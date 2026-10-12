Panchang Today, October 12, 2026: Shukla Dwitiya under Swati Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 12, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to Monday’s responsibilities, with thoughtful planning, balanced conversations and manageable next steps taking precedence over hurried commitments or ambitious promises.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:20 am Sunset 5:54 pm Rahu Kaal 7:46 am to 9:13 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:40 am to 5:30 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Chandra Darshana

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Pratipada

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar offers a setting for a thoughtful approach to everyday responsibilities, while Shukla Dwitiya suggests giving developing plans attention without expecting them to be fully formed. Read together, these entries support a practical theme of making steady progress while leaving room for adjustment. Swati is traditionally associated with independence and adaptability, which may be expressed through considering alternatives rather than insisting on one method. The Moon in Libra adds an emphasis on balance, fairness and the ability to weigh different viewpoints. For readers using this framework, the useful distinction is between being flexible and becoming indecisive: hearing another view need not prevent a clear choice. The supplied Tithi and Nakshatra entries also include Shukla Tritiya and Vishakha, but there is no need to turn their sequence into a timetable for every activity. The day’s combined guidance can instead be kept simple: begin with a realistic intention, make space for discussion and judge each next step by its practical requirements. These are traditional interpretations, not predictions of what will happen. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar offers a setting for a thoughtful approach to everyday responsibilities, while Shukla Dwitiya suggests giving developing plans attention without expecting them to be fully formed. Read together, these entries support a practical theme of making steady progress while leaving room for adjustment. Swati is traditionally associated with independence and adaptability, which may be expressed through considering alternatives rather than insisting on one method. The Moon in Libra adds an emphasis on balance, fairness and the ability to weigh different viewpoints. For readers using this framework, the useful distinction is between being flexible and becoming indecisive: hearing another view need not prevent a clear choice. The supplied Tithi and Nakshatra entries also include Shukla Tritiya and Vishakha, but there is no need to turn their sequence into a timetable for every activity. The day’s combined guidance can instead be kept simple: begin with a realistic intention, make space for discussion and judge each next step by its practical requirements. These are traditional interpretations, not predictions of what will happen. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day’s emphasis on balance to organize work before taking on additional commitments. Separate tasks that need a decision from those that only need steady follow-through. For an important proposal, check the figures, clarify who is responsible and identify any unanswered questions before seeking approval. Adaptability can be useful when colleagues suggest a different approach, but it is better to compare options against a clear objective than to keep revising indefinitely. Treat timing preferences as one part of planning, not a substitute for evidence or professional advice. Essential duties and fixed deadlines should remain central to the working day.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the Libra emphasis may serve as a reminder to give both sides of a conversation a fair hearing. With family, friends or colleagues, state what you need plainly and ask what the other person can realistically offer. Avoid agreeing simply to bring a discussion to an end if the arrangement will be difficult to maintain. Swati’s traditional association with independence also provides a useful prompt to respect personal space without withdrawing from necessary communication. A manageable approach is to address one issue at a time, confirm what has been understood and leave broader questions for a calmer discussion.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to keep reflection modest and connected to daily life. Consider which responsibilities genuinely require attention and which expectations can be reconsidered. A short period of quiet can help you put these questions into words without requiring a special practice. If prayer is already part of your routine, you may retain that familiar approach rather than add anything new. The practical aim is to identify a clear intention, not to seek a guaranteed sign or result. Note one matter within your control and one small action you can reasonably complete.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 12, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Dwitiya until 10:13 pm; then Shukla Tritiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Swati until 11:51 pm; then Vishakha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vishkumbha until 8:31 pm; then Preeti Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 9:47 am; then Kaulava until 10:13 pm; then Taitila until 10:46 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Libra View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:40 am 5:30 am Pratah Sandhya 5:05 am 6:20 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:44 am 12:30 pm Amrit Kalam 2:34 pm 4:16 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:03 pm 2:49 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:54 pm 6:19 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:54 pm 7:09 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:43 pm 12:32 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:40 am to 5:30 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, as highlighted in the day’s guidance. Keep the activity simple: review your priorities, consider an unresolved question or continue an existing personal practice. This is a traditional favorable window, not a promise that decisions made within it will succeed. If it fits your normal schedule, prepare what you need beforehand so that the period does not become another hurried task. There is no need to disturb essential rest or rearrange unavoidable responsibilities to use it. Readers unable to observe this window can still apply the broader practical lesson of pausing before the day’s demands gather pace and choosing a manageable focus.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:46 am 9:13 am Gulika Kaal 1:34 pm 3:01 pm Yamaganda 10:40 am 12:07 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:30 pm 1:16 pm Dur Muhurtam 2:49 pm 3:35 pm Varjyam 5:54 am, Tuesday 7:34 am, Tuesday Vidaal Yog 11:52 pm 6:20 am, Tuesday Aadal Yog 6:20 am 11:51 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid opening a discretionary undertaking during Rahu Kaal, from 7:46 am to 9:13 am. Its traditional caution is best understood as a scheduling preference, not a warning that routine activity will go wrong. If a new commitment can comfortably wait, use this interval to review documents, check arrangements or prepare questions rather than rush into a final decision. Necessary work, travel already arranged and responsibilities that cannot be postponed should be handled with ordinary care. Do not assume that a delay alone makes a choice sounder; the terms, costs and practical consequences still need examination. When schedules leave little flexibility, focus on preparation and clear communication. Panchang guidance can inform a personal preference without creating anxiety about an otherwise normal Monday.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:20 am Sunset 5:54 pm Moonrise 7:47 am Moonset 6:40 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 8:00 am to 9:28 am Delhi (NCR) 7:46 am to 9:13 am Bengaluru 7:38 am to 9:07 am Hyderabad 7:36 am to 9:05 am Chennai 7:28 am to 8:57 am Ahmedabad 8:02 am to 9:30 am Pune 7:55 am to 9:24 am Kolkata 6:59 am to 8:27 am Jaipur 7:51 am to 9:18 am Kochi 7:42 am to 9:12 am Lucknow 7:31 am to 8:58 am Indore 7:49 am to 9:17 am Guwahati 6:48 am to 8:15 am Chandigarh 7:49 am to 9:15 am Surat 8:01 am to 9:29 am Visakhapatnam 7:17 am to 8:46 am Nagpur 7:36 am to 9:04 am Coimbatore 7:40 am to 9:09 am Varanasi 7:22 am to 8:49 am Bhubaneswar 7:08 am to 8:36 am View All

For October 12, keep traditional Panchang guidance alongside the practical demands of your day. Choose a clear priority, leave room for another viewpoint and check details before committing. Use a preferred timing where convenient, but let preparation, consideration for others and realistic expectations remain the basis of your actions.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)