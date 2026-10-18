Panchang Today, October 18, 2026: Shukla Saptami under Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 18, 2026, favours purposeful effort tempered by patience, with a practical emphasis on completing manageable tasks, speaking clearly and allowing enough room to review important choices before committing.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:23 am Sunset 5:48 pm Rahu Kaal 4:23 pm to 5:48 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 2:00 pm to 2:46 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar places emphasis on responsibility, self-respect and the thoughtful use of authority. Read alongside Shukla Saptami, it offers a useful framework for steady progress rather than a rush to prove oneself. The practical question is not how much can be attempted, but what deserves sustained attention and a clear finish. Purva Ashadha is traditionally associated with conviction and perseverance, qualities that may support an unfinished task but also call for care when a discussion becomes a contest of wills. Sagittarius adds a traditional emphasis on wider perspective, making it useful to examine the purpose behind a plan rather than only its immediate attraction. The supplied Panchang also includes Shukla Ashtami, Uttara Ashadha and Capricorn. Taken together, these entries suggest a complementary emphasis on firmness, responsibility and practical structure. For readers in New Delhi, the combined guidance is to balance aspiration with workable limits. Choose a direction, make the next step specific and remain willing to correct an assumption. These are traditional interpretive themes, not predictions about what the day will bring.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to bring order to a project that already has a clear purpose. Begin by separating essential work from tasks that merely look urgent. A short list, realistic deadlines and a check of outstanding details can make follow-through easier. If an important decision is needed, compare the available information before giving a firm answer. Traditional timing preferences can help organise a schedule, but should not replace professional advice, financial checks or ordinary due diligence. For Sunday planning, leave space for rest as well as preparation. One completed piece of work may be more useful than several ambitious starts with no agreed next step. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to bring order to a project that already has a clear purpose. Begin by separating essential work from tasks that merely look urgent. A short list, realistic deadlines and a check of outstanding details can make follow-through easier. If an important decision is needed, compare the available information before giving a firm answer. Traditional timing preferences can help organise a schedule, but should not replace professional advice, financial checks or ordinary due diligence. For Sunday planning, leave space for rest as well as preparation. One completed piece of work may be more useful than several ambitious starts with no agreed next step. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the emphasis on conviction is best balanced with a willingness to listen. Say what you need plainly, without assuming that another person already understands your priorities. If a family arrangement needs attention, discuss the practical details before debating who should have done more. A direct question can be more helpful than a pointed remark. Those making shared plans may benefit from agreeing on one manageable action rather than seeking complete agreement on everything. Leave room for a different view, especially when a conversation touches on pride or responsibility. Timing preferences should not become a reason to postpone necessary kindness or honest communication.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find a quiet review of intentions useful today. Consider whether a goal still matters to you, whether its next step is realistic and whether determination has become unnecessary stubbornness. This is a practical exercise in attention, not a test of spiritual achievement. If you already have a personal spiritual routine, keep it familiar and manageable rather than adding obligations. A few unhurried minutes can be enough to notice what needs simplifying. You may also reflect on how you use responsibility: as a way to contribute, or as a reason to control every detail. Let the answer inform one modest adjustment.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 18, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Saptami until 8:27 am; then Shukla Ashtami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Ashadha until 12:48 pm; then Uttara Ashadha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Sukarma until 11:55 pm; then Dhriti Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 8:27 am; then Vishti until 9:41 pm; then Bava until 10:51 am, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Sagittarius until 7:32 pm; then Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:42 am 5:33 am Pratah Sandhya 5:08 am 6:23 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:29 pm Amrit Kalam 7:24 am 9:12 am Vijaya Muhurta 2:00 pm 2:46 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:48 pm 6:13 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:48 pm 7:04 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:41 pm 12:31 am, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 12:49 pm 6:24 am, Monday Tripushkara Yog 12:49 pm 8:28 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Vijaya Muhurta, from 2:00 pm to 2:46 pm, for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. The most practical approach is to select something clearly defined: completing an agreed action, moving a prepared plan forward or returning to work that needs a focused finish. Have the relevant information ready beforehand so that the window is not spent deciding what to do. Keep the scope proportionate to the time available and avoid attaching expectations of certain success to the choice of timing. If other people are involved, their availability and consent remain important. Traditional favourable timing can serve as a scheduling preference, while preparation, clear communication and careful execution remain the basis of a sound decision.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:23 pm 5:48 pm Gulika Kaal 2:57 pm 4:23 pm Yamaganda 12:06 pm 1:31 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:17 pm 5:03 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:09 am 7:55 am Varjyam 9:47 pm 11:35 pm Aadal Yog 6:23 am 12:48 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid beginning an important new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, from 4:23 pm to 5:48 pm. Treat this as a traditional scheduling caution, not as a prediction that ordinary activity will go wrong. Where there is flexibility, use the interval to review paperwork, check a draft, organise materials or continue routine work rather than make a fresh commitment. If a decision cannot reasonably wait, give priority to verified information, practical needs and appropriate advice. Necessary responsibilities do not need to be abandoned because of a timing preference. It is better to prepare calmly than to become anxious about the clock. Before any consequential step, check the terms, confirm who is responsible and make sure you understand what follows. These safeguards matter regardless of the chosen hour.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:23 am Sunset 5:48 pm Moonrise 1:06 pm Moonset 11:32 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 4:46 pm to 6:13 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:23 pm to 5:48 pm Bengaluru 4:30 pm to 5:59 pm Hyderabad 4:24 pm to 5:52 pm Chennai 4:19 pm to 5:48 pm Ahmedabad 4:44 pm to 6:11 pm Pune 4:42 pm to 6:09 pm Kolkata 3:42 pm to 5:09 pm Jaipur 4:29 pm to 5:55 pm Kochi 4:37 pm to 6:06 pm Lucknow 4:09 pm to 5:35 pm Indore 4:32 pm to 5:58 pm Guwahati 3:26 pm to 4:52 pm Chandigarh 4:22 pm to 5:48 pm Surat 4:45 pm to 6:12 pm Visakhapatnam 4:05 pm to 5:32 pm Nagpur 4:20 pm to 5:47 pm Coimbatore 4:34 pm to 6:03 pm Varanasi 4:01 pm to 5:28 pm Bhubaneswar 3:53 pm to 5:20 pm View All

For October 18, let traditional Panchang guidance provide a measured framework rather than a fixed verdict. Choose one task worth completing, keep conversations clear and review important details before agreeing. Use preferred timings where convenient, while allowing real responsibilities and the needs of others to guide the final plan.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)