Panchang Today, October 31, 2026: Krishna Shashthi under Ardra Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 31, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities and conversations, with quiet preparation offering a practical starting point and mixed timing indications encouraging care rather than haste in important choices.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:32 am Sunset 5:36 pm Rahu Kaal 9:18 am to 10:41 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:48 am to 5:40 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, New Delhi’s Shanivar Panchang, with Krishna Shashthi and Ardra, offers a framework for approaching the day with patience, attention and a willingness to review unfinished matters. Readers may use this combination as a prompt to distinguish what needs action from what needs further thought, rather than treating every demand as equally urgent. The practical emphasis is on manageable responsibilities, clear questions and decisions that can be explained without unnecessary complication.

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{{^usCountry}} The supplied Panchang also includes Krishna Saptami, Punarvasu and the Moon signs Gemini and Cancer. Read together, these entries can serve as a traditional framework for considering both the information available and the personal circumstances surrounding a choice. That does not mean that a lunar position determines anyone’s mood or conduct. A useful daily application is to check facts, listen to the people affected and leave room to revise an initial view. The combined reading is best kept modest: organize what is within reach, avoid overcommitting and allow preparation to guide the next step. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The supplied Panchang also includes Krishna Saptami, Punarvasu and the Moon signs Gemini and Cancer. Read together, these entries can serve as a traditional framework for considering both the information available and the personal circumstances surrounding a choice. That does not mean that a lunar position determines anyone’s mood or conduct. A useful daily application is to check facts, listen to the people affected and leave room to revise an initial view. The combined reading is best kept modest: organize what is within reach, avoid overcommitting and allow preparation to guide the next step. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may approach work through preparation rather than a rush to secure an immediate answer. Set out the day’s essential tasks, identify missing information and decide which commitments genuinely need attention. For an important purchase, agreement or professional decision, practical checks should remain central: read the terms, confirm responsibilities and make sure the relevant people have been consulted.

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Traditional timing guidance can help structure a preferred moment, but it is not a substitute for sound judgement. If a decision cannot reasonably wait, concentrate on accuracy and documentation. Routine follow-ups, corrections and organizing existing work can provide a useful focus without adding unnecessary commitments.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, a measured reading of the day can support more deliberate communication. Before raising a sensitive matter, consider whether you want information, an apology or a practical agreement. Asking a clear question may be more useful than expecting someone else to understand an unspoken concern.

With family, friends or colleagues, allow enough time for the other person to finish. If arrangements change, explain the practical reason and offer an alternative where possible. Panchang guidance need not turn an ordinary disagreement into a sign of something larger. Keep the conversation proportionate, respectful and focused on what can actually be resolved.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang timings may make room for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, according to their existing preferences. A brief pause can be used to consider what remains unfinished, what deserves attention and what can reasonably be left for another day. There is no need to add an unfamiliar practice or make the routine elaborate.

Keep reflection connected to daily choices. You might review a recent conversation, reconsider an avoidable commitment or identify one responsibility that needs a clearer plan. The purpose is not to search for a prediction, but to return to ordinary tasks with a more considered sense of priorities.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 31, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Shashthi until 4:57 pm; then Krishna Saptami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ardra until 7:11 am; then Punarvasu Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Siddha until 5:30 pm; then Sadhya Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 4:57 pm; then Vishti until 3:51 am, Sunday; then Bava until 2:51 pm, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Gemini until 12:00 am, Sunday; then Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:48 am 5:40 am Pratah Sandhya 5:14 am 6:32 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 3:25 am, Sunday 4:54 am, Sunday Vijaya Muhurta 1:55 pm 2:39 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:36 pm 6:02 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:36 pm 6:54 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:30 am, Sunday Ravi Yog 7:12 am 5:39 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:48 am to 5:40 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose simple: review priorities, gather your thoughts or spend time with an established personal practice. This is a traditional timing preference, not a requirement to rearrange essential responsibilities.

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Ravi Yog is also listed as favorable, but its simultaneous presence with Aadal Yog means the indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. A favourable label is therefore best treated as one consideration within the wider Panchang, rather than blanket approval for every undertaking. For practical use, prepare the details first and consider the caution guidance before choosing when to begin an important activity.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:18 am 10:41 am Gulika Kaal 6:32 am 7:55 am Yamaganda 1:27 pm 2:50 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:00 am 8:44 am Varjyam 6:26 pm 7:53 pm Vidaal Yog 6:32 am 7:11 am Aadal Yog 7:12 am 5:39 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to defer a fresh, important beginning during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 10:41 am. Aadal Yog continues until 5:39 am, Sunday, and also calls for a measured approach within this traditional framework. These are timing cautions, not predictions that an ordinary task will go wrong.

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Ravi Yog and Aadal Yog occur simultaneously, so their indications are mixed. The favourable designation does not remove the caution, and the caution does not erase the favorable designation. Where scheduling is flexible, use the pause to review terms, check arrangements or complete preparatory work before making a commitment. Where it is not flexible, attend to necessary duties with ordinary care. There is no need to neglect an obligation or become anxious about unavoidable activity; keep the guidance proportionate to the decision.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:32 am Sunset 5:36 pm Moonrise 10:28 pm Moonset 11:58 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:30 am to 10:56 am Delhi (NCR) 9:18 am to 10:41 am Bengaluru 9:08 am to 10:35 am Hyderabad 9:06 am to 10:33 am Chennai 8:57 am to 10:24 am Ahmedabad 9:33 am to 10:58 am Pune 9:25 am to 10:51 am Kolkata 8:30 am to 9:55 am Jaipur 9:22 am to 10:46 am Kochi 9:11 am to 10:40 am Lucknow 9:02 am to 10:26 am Indore 9:20 am to 10:45 am Guwahati 8:18 am to 9:42 am Chandigarh 9:20 am to 10:43 am Surat 9:31 am to 10:56 am Visakhapatnam 8:47 am to 10:14 am Nagpur 9:06 am to 10:31 am Coimbatore 9:09 am to 10:37 am Varanasi 8:53 am to 10:17 am Bhubaneswar 8:38 am to 10:04 am View All

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the most useful approach is measured rather than rigid. Prepare carefully, speak clearly and use preferred timings where they fit your circumstances. With mixed indications in the day’s guidance, let practical checks and existing responsibilities remain central, and keep expectations modest about what any chosen moment can offer.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)