Panchang Today, October 9, 2026: Krishna Chaturdashi under Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 9, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to everyday responsibilities, with attention to unfinished work, considerate communication and quiet planning rather than hurried commitments or unnecessarily ambitious fresh starts.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:18 am Sunset 5:58 pm Rahu Kaal 10:40 am to 12:08 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:39 am to 5:28 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Friday's Shukravar offers a useful frame for considering relationships and the way everyday responsibilities are shared. Read alongside Krishna Chaturdashi, the practical emphasis may be placed on reviewing what is already under way rather than adding to an overcrowded agenda. This is guidance for choosing a manageable pace, not a prediction of how the day will unfold. Uttara Phalguni can be read through the themes of cooperation, commitments and dependable support. For readers applying that symbolism to daily life, keeping a promise or clarifying an arrangement may be more useful than making an impressive declaration. The Moon in Virgo adds a traditional emphasis on detail, order and practical usefulness. Together, these indications support an editorial theme of careful completion: check what needs attention, distinguish an essential correction from a minor preference, and leave room for other people's priorities. None of this requires postponing ordinary life. A restrained reading is to bring greater care to existing tasks, while avoiding the assumption that every unfinished matter must be settled immediately.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to review pending work, tidy up a plan and make responsibilities easier to understand. Check the information behind an important decision before discussing the timing of it. A short agenda, a realistic deadline and a written record of agreed tasks can be more useful than repeated discussion. Where a fresh commitment is optional, give yourself room to assess its cost and demands. Where work cannot wait, proceed according to professional requirements rather than letting a timing preference disrupt an essential duty. Traditional guidance may inform your approach, but evidence, sound judgement and the needs of colleagues should remain central. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to review pending work, tidy up a plan and make responsibilities easier to understand. Check the information behind an important decision before discussing the timing of it. A short agenda, a realistic deadline and a written record of agreed tasks can be more useful than repeated discussion. Where a fresh commitment is optional, give yourself room to assess its cost and demands. Where work cannot wait, proceed according to professional requirements rather than letting a timing preference disrupt an essential duty. Traditional guidance may inform your approach, but evidence, sound judgement and the needs of colleagues should remain central. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination may support a considerate, practical approach to relationships. Ask clearly for what you need, and give the other person a chance to explain their position before offering a correction. If a shared responsibility has become unclear, discuss the task itself rather than judging someone's intentions. Small, reliable actions can make a conversation more constructive: acknowledge an effort, confirm an arrangement or follow through on an earlier promise. Avoid treating attention to detail as a reason to criticise every difference. A discussion does not have to resolve everything at once to be worthwhile.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to set aside a little uninterrupted time for reflection or their usual spiritual routine. Keep the purpose modest: notice what remains unfinished, consider which commitments still deserve attention and identify one practical next step. There is no need to turn reflection into another demanding task. If prayer is already part of your day, you may continue it in your familiar way. If not, a quiet review of your priorities is equally workable as a personal exercise. The aim is thoughtful attention, not a special result or a test of devotion.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 9, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Chaturdashi until 9:35 pm; then Krishna Amavasya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Phalguni until 9:19 pm; then Hasta Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Brahma until 11:19 pm; then Indra Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 9:52 am; then Shakuni until 9:35 pm; then Chatushpada until 9:24 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Virgo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:39 am 5:28 am Pratah Sandhya 5:04 am 6:18 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:45 am 12:31 pm Amrit Kalam 2:07 pm 3:43 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:05 pm 2:51 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:58 pm 6:22 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:58 pm 7:12 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:44 pm 12:33 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:39 am to 5:28 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance for New Delhi. Keep its use simple and suited to your circumstances: review the day's priorities, consider a pending choice or make space for your usual prayer. It need not become a deadline for completing something important. If an early start does not fit your responsibilities or normal routine, there is no need to force it. A favourable period is a traditional scheduling preference, not an assurance of success. For decisions involving other people, preparation and consent still matter. Use the window to bring clarity to your plans rather than to rush an action merely because the time is considered favourable.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:40 am 12:08 pm Gulika Kaal 7:45 am 9:13 am Yamaganda 3:03 pm 4:30 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:38 am 9:25 am Dur Muhurtam 12:31 pm 1:18 pm Varjyam 5:52 am, Saturday 7:26 am, Saturday Aadal Yog 6:18 am 9:19 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to begin an optional important undertaking during Rahu Kaal, from 10:40 am to 12:08 pm. The practical use of this caution is to distinguish a fresh start that can reasonably wait from ordinary work that needs to continue. Routine correspondence, preparation and checking information need not be treated with apprehension. If a meeting, deadline or necessary responsibility falls within the period, respond to the actual circumstances and requirements. Traditional caution does not establish that an action will go wrong, nor should it become a reason to neglect an urgent duty. Where there is genuine flexibility, you may schedule the formal beginning of a discretionary commitment outside this interval. Keep the adjustment proportionate: a sensible plan should account for availability, readiness and other people's time as well as your preferred Panchang timing.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:18 am Sunset 5:58 pm Moonrise 5:49 am, Saturday Moonset 5:03 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 10:57 am to 12:25 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:40 am to 12:08 pm Bengaluru 10:37 am to 12:06 pm Hyderabad 10:34 am to 12:03 pm Chennai 10:26 am to 11:56 am Ahmedabad 10:58 am to 12:26 pm Pune 10:52 am to 12:21 pm Kolkata 9:55 am to 11:23 am Jaipur 10:46 am to 12:13 pm Kochi 10:42 am to 12:12 pm Lucknow 10:25 am to 11:53 am Indore 10:45 am to 12:13 pm Guwahati 9:42 am to 11:10 am Chandigarh 10:42 am to 12:09 pm Surat 10:57 am to 12:25 pm Visakhapatnam 10:15 am to 11:44 am Nagpur 10:32 am to 12:00 pm Coimbatore 10:39 am to 12:09 pm Varanasi 10:17 am to 11:45 am Bhubaneswar 10:05 am to 11:33 am View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is measured rather than elaborate. Complete what is manageable, communicate without unnecessary sharpness and allow time to check an important choice. Use timing preferences where they fit naturally, while keeping practical responsibilities, reliable information and consideration for others at the centre of the day.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)