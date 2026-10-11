Panchang Today, October 11, 2026: Shukla Pratipada under Chitra Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 11, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to fresh beginnings, with attention to detail, considerate communication and quiet preparation taking priority over hurried commitments or ambitious new plans.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:19 am Sunset 5:56 pm Rahu Kaal 4:28 pm to 5:56 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:40 am to 5:29 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Shardiya Navratri Begins

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Pratipada Ghatasthapana

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Pratipada

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar provides a useful frame for reviewing personal priorities and taking responsibility for the choices ahead. Read alongside Shukla Pratipada, it suggests approaching beginnings as a first step rather than expecting an entire plan to be settled immediately. A modest intention, supported by realistic preparation, may be more useful than a sweeping promise. Chitra brings attention to how something is shaped and presented, making careful organization and a second look at details practical themes. The supplied Nakshatra sequence also includes Swati, which can be read as a reminder to leave room for flexibility rather than insist on one fixed approach. With Virgo and Libra named in the Moon sign sequence, the combined traditional guidance balances orderly thinking with fairness towards others. Readers may apply this by checking what needs correction while also considering how their decisions affect another person. These are customary interpretive themes, not predictions: the most useful emphasis is on beginning carefully, keeping expectations proportionate and allowing discussion before settling a course. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar provides a useful frame for reviewing personal priorities and taking responsibility for the choices ahead. Read alongside Shukla Pratipada, it suggests approaching beginnings as a first step rather than expecting an entire plan to be settled immediately. A modest intention, supported by realistic preparation, may be more useful than a sweeping promise. Chitra brings attention to how something is shaped and presented, making careful organization and a second look at details practical themes. The supplied Nakshatra sequence also includes Swati, which can be read as a reminder to leave room for flexibility rather than insist on one fixed approach. With Virgo and Libra named in the Moon sign sequence, the combined traditional guidance balances orderly thinking with fairness towards others. Readers may apply this by checking what needs correction while also considering how their decisions affect another person. These are customary interpretive themes, not predictions: the most useful emphasis is on beginning carefully, keeping expectations proportionate and allowing discussion before settling a course. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to make a workable start on a task without treating every decision as urgent. Write down the main objective, identify what is still uncertain and separate preparation from commitment. For work that needs accuracy, a review of documents, costs or responsibilities can be more valuable than an immediate announcement. If an important choice involves other people, seek their input before fixing the next step. Traditional timing preferences can help organize a flexible schedule, but they should not replace professional advice, necessary checks or deadlines. Keep the plan small enough to carry out, and leave room to revise it when better information becomes available.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of attention to detail and consideration for balance offers a practical cue for conversations. Be clear about what you need, but avoid turning every disagreement into a test of who is right. If a family matter or shared decision needs attention, discuss one issue at a time and give the other person space to respond. A thoughtful question may be more useful than a quick assumption. Keep promises realistic, particularly where time or money is involved. The aim is not to secure immediate agreement, but to understand the point of difference and identify a manageable next step together.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find value in a brief pause before deciding what deserves their attention. Use reflection to distinguish a genuine priority from a task that merely feels pressing. Consider what you are beginning, what preparation it requires and what can reasonably wait. If prayer is already part of your personal routine, keep it simple and consistent with your own practice. There is no need to add an unfamiliar activity or seek a particular result. A short written note about intentions can also help. Let this quiet interval support clearer choices rather than become another obligation on an already crowded day.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 11, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Pratipada until 9:30 pm; then Shukla Dwitiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Chitra until 10:31 pm; then Swati Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vaidhriti until 9:04 pm; then Vishkumbha Karan (half-tithi division) Kimstughna until 9:21 am; then Bava until 9:30 pm; then Balava until 9:47 am, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Virgo until 10:03 am; then Libra View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:40 am 5:29 am Pratah Sandhya 5:05 am 6:19 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:44 am 12:31 pm Amrit Kalam 3:55 pm 5:34 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:04 pm 2:50 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:56 pm 6:20 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:56 pm 7:10 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:43 pm 12:32 am, Monday Siddha Yog 6:19 am 9:31 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:40 am to 5:29 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Choose a manageable focus, such as reviewing priorities or considering a decision without the pressure to act immediately. This highlighted window is best treated as an opportunity for preparation, not a promise that a plan will succeed. The brief also identifies Siddha Yog as favorable, while Vaidhriti Yog carries caution; their simultaneous indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. A measured response is to distinguish quiet preparatory work from a significant new commitment. Where timing is flexible, readers may organise their day around these preferences while still giving practical readiness, sound information and other people's availability due weight.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:28 pm 5:56 pm Gulika Kaal 3:01 pm 4:28 pm Yamaganda 12:07 pm 1:34 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:23 pm 5:09 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:05 am 7:51 am Varjyam 4:27 am, Monday 6:05 am, Monday Aadal Yog 10:33 pm 6:20 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may take a more cautious approach to important new undertakings during Vaidhriti Yog, which ends at 9:04 pm, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 5:56 pm. These traditional caution periods are scheduling considerations, not warnings that ordinary activity will go wrong. If a consequential commitment can comfortably wait, use the intervening time to check details, clarify terms or prepare questions. Routine responsibilities need not be abandoned, and essential work should not be delayed solely because of a timing preference. The presence of favorable Siddha Yog alongside cautionary Vaidhriti Yog makes the indications mixed, rather than uniformly favourable or unfavourable. Avoid using one label to dismiss the other. For decisions that cannot wait, rely on the information available, appropriate advice and a clear understanding of what you are agreeing to.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:19 am Sunset 5:56 pm Moonrise 6:48 am Moonset 6:06 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 4:50 pm to 6:19 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:28 pm to 5:56 pm Bengaluru 4:33 pm to 6:03 pm Hyderabad 4:28 pm to 5:57 pm Chennai 4:23 pm to 5:52 pm Ahmedabad 4:49 pm to 6:17 pm Pune 4:46 pm to 6:15 pm Kolkata 3:47 pm to 5:14 pm Jaipur 4:35 pm to 6:02 pm Kochi 4:40 pm to 6:10 pm Lucknow 4:14 pm to 5:42 pm Indore 4:37 pm to 6:04 pm Guwahati 3:32 pm to 4:59 pm Chandigarh 4:29 pm to 5:55 pm Surat 4:49 pm to 6:17 pm Visakhapatnam 4:09 pm to 5:37 pm Nagpur 4:24 pm to 5:52 pm Coimbatore 4:37 pm to 6:06 pm Varanasi 4:07 pm to 5:34 pm Bhubaneswar 3:58 pm to 5:26 pm View All

Traditional Panchang guidance for the day can be used as a prompt to begin carefully, listen fully and keep plans realistic. Choose one useful task, make room for reflection and review any important commitment before proceeding. Let timing preferences support your judgement without allowing them to displace practical needs or responsibilities.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)