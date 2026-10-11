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Panchang Today, October 11, 2026: Shukla Pratipada under Chitra Nakshatra

Panchang October 11 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, October 11 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings

Published on: Oct 11, 2026, 04:22:38 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 11, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to fresh beginnings, with attention to detail, considerate communication and quiet preparation taking priority over hurried commitments or ambitious new plans.

Panchang Today
Panchang Today

Key Timings Today

Sunrise6:19 am
Sunset5:56 pm
Rahu Kaal4:28 pm to 5:56 pm
Highlighted favourable windowBrahma Muhurta: 4:40 am to 5:29 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today

Shardiya Navratri Begins
Basis: Ashwina Shukla Pratipada
Ghatasthapana
Basis: Ashwina Shukla Pratipada

What Today's Panchang Means

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to make a workable start on a task without treating every decision as urgent. Write down the main objective, identify what is still uncertain and separate preparation from commitment. For work that needs accuracy, a review of documents, costs or responsibilities can be more valuable than an immediate announcement. If an important choice involves other people, seek their input before fixing the next step. Traditional timing preferences can help organize a flexible schedule, but they should not replace professional advice, necessary checks or deadlines. Keep the plan small enough to carry out, and leave room to revise it when better information becomes available.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of attention to detail and consideration for balance offers a practical cue for conversations. Be clear about what you need, but avoid turning every disagreement into a test of who is right. If a family matter or shared decision needs attention, discuss one issue at a time and give the other person space to respond. A thoughtful question may be more useful than a quick assumption. Keep promises realistic, particularly where time or money is involved. The aim is not to secure immediate agreement, but to understand the point of difference and identify a manageable next step together.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may find value in a brief pause before deciding what deserves their attention. Use reflection to distinguish a genuine priority from a task that merely feels pressing. Consider what you are beginning, what preparation it requires and what can reasonably wait. If prayer is already part of your personal routine, keep it simple and consistent with your own practice. There is no need to add an unfamiliar activity or seek a particular result. A short written note about intentions can also help. Let this quiet interval support clearer choices rather than become another obligation on an already crowded day.

Panchang Facts at a Glance

Date and VaarOctober 11, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar)
Lunar MonthAmanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina
Tithi (lunar day)Shukla Pratipada until 9:30 pm; then Shukla Dwitiya
Nakshatra (lunar constellation)Chitra until 10:31 pm; then Swati
Yog (Sun-Moon combination)Vaidhriti until 9:04 pm; then Vishkumbha
Karan (half-tithi division)Kimstughna until 9:21 am; then Bava until 9:30 pm; then Balava until 9:47 am, Monday
Moon sign (zodiac position)Virgo until 10:03 am; then Libra
View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)

PeriodStartEnd
Brahma Muhurta4:40 am5:29 am
Pratah Sandhya5:05 am6:19 am
Abhijit Muhurta11:44 am12:31 pm
Amrit Kalam3:55 pm5:34 pm
Vijaya Muhurta2:04 pm2:50 pm
Godhuli Muhurta5:56 pm6:20 pm
Sayahana Sandhya5:56 pm7:10 pm
Nishita Muhurta11:43 pm12:32 am, Monday
Siddha Yog6:19 am9:31 pm
View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:40 am to 5:29 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Choose a manageable focus, such as reviewing priorities or considering a decision without the pressure to act immediately. This highlighted window is best treated as an opportunity for preparation, not a promise that a plan will succeed. The brief also identifies Siddha Yog as favorable, while Vaidhriti Yog carries caution; their simultaneous indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. A measured response is to distinguish quiet preparatory work from a significant new commitment. Where timing is flexible, readers may organise their day around these preferences while still giving practical readiness, sound information and other people's availability due weight.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings

PeriodStartEnd
Rahu Kaal4:28 pm5:56 pm
Gulika Kaal3:01 pm4:28 pm
Yamaganda12:07 pm1:34 pm
Dur Muhurtam4:23 pm5:09 pm
Dur Muhurtam7:05 am7:51 am
Varjyam4:27 am, Monday6:05 am, Monday
Aadal Yog10:33 pm6:20 am, Monday
View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may take a more cautious approach to important new undertakings during Vaidhriti Yog, which ends at 9:04 pm, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 5:56 pm. These traditional caution periods are scheduling considerations, not warnings that ordinary activity will go wrong. If a consequential commitment can comfortably wait, use the intervening time to check details, clarify terms or prepare questions. Routine responsibilities need not be abandoned, and essential work should not be delayed solely because of a timing preference. The presence of favorable Siddha Yog alongside cautionary Vaidhriti Yog makes the indications mixed, rather than uniformly favourable or unfavourable. Avoid using one label to dismiss the other. For decisions that cannot wait, rely on the information available, appropriate advice and a clear understanding of what you are agreeing to.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset

Sunrise6:19 am
Sunset5:56 pm
Moonrise6:48 am
Moonset6:06 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India

CityRahu Kaal
Mumbai4:50 pm to 6:19 pm
Delhi (NCR)4:28 pm to 5:56 pm
Bengaluru4:33 pm to 6:03 pm
Hyderabad4:28 pm to 5:57 pm
Chennai4:23 pm to 5:52 pm
Ahmedabad4:49 pm to 6:17 pm
Pune4:46 pm to 6:15 pm
Kolkata3:47 pm to 5:14 pm
Jaipur4:35 pm to 6:02 pm
Kochi4:40 pm to 6:10 pm
Lucknow4:14 pm to 5:42 pm
Indore4:37 pm to 6:04 pm
Guwahati3:32 pm to 4:59 pm
Chandigarh4:29 pm to 5:55 pm
Surat4:49 pm to 6:17 pm
Visakhapatnam4:09 pm to 5:37 pm
Nagpur4:24 pm to 5:52 pm
Coimbatore4:37 pm to 6:06 pm
Varanasi4:07 pm to 5:34 pm
Bhubaneswar3:58 pm to 5:26 pm
View All

Traditional Panchang guidance for the day can be used as a prompt to begin carefully, listen fully and keep plans realistic. Choose one useful task, make room for reflection and review any important commitment before proceeding. Let timing preferences support your judgement without allowing them to displace practical needs or responsibilities.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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