:32 am to 9:56 am Jaipur 9:25 am to 10:47 am Kochi 9:12 am to 10:40 am Lucknow 9:04 am to 10:27 am Indore 9:22 am to 10:46 am Guwahati 8:21 am to 9:43 am Chandigarh 9:23 am to 10:44 am Surat 9:33 am to 10:57 am Visakhapatnam 8:49 am to 10:14 am Nagpur 9:08 am to 10:32 am Coimbatore 9:10 am to 10:38 am Varanasi 8:55 am to 10:18 am Bhubaneswar 8:40 am to 10:05 am View All

For November 7, the practical reading is to keep plans proportionate, attend to unfinished responsibilities and communicate with care. Use traditional Panchang timings where they fit your circumstances, while giving priority to real deadlines and informed decisions. A clear list and a little room to adjust may be the most useful approach.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)