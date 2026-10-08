Panchang Today, October 8, 2026: Krishna Trayodashi under Purva Phalguni Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, this Guruvar supports thoughtful consolidation rather than haste, with Krishna Trayodashi and the shift from Purva Phalguni to Uttara Phalguni favouring practical review, measured conversations and quieter planning over display or impulsive commitments.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:17 am Sunset 5:59 pm Rahu Kaal 1:36 pm to 3:03 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:39 am to 5:28 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Guru Pradosh Vrat

Basis: Ashwina Krishna Trayodashi Masik Shivaratri

Basis: Ashwina Krishna Chaturdashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar often carries a tone of learning, counsel and measured judgement, and that sits well with Krishna Trayodashi, a tithi usually read as suitable for clearing backlog, closing pending matters and reducing excess rather than expanding without thought. The day begins under Purva Phalguni, which can bring sociability, comfort seeking and a desire to be appreciated, but its movement toward Uttara Phalguni points the mind back to steadier duties, fair agreements and what can be sustained over time. The Moon sign shift from Leo to Virgo tells a similar story in Panchang terms: from visible expression and personal style toward order, usefulness and detail. Taken together, the day is less about grand declarations and more about refining intentions, sorting priorities and making space for what is essential. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat today as favourable for practical organisation, selective outreach and decisions that benefit from both warmth and discipline. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar often carries a tone of learning, counsel and measured judgement, and that sits well with Krishna Trayodashi, a tithi usually read as suitable for clearing backlog, closing pending matters and reducing excess rather than expanding without thought. The day begins under Purva Phalguni, which can bring sociability, comfort seeking and a desire to be appreciated, but its movement toward Uttara Phalguni points the mind back to steadier duties, fair agreements and what can be sustained over time. The Moon sign shift from Leo to Virgo tells a similar story in Panchang terms: from visible expression and personal style toward order, usefulness and detail. Taken together, the day is less about grand declarations and more about refining intentions, sorting priorities and making space for what is essential. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat today as favourable for practical organisation, selective outreach and decisions that benefit from both warmth and discipline. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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For work and planning, this is a good day to move from idea to structure. In traditional Panchang reading, the combination of Guruvar with Krishna Trayodashi can support review, correction and sensible prioritising, especially where a task has grown too scattered or delayed. Early enthusiasm may be useful for presentations, pitching a concept or restarting a conversation, but the stronger use of the day is to tighten the brief, define responsibilities and check what is actually workable. If you are making an important decision, favour facts, terms and follow through over impression. Team discussions may go best when one person gathers viewpoints and then turns them into a clear next step. Avoid taking on fresh commitments simply to appear available or generous.

Relationships and communication

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In relationships, the day favours warmth with boundaries. Purva Phalguni can make people more expressive, pleasure minded or eager for attention, while the later Uttara Phalguni tone is better for reliability, reciprocity and keeping one’s word. That means affectionate communication can go well, but only if practical concerns are not brushed aside. Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it helpful to finish one unresolved conversation before starting another. In family or close partnerships, appreciation matters, yet so does clarity about duties, timing and limits. With friends or colleagues, avoid overpromising in a friendly mood. A simple, honest response is likely to serve better than a dramatic one.

Reflection and spiritual routine

For reflection, this is a suitable day to reduce noise and return to essentials. In traditional Panchang interpretation, Krishna Trayodashi often supports letting go of what is unnecessary, whether that means mental clutter, unfinished notes or an expectation that no longer fits present reality. The highlighted Brahma Muhurta is especially well suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer, and even a short, undisturbed sitting can help order the day. If mornings are busy, use any calm interval to review one question plainly: what needs completion, and what can be deferred without guilt? The movement from a more outward mood to a more exacting one also supports journalling, reading thoughtfully or making a modest personal plan that is realistic enough to be kept.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 8, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Trayodashi until 10:15 pm; then Krishna Chaturdashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Phalguni until 9:19 pm; then Uttara Phalguni Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shukla until 12:57 am, Friday; then Brahma Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 10:43 am; then Vanija until 10:15 pm; then Vishti until 9:52 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Leo until 3:18 am, Friday; then Virgo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:39 am 5:28 am Pratah Sandhya 5:03 am 6:17 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:45 am 12:32 pm Amrit Kalam 3:01 pm 4:35 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:05 pm 2:52 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:59 pm 6:23 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:59 pm 7:13 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:44 pm 12:33 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may make best use of the day by matching the task to the tone of the window. Brahma Muhurta from 4:39 am to 5:28 am is the clearest choice for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, especially if you want a calm start before daily demands begin. Abhijit Muhurta from 11:45 am to 12:32 pm can be reserved for a key message, a formal submission or a decision that benefits from concentration and balance. Amrit Kalam from 3:01 pm to 4:35 pm may suit smoother follow up, coordination or restarting a task after a pause. If you prefer a gentler pace, the evening Godhuli Muhurta from 5:59 pm to 6:23 pm can support settling domestic matters or resetting the tone at home.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:36 pm 3:03 pm Gulika Kaal 9:13 am 10:40 am Yamaganda 6:17 am 7:45 am Dur Muhurtam 10:11 am 10:58 am Dur Muhurtam 2:52 pm 3:39 pm Varjyam 4:32 am, Friday 6:05 am, Friday Vidaal Yog 6:17 am 9:19 pm Aadal Yog 9:20 pm 6:18 am, Friday View All

In Panchang practice, caution periods are usually treated as times for extra care rather than alarm. The one period that should be clearly noted today is Rahu Kaal, which ends at 3:03 pm. If possible, avoid using that span for a first move such as launching a new initiative, signing off on a major purchase or beginning a sensitive conversation. Routine work, travel already underway, revision and ordinary correspondence can still continue with attention. Other caution markers in the day, including Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda and Dur Muhurtam, are traditionally approached in a similar spirit: slow down, double check details and prefer continuation over initiation. Vidaal Yog through most of the day also suggests keeping expectations measured, while the later Aadal Yog can be used more simply for winding down, review and low pressure tasks.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:17 am Sunset 5:59 pm Moonrise 4:50 am, Friday Moonset 4:33 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 1:54 pm to 3:23 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:36 pm to 3:03 pm Bengaluru 1:36 pm to 3:06 pm Hyderabad 1:32 pm to 3:01 pm Chennai 1:25 pm to 2:55 pm Ahmedabad 1:55 pm to 3:23 pm Pune 1:50 pm to 3:19 pm Kolkata 12:52 pm to 2:21 pm Jaipur 1:42 pm to 3:09 pm Kochi 1:42 pm to 3:12 pm Lucknow 1:21 pm to 2:49 pm Indore 1:42 pm to 3:10 pm Guwahati 12:38 pm to 2:06 pm Chandigarh 1:37 pm to 3:04 pm Surat 1:54 pm to 3:23 pm Visakhapatnam 1:13 pm to 2:42 pm Nagpur 1:29 pm to 2:58 pm Coimbatore 1:39 pm to 3:09 pm Varanasi 1:13 pm to 2:41 pm Bhubaneswar 1:02 pm to 2:31 pm View All

Overall, this Guruvar is best approached with steadiness. Use the day to complete, refine and organise rather than to impress. Warmth helps, but clarity helps more. If you keep plans realistic and choose timing thoughtfully, the day can be quietly productive and mentally settling.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)