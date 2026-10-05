Panchang Today, October 5, 2026: Krishna Dashami under Pushya Nakshatra

For October 5, those who follow Panchang timings may treat the day as one for steady thinking, careful communication and selective action, using quiet early hours for clarity while keeping major commitments measured and well checked.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:16 am Sunset 6:02 pm Rahu Kaal 7:44 am to 9:12 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:38 am to 5:27 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar often supports a quieter, more inward pace, and that tone is reinforced here by Krishna Dashami, a tithi usually associated with sorting, reducing and bringing order rather than scattering attention. Pushya Nakshatra is widely regarded as disciplined and sustaining, so the day can favour practical duties, patient follow through and choices that strengthen routines. With the Moon in Cancer, emotional responses may be closer to the surface, yet there is also support for protective, home minded and thoughtful decision making. Taken together, these factors suggest a day for attending to responsibilities with care, consolidating plans and keeping expectations realistic. This is less a mood for dramatic announcements and more one for strengthening what is already underway. The presence of Shiva and Siddha among the day’s Yog names may be read as helpful for seriousness and completion, but the larger guidance still points to moderation, attentive timing and a calm method rather than haste.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a workable day for tasks that need patience, checking and structured follow up. Pending files, budgeting, review meetings, research, compliance work and domestic or property related planning may benefit from the steady tone of Pushya and the practical mood of Krishna Dashami. At work, it is better to move in stages rather than rush a final commitment simply to clear a list. If an important decision cannot wait, make sure the brief, assumptions and numbers are fully verified. Conversations with seniors or clients may go better when the message is factual and measured. Those handling teams may find that a calm, reassuring style gets stronger cooperation than pressure or repeated urgency. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a workable day for tasks that need patience, checking and structured follow up. Pending files, budgeting, review meetings, research, compliance work and domestic or property related planning may benefit from the steady tone of Pushya and the practical mood of Krishna Dashami. At work, it is better to move in stages rather than rush a final commitment simply to clear a list. If an important decision cannot wait, make sure the brief, assumptions and numbers are fully verified. Conversations with seniors or clients may go better when the message is factual and measured. Those handling teams may find that a calm, reassuring style gets stronger cooperation than pressure or repeated urgency. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may read today as favourable for supportive, responsible and quietly sincere communication. Somvar and the Moon in Cancer can make people more receptive to tone than to argument, so how something is said may matter as much as what is said. Family matters, care responsibilities and practical household discussions can be handled well if everyone feels heard. In close relationships, avoid testing loyalty through silence or indirect remarks. If there is a misunderstanding, a simple clarification may work better than a long emotional replay. With friends and colleagues too, steadiness counts. Keep promises realistic, avoid overcommitting, and let care show through consistency rather than display.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day lends itself to reflection that is useful and grounded. Instead of seeking dramatic insight, readers may do well with a short period of review around duties, habits, emotional spending and unfinished conversations. Krishna Dashami often suits clearing mental clutter, while Pushya supports discipline, so even a modest routine of silence, journaling or focused reading can help settle priorities. Because the Moon is in Cancer, reflection may naturally turn toward security, belonging and what needs protection in personal life. This can be a good day to ask what is worth preserving and what is only being carried out of habit. Keep the practice simple, regular and honest, with attention on clarity rather than intensity.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 5, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dashami until 2:07 am, Tuesday; then Krishna Ekadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Pushya until 11:08 pm; then Ashlesha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shiva until 9:50 am; then Siddha Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 2:59 pm; then Vishti until 2:07 am, Tuesday; then Bava until 1:19 pm, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:38 am 5:27 am Pratah Sandhya 5:02 am 6:16 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:46 am 12:33 pm Amrit Kalam 5:02 pm 6:34 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:07 pm 2:54 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:02 pm 6:27 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:02 pm 7:16 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:45 pm 12:34 am, Tuesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:16 am 11:09 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may make the best use of the day by matching the right task to the right window. The highlighted period is Brahma Muhurta from 4:38 am to 5:27 am, especially supportive for quiet planning, reflection or prayer before the day gathers speed. If a key conversation, submission or formal start must be timed, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm can be used for focused action. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is also present, but because it runs alongside Vidaal Yog, the indications are mixed rather than straightforwardly favourable. That means supportive periods are better used for clear, contained actions such as setting intentions, beginning orderly work, or making practical decisions after due checking, instead of treating timing alone as sufficient.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:44 am 9:12 am Gulika Kaal 1:37 pm 3:06 pm Yamaganda 10:41 am 12:09 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:33 pm 1:20 pm Dur Muhurtam 2:54 pm 3:41 pm Varjyam 7:52 am 9:22 am Vidaal Yog 6:16 am 11:09 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, caution periods are best used for restraint, review and error checking rather than fear. The two mandatory periods to note are Vidaal Yog, which continues until 11:09 pm, and Rahu Kaal, which continues until 9:12 am. Because Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is present at the same time as Vidaal Yog, the indications are mixed: supportive for some purposeful action, yet still asking for care in launches and sensitive decisions. Readers may therefore avoid treating the day as uniformly favourable. Routine work, revisions, travel buffers, paperwork checks and low risk follow through are usually better uses of these stretches than a first move on something delicate. It is also sensible to be mindful around other caution windows shown in the day’s table, especially if an action is irreversible, financially significant or depends on smooth communication across several people.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:16 am Sunset 6:02 pm Moonrise 1:43 am, Tuesday Moonset 2:48 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 7:59 am to 9:28 am Delhi (NCR) 7:44 am to 9:12 am Bengaluru 7:38 am to 9:08 am Hyderabad 7:36 am to 9:05 am Chennai 7:28 am to 8:57 am Ahmedabad 8:01 am to 9:30 am Pune 7:54 am to 9:24 am Kolkata 6:58 am to 8:27 am Jaipur 7:49 am to 9:18 am Kochi 7:43 am to 9:13 am Lucknow 7:29 am to 8:57 am Indore 7:48 am to 9:17 am Guwahati 6:46 am to 8:14 am Chandigarh 7:46 am to 9:14 am Surat 7:59 am to 9:28 am Visakhapatnam 7:17 am to 8:46 am Nagpur 7:34 am to 9:03 am Coimbatore 7:40 am to 9:10 am Varanasi 7:20 am to 8:49 am Bhubaneswar 7:07 am to 8:36 am View All

Overall, this is a day to value steadiness over speed. Those who follow Panchang timings may do best by using early quiet well, keeping daytime decisions grounded, and letting caution periods become moments for review rather than delay for its own sake. Calm preparation is the day’s strongest support.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)