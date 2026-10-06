Panchang Today, October 6, 2026: Krishna Ekadashi under Ashlesha Nakshatra

Tuesday’s Panchang combines the disciplined tone of Mangalvar with the inward restraint of Krishna Ekadashi, suggesting a day that may favour steady effort, careful speech and practical choices over haste, display or emotional overreaction.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:16 am Sunset 6:01 pm Rahu Kaal 3:05 pm to 4:33 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 8:45 pm to 10:17 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Indira Ekadashi

Basis: Ashwina Krishna Ekadashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar often supports courage, effort and direct action, but Krishna Ekadashi gives the day a more restrained and selective quality. Together, they suggest that activity is best guided by discipline rather than impulse. This is a useful combination for people who need to cut distractions, simplify priorities and deal with pending matters one by one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar often supports courage, effort and direct action, but Krishna Ekadashi gives the day a more restrained and selective quality. Together, they suggest that activity is best guided by discipline rather than impulse. This is a useful combination for people who need to cut distractions, simplify priorities and deal with pending matters one by one. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashlesha Nakshatra can make the atmosphere more layered than it first appears. It is better to read details carefully, notice subtext in conversations and avoid reacting only to surface impressions. The Moon’s movement across Cancer and then Leo symbolically shifts emphasis from emotional security toward self-expression and visible leadership. Because of that, the day may begin with a need for privacy, familiarity or caution, and later support firmer presentation and clearer personal positioning.

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Those who follow Panchang timings may also note that the broader tone favours practical intelligence over speed. A measured approach, tidy decision making and emotional self-control are likely to suit the day better than grand promises or unnecessary confrontation.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

In traditional Panchang guidance, this is a good day for work that benefits from focus, correction and follow through. Mangalvar supports initiative, while Krishna Ekadashi suggests trimming excess, avoiding waste and working with a sharper sense of necessity. That can help with budgeting, editing, compliance, documentation and realistic planning.

Ashlesha’s influence means workplace communication may carry hidden assumptions, so it is wise to ask one more clarifying question before approving a brief, sharing sensitive information or committing resources. If a matter is politically delicate, keep your language factual and restrained. As the Moon sign emphasis shifts later, presentations, status discussions or leadership conversations may become easier, but only if groundwork is already in place. Important decisions may benefit from calm review rather than a dramatic push.

Relationships and communication

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Those who follow Panchang interpretation may find that relationships respond best today to honesty delivered with tact. Mangalvar can make people more forthright, but Krishna Ekadashi asks for moderation, so the most useful conversations are likely to be clear without becoming sharp.

Ashlesha suggests that tone matters as much as content. A casual remark may be taken personally, while an old concern may resurface indirectly rather than openly. It is better to check meanings instead of assuming motives. In family matters, start from reassurance before moving to correction. In close bonds, avoid testing loyalty through silence, hints or emotional pressure. As the day develops, confidence in expression may improve, making it easier to state expectations respectfully and settle small misunderstandings before they grow.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Krishna Ekadashi gives the day a naturally reflective undertone, even though Mangalvar itself is active. This can support a simple inward routine built around restraint, observation and mental tidiness. Instead of trying to do more, it may help to do a little less but with full attention.

Ashlesha is often approached as a reminder to notice entanglements, whether in thought, habit or speech. That makes today suitable for asking where you are overcommitted, holding on to unnecessary irritation or repeating a pattern that no longer serves practical life. A brief period of quiet reading, journalling or mindful silence can be more useful than dramatic resolutions.

Because the Moon sign emphasis moves from sensitivity toward assertion, it may help to begin with self-honesty and end with one clear intention for tomorrow. Keep reflection grounded, specific and free of self-criticism.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 6, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Ekadashi until 12:34 am, Wednesday; then Krishna Dwadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ashlesha until 10:16 pm; then Magha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Siddha until 7:19 am; then Sadhya until 4:59 am, Wednesday; then Shubha Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 1:19 pm; then Balava until 12:34 am, Wednesday; then Kaulava until 11:53 am, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Cancer until 10:17 pm; then Leo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:38 am 5:27 am Pratah Sandhya 5:03 am 6:16 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:45 am 12:32 pm Amrit Kalam 8:45 pm 10:17 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:06 pm 2:53 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:01 pm 6:26 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:01 pm 7:15 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:45 pm 12:34 am, Wednesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:16 am 10:17 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find the day’s highlighted window especially useful for constructive work and meaningful plans. Amrit Kalam from 8:45 pm to 10:17 pm is the clearest period to reserve for thoughtful drafting, long range decisions, family planning discussions or any task that needs steadiness rather than rush. If you prefer to act earlier, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:45 am to 12:32 pm can be used for concise, well prepared steps such as sending an important note, confirming a meeting point or formalising a practical decision.

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The broader daily pattern is supportive of organised effort, so favourable periods are best used with a definite agenda. Choose one or two priorities, prepare your papers or talking points beforehand and keep expectations realistic. Panchang guidance works best as timing support for clear action, not as a substitute for preparation.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:05 pm 4:33 pm Gulika Kaal 12:09 pm 1:37 pm Yamaganda 9:12 am 10:41 am Dur Muhurtam 8:37 am 9:24 am Dur Muhurtam 10:55 pm 11:44 pm Varjyam 11:29 am 1:00 pm View All

In traditional Panchang use, caution periods are best treated as times for lower stakes activity, revision and patient routine, rather than as reasons for anxiety. Rahu Kaal is the mandatory period to note today, ending at 4:33 pm. Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to begin a major purchase, formal commitment or first attempt at a sensitive task within that window.

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If your schedule cannot move, use such periods for preparation instead of launch. Yamaganda until 10:41 am and Varjyam until 1:00 pm are often approached in the same practical spirit, favouring review, background coordination and ordinary maintenance over a symbolic start. Gulika Kaal until 1:37 pm may also be handled with restraint by avoiding avoidable escalation.

This is not about fear or stopping work altogether. It is simply a traditional timing filter. Continue routine duties, double check details, leave more margin for travel or communication, and shift the actual beginning of an important matter to a more supportive slot when possible.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:16 am Sunset 6:01 pm Moonrise 2:48 am, Wednesday Moonset 3:27 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:24 pm to 4:53 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:05 pm to 4:33 pm Bengaluru 3:07 pm to 4:36 pm Hyderabad 3:02 pm to 4:31 pm Chennai 2:56 pm to 4:25 pm Ahmedabad 3:24 pm to 4:53 pm Pune 3:20 pm to 4:49 pm Kolkata 2:22 pm to 3:50 pm Jaipur 3:11 pm to 4:39 pm Kochi 3:13 pm to 4:42 pm Lucknow 2:50 pm to 4:19 pm Indore 3:12 pm to 4:40 pm Guwahati 2:07 pm to 3:36 pm Chandigarh 3:06 pm to 4:33 pm Surat 3:24 pm to 4:53 pm Visakhapatnam 2:43 pm to 4:12 pm Nagpur 2:59 pm to 4:28 pm Coimbatore 3:09 pm to 4:39 pm Varanasi 2:42 pm to 4:11 pm Bhubaneswar 2:32 pm to 4:01 pm View All

Taken as a whole, this Panchang points to a day for disciplined effort, careful wording and selective action. Keep plans realistic, use favourable windows for meaningful starts, and treat caution periods as prompts to slow down, review and proceed with clarity rather than pressure.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)