Panchang Today, October 30, 2026: Krishna Panchami under Mrigashira Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 30, 2026, invites a measured approach to conversation, practical preparation and everyday commitments, with thoughtful questions and clear priorities offering a useful guide for readers following the New Delhi Panchang.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:31 am Sunset 5:37 pm Rahu Kaal 10:41 am to 12:04 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:48 am to 5:39 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar, Krishna Panchami, Mrigashira and the Moon in Gemini can be read together as a prompt to balance curiosity with consideration. For everyday purposes, the emphasis is less on making a dramatic change and more on understanding what a situation actually requires. Ask questions, listen to the answers and give yourself enough room to distinguish an interesting possibility from a workable choice.

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{{^usCountry}} The combination offers a practical framework for reviewing how you communicate and where you direct your attention. A useful question is whether gathering more information will improve a decision, or merely postpone it. Keep your enquiry focused and avoid treating every new suggestion as equally important. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The combination offers a practical framework for reviewing how you communicate and where you direct your attention. A useful question is whether gathering more information will improve a decision, or merely postpone it. Keep your enquiry focused and avoid treating every new suggestion as equally important. {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use this reading to bring patience to ordinary responsibilities. The aim is not to anticipate a particular event, but to approach the day with better judgement. Let curiosity help you understand people and tasks, while clear boundaries keep your plans manageable and your promises realistic.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

Those who follow Panchang timings may approach work with an emphasis on preparation before commitment. Identify the task that genuinely needs a decision, then separate it from matters that only need checking or discussion. A short written brief can make meetings more useful and reduce repeated explanations.

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For important choices, compare the available information with your actual deadline. If details remain unclear, ask a precise question rather than making an assumption. Keep financial figures, responsibilities and delivery expectations explicit. Traditional timing preferences can help organize a schedule, but should not replace sound assessment, professional advice or an essential obligation. Leave enough space to review your work before sending it.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination offers a reminder to make curiosity considerate rather than intrusive. Ask what someone means before responding to what you think they mean. In family discussions or conversations with a partner, deal with one concern at a time instead of reopening several old disagreements.

A practical expression of care may be more useful than an elaborate promise. Confirm a shared plan, acknowledge a missed message or explain a change without assigning blame. If a conversation becomes repetitive, pause and return with a clearer question. The aim is mutual understanding, not securing agreement on every point.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use reflection to distinguish a genuine priority from a passing distraction. Begin with a simple review of what needs attention and what can reasonably wait. Writing down a few thoughts can help turn an unsettled list of concerns into manageable next steps.

If prayer is already part of your personal routine, retain the form that is familiar to you. There is no need to add a new practice for this reading. A quiet pause can also serve as an opportunity to consider whether your recent commitments match the time and attention you can actually give them.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 30, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Panchami until 7:24 pm; then Krishna Shashthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Mrigashira until 9:03 am; then Ardra Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shiva until 8:40 pm; then Siddha Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 8:45 am; then Taitila until 7:25 pm; then Gara until 6:08 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Gemini View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:48 am 5:39 am Pratah Sandhya 5:14 am 6:31 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 9:59 pm 11:27 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:55 pm 2:39 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:37 pm 6:03 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:37 pm 6:55 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:31 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:48 am to 5:39 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest and specific: review a priority, think through a pending question or make space for your usual prayer. It need not become a demanding addition to an already busy routine.

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The practical value of setting aside this window is having a defined opportunity to pause before attending to other responsibilities. Prepare any notes you need beforehand, and keep the list short enough to be useful. If the early timing does not suit your circumstances, avoid treating that as a setback. Traditional guidance is best used alongside adequate rest, household needs and realistic scheduling, rather than as a test of personal discipline.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:41 am 12:04 pm Gulika Kaal 7:54 am 9:18 am Yamaganda 2:51 pm 4:14 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:44 am 9:28 am Dur Muhurtam 12:26 pm 1:10 pm Varjyam 4:49 pm 6:14 pm Vidaal Yog 9:05 am 6:32 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings traditionally treat Rahu Kaal, from 10:41 am to 12:04 pm, as a period for caution when choosing the start of an important undertaking. Where there is genuine flexibility, a discretionary launch or fresh commitment may be scheduled outside this interval. This is a traditional scheduling preference, not a prediction that something will go wrong.

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Use the distinction between starting something new and attending to existing responsibilities sensibly. Reviewing a document, checking details or preparing questions can help you remain organised without turning the period into a source of worry. Do not postpone urgent care, essential travel or a time-bound duty merely to accommodate a preferred window. If a fixed appointment falls within Rahu Kaal, prepare carefully, confirm the arrangements and give the task your normal attention.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:31 am Sunset 5:37 pm Moonrise 9:19 pm Moonset 11:02 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 10:56 am to 12:22 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:41 am to 12:04 pm Bengaluru 10:35 am to 12:03 pm Hyderabad 10:33 am to 11:59 am Chennai 10:24 am to 11:52 am Ahmedabad 10:58 am to 12:23 pm Pune 10:51 am to 12:17 pm Kolkata 9:54 am to 11:20 am Jaipur 10:46 am to 12:10 pm Kochi 10:40 am to 12:08 pm Lucknow 10:26 am to 11:49 am Indore 10:45 am to 12:10 pm Guwahati 9:42 am to 11:06 am Chandigarh 10:43 am to 12:05 pm Surat 10:56 am to 12:22 pm Visakhapatnam 10:13 am to 11:40 am Nagpur 10:31 am to 11:57 am Coimbatore 10:37 am to 12:05 pm Varanasi 10:17 am to 11:41 am Bhubaneswar 10:04 am to 11:30 am View All

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the most useful approach is to combine thoughtful preparation with considerate communication. Choose a manageable priority, check the details and leave room to listen. Let timing preferences support your plans where practical, while real responsibilities, sound judgement and the needs of others remain central to your decisions.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)