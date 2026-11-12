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Pisces Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: A new venture and family support may bring encouraging opportunities

Pisces Horoscope Today: A new business venture and your children's progress can bring happiness and encouraging options.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 09:59:20 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope Today
Pisces Horoscope Today

You may decide to take part in spiritual or religious work today, giving the day a meaningful shared purpose. Your children will encourage and support you, filling you with happiness through their involvement in your life. Their study progress will be satisfactory, adding another reassuring note to family conversation. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your ninth house, bringing a teacher, an elder, or a journey into focus and creating a good mood for study, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your tenth house, helping work get noticed and public-facing tasks go well. Your attention will move from understanding something more deeply to taking an active place in the day. The connection between learning and doing will feel natural, with family happiness remaining a steady source of encouragement.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Romance will be strong today, and your affection toward your spouse will rise. You will feel more inclined to express the warmth that ordinary responsibilities sometimes leave unspoken. A familiar moment together will carry greater emotional weight because you will be fully involved in it. Children's support will add to the sense that home is a source of happiness. Their satisfactory study progress will give you a pleasing subject to share with your spouse. The day's relationship promise is direct: affection will grow, and you will enjoy feeling connected to the people closest to you. Shared participation in something meaningful may also appeal.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

This is a good day for business owners to launch a new venture. Work that puts you before other people will go well, and your contribution will get noticed as the day develops. A discussion connected with learning or guidance will also hold your interest. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, is retrograde and brings private questions, messages, and deeper study into focus. You will want to understand what lies behind an explanation, particularly when a matter feels complicated. For students, the good mood for learning will make it easier to engage with a subject. Children's progress will be satisfactory, with encouragement at home forming part of that atmosphere. A new business beginning has favorable support today, while study benefits from your willingness to give a question sustained attention.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Health will be normal, allowing you to take part in the day's usual activities. Happiness from your children and rising affection for your spouse will contribute to a warm emotional atmosphere. Your private thoughts will still want some space, particularly when a new interest has caught your attention. A quiet interval will suit that inward pull. The change toward more visible activity later in the day will make you conscious of how you move between personal reflection and public responsibilities. You will have ordinary routines to return to after the day's more absorbing conversations.

Tip for the Day: Give your new venture focused attention and keep private spending deliberate today.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

horoscope todaytoday horoscopehoroscope 2026astrologypisceshoroscope piscessun signszodiac sign
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Pisces Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: A new venture and family support may bring encouraging opportunities
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