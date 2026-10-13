Panchang Today, October 13, 2026: Shukla Tritiya under Vishakha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 13, 2026, in New Delhi favours purposeful effort tempered by patience, with a practical emphasis on clear priorities, considerate communication and careful choices rather than hurried commitments or expectations of assured results.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:20 am Sunset 5:53 pm Rahu Kaal 3:00 pm to 4:27 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:41 am to 5:30 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar is associated with initiative and firmness, making deliberate action a useful theme for the day. Read alongside Shukla Tritiya, it suggests approaching progress through manageable steps rather than attempting to settle everything at once. The practical emphasis is on beginning with a clear purpose and allowing enough room for adjustment. Vishakha is traditionally linked with focus and the pursuit of a goal. Its presence can be read as encouragement to distinguish a worthwhile objective from the urge to prove a point. Anuradha adds a complementary emphasis on cooperation and sustained commitment, reminding readers that persistence need not become insistence. The Moon signs listed for the day, Libra and Scorpio, bring together traditional themes of balance and deeper examination. These are interpretive associations, not predictions about how anyone will feel or behave. Taken together, the entries offer a useful daily framework: act with purpose, consider the other side and look beneath the surface before deciding. A measured pace leaves space for both progress and reconsideration.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's emphasis on purposeful effort to reduce a crowded task list to a few clear priorities. Choose work that can be defined, checked and brought to a sensible stopping point. Before an important decision, separate confirmed information from assumptions and identify what still needs clarification. In traditional interpretation, firmness is more useful when supported by preparation than when expressed through speed. At work, this may mean setting a realistic deadline, confirming responsibilities or reviewing a proposal before agreeing. If a matter involves substantial money or a binding commitment, let professional advice and practical checks carry more weight than timing alone. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's emphasis on purposeful effort to reduce a crowded task list to a few clear priorities. Choose work that can be defined, checked and brought to a sensible stopping point. Before an important decision, separate confirmed information from assumptions and identify what still needs clarification. In traditional interpretation, firmness is more useful when supported by preparation than when expressed through speed. At work, this may mean setting a realistic deadline, confirming responsibilities or reviewing a proposal before agreeing. If a matter involves substantial money or a binding commitment, let professional advice and practical checks carry more weight than timing alone. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of focus and cooperation supports a thoughtful approach to conversation. Say what you need clearly, but leave room for the other person to explain their position. A discussion may be more useful when it addresses one concern rather than reopening every disagreement. With family, friends or colleagues, distinguish a request from a demand and avoid assuming that silence means agreement. If a conversation becomes tense, a pause can help you return with a more precise question. The practical aim is not to force harmony, but to make understanding easier through attentive listening and fair expectations.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find a short, undistracted period useful for reviewing their intentions. Ask which task deserves attention, which concern needs more information and which expectation can be loosened. Reflection need not become an elaborate exercise: a few written notes or a quiet review of the day ahead can provide structure. If prayer is already part of your personal routine, you may make space for it without adding new practices. Traditional guidance is best used here as a prompt for attention, not a test of correctness. Keep the routine manageable and return to ordinary responsibilities with a clearer sense of proportion.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 13, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Tritiya until 11:27 pm; then Shukla Chaturthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Vishakha until 1:42 am, Wednesday; then Anuradha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Preeti until 8:22 pm; then Ayushman Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 10:46 am; then Gara until 11:27 pm; then Vanija until 12:16 pm, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Libra until 7:11 pm; then Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:41 am 5:30 am Pratah Sandhya 5:05 am 6:20 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:44 am 12:30 pm Amrit Kalam 4:14 pm 5:57 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:02 pm 2:48 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:53 pm 6:18 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:53 pm 7:08 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:42 pm 12:32 am, Wednesday Siddha Yog 6:20 am 11:27 pm Ravi Yog 1:43 am, Wednesday 6:21 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:41 am to 5:30 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: organize your thoughts, identify a priority or make room for an existing personal practice. There is no need to turn this window into a deadline for achieving something significant. Siddha Yog is also listed as favourable, but its simultaneous presence with Vidaal Yog gives mixed indications in traditional interpretation. Neither should be treated as cancelling or overriding the other. Readers may therefore approach favorable guidance as support for thoughtful preparation rather than permission to overlook caution. Choose an activity that fits your circumstances, and judge practical readiness by the information, time and resources actually available to you.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:00 pm 4:27 pm Gulika Kaal 12:07 pm 1:33 pm Yamaganda 9:13 am 10:40 am Dur Muhurtam 8:39 am 9:25 am Dur Muhurtam 10:52 pm 11:42 pm Varjyam 6:06 am, Wednesday 7:49 am, Wednesday Vidaal Yog 6:20 am 1:42 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Vidaal Yog, which ends at 1:42 am, Wednesday, as a reason to exercise additional care with fresh commitments rather than as a warning that ordinary work will go wrong. Rahu Kaal runs from 3:00 pm to 4:27 pm; readers who observe it may prefer to defer an optional important beginning until outside that interval. Use caution constructively by checking details, completing routine tasks or preparing questions before a decision. Siddha Yog and Vidaal Yog are simultaneously present, so the traditional indications are mixed, not uniformly favorable or unfavorable. Necessary duties need not be abandoned, and a timing preference should not delay urgent assistance or essential responsibilities. Where rescheduling is possible, choose calmly; where it is not, rely on preparation, clear communication and sensible safeguards.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:20 am Sunset 5:53 pm Moonrise 8:46 am Moonset 7:19 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:21 pm to 4:49 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:00 pm to 4:27 pm Bengaluru 3:03 pm to 4:32 pm Hyderabad 2:59 pm to 4:27 pm Chennai 2:53 pm to 4:22 pm Ahmedabad 3:20 pm to 4:48 pm Pune 3:17 pm to 4:45 pm Kolkata 2:17 pm to 3:45 pm Jaipur 3:06 pm to 4:33 pm Kochi 3:10 pm to 4:39 pm Lucknow 2:46 pm to 4:13 pm Indore 3:08 pm to 4:35 pm Guwahati 2:03 pm to 3:30 pm Chandigarh 3:00 pm to 4:27 pm Surat 3:20 pm to 4:48 pm Visakhapatnam 2:39 pm to 4:08 pm Nagpur 2:55 pm to 4:23 pm Coimbatore 3:06 pm to 4:36 pm Varanasi 2:38 pm to 4:05 pm Bhubaneswar 2:28 pm to 3:56 pm View All

Traditional Panchang guidance for the day is best kept practical: choose a clear priority, speak with consideration and allow time to check important details. Use preferred timings where they fit your schedule, without treating them as guarantees. A manageable plan and room for adjustment can support a steady, responsible day.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)