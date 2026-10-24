Panchang Today, October 24, 2026: Shukla Trayodashi under Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 24, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities and conversations, with quiet preparation, clear boundaries and attention to detail offering a practical theme for readers following the New Delhi Panchang.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:27 am Sunset 5:42 pm Rahu Kaal 9:16 am to 10:40 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:45 am to 5:36 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar places the emphasis on patience, responsibility and work that benefits from steady attention rather than haste. Read alongside Shukla Trayodashi, it offers a useful framework for reviewing what is already under way and deciding which commitments deserve continued effort. This need not mean taking on more; completing a manageable task can be the more practical choice.

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{{^usCountry}} Uttara Bhadrapada is traditionally associated with depth and a considered approach, while Revati brings a theme of careful completion and thoughtful movement towards the next step. Readers may use these associations to balance reflection with follow-through, without treating either as a prediction of how events will unfold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttara Bhadrapada is traditionally associated with depth and a considered approach, while Revati brings a theme of careful completion and thoughtful movement towards the next step. Readers may use these associations to balance reflection with follow-through, without treating either as a prediction of how events will unfold. {{/usCountry}}

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With the Moon in Pisces, traditional interpretation gives space to sensitivity and imagination. In everyday terms, that can mean listening closely while checking assumptions against facts. Together, these Panchang elements suggest a restrained approach: keep expectations realistic, make room for another person's perspective and avoid confusing a strong impression with a settled conclusion. The emphasis is on thoughtful conduct, not on expecting circumstances to arrange themselves.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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Those who follow Panchang timings may approach work through preparation and orderly completion rather than a crowded list of fresh commitments. Review pending correspondence, clarify who is responsible for each task and separate decisions that are ready from those still missing information.

For an important purchase, agreement or professional discussion, practical checks should remain central. Read the terms, confirm costs and ask for clarification where wording is unclear. A preferred timing can help organise a schedule, but it cannot replace sound judgement or reliable advice. If others are unavailable, use the opportunity to prepare questions and documents rather than force a decision. Keep a little room in the plan for revisions.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of a considered Nakshatra emphasis and the Moon in Pisces can serve as a reminder to pair sensitivity with clarity. Listen without rushing to supply an answer, particularly when someone is describing a concern rather than asking for a solution.

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For family or personal arrangements, confirm details instead of relying on an assumed understanding. A brief, direct conversation may be more useful than several uncertain messages. If a subject is difficult, keep to the issue at hand and avoid bringing unrelated complaints into it. Warmth and a clear boundary can sit together; neither requires an immediate agreement.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's reflective emphasis to take stock without turning the exercise into self-criticism. A short period of quiet can help distinguish an unfinished responsibility from a worry that does not require action today.

If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it simple and consistent with your own practice. Otherwise, writing down a few priorities or sitting quietly without distractions offers a practical way to pause. Consider what needs your attention, what can wait and where expectations need adjusting. The purpose is a clearer next step, not a perfect state of mind or a promised spiritual result.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 24, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Trayodashi until 1:36 pm; then Shukla Chaturdashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Bhadrapada until 8:31 pm; then Revati Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vyaaghaata until 8:00 pm; then Harshana Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 1:36 pm; then Gara until 12:51 am, Sunday; then Vanija until 11:55 am, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:45 am 5:36 am Pratah Sandhya 5:10 am 6:27 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:27 pm Amrit Kalam 3:50 pm 5:24 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:57 pm 2:42 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:42 pm 6:08 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:42 pm 6:59 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:30 am, Sunday Siddha Yog 1:38 pm 6:28 am, Sunday Ravi Yog 6:27 am 12:50 pm Ravi Yog 8:33 pm 6:28 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:45 am to 5:36 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: outline the day's priorities, review a question that needs thought or spend a little uninterrupted time with an established personal practice. There is no need to turn the window into another demanding appointment.

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Traditional Panchang guidance also identifies Ravi Yog as favourable, but its simultaneous presence with Vidaal Yog gives mixed indications. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. For readers choosing a time for an important step, the useful approach is to consider the caution guidance alongside the favorable indication. Readiness, the availability of other people and the quality of preparation still matter.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:16 am 10:40 am Gulika Kaal 6:27 am 7:51 am Yamaganda 1:29 pm 2:54 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:57 am 8:42 am Varjyam 6:32 am 8:06 am Vidaal Yog 6:27 am 12:50 pm Aadal Yog 12:50 pm 8:33 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Vidaal Yog, which continues until 12:50 pm, as a reason to be more deliberate about fresh commitments. Rahu Kaal ends at 10:40 am and is likewise traditionally treated with caution for important beginnings. Where a decision is flexible, readers may prefer to use these periods for checking details and preparation rather than launching something significant.

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The overlapping indications of Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog are mixed, not an assurance of success or a warning that something must go wrong. Keep ordinary responsibilities in proportion, and do not delay urgent help, essential travel or a necessary response merely to fit a preferred window. If an appointment cannot move, arrive prepared, read what you are agreeing to and allow time for questions. Caution is best expressed through care, not anxiety.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:27 am Sunset 5:42 pm Moonrise 4:22 pm Moonset 5:22 am, Sunday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:29 am to 10:55 am Delhi (NCR) 9:16 am to 10:40 am Bengaluru 9:07 am to 10:35 am Hyderabad 9:05 am to 10:33 am Chennai 8:56 am to 10:24 am Ahmedabad 9:31 am to 10:57 am Pune 9:24 am to 10:51 am Kolkata 8:28 am to 9:54 am Jaipur 9:21 am to 10:45 am Kochi 9:11 am to 10:40 am Lucknow 9:00 am to 10:25 am Indore 9:18 am to 10:44 am Guwahati 8:17 am to 9:42 am Chandigarh 9:18 am to 10:42 am Surat 9:30 am to 10:56 am Visakhapatnam 8:46 am to 10:13 am Nagpur 9:05 am to 10:31 am Coimbatore 9:09 am to 10:37 am Varanasi 8:51 am to 10:16 am Bhubaneswar 8:37 am to 10:04 am View All

For readers using traditional Panchang guidance, the practical takeaway is to prepare carefully, communicate plainly and keep commitments manageable. Choose a quiet moment to settle priorities, then give each task the attention it needs. Let timing support your judgement, while facts, responsibilities and consideration for others remain the basis of decisions.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)