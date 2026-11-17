Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope (Canva)

A friend’s good news will brighten your day, and your warm speech will draw favourable attention. Investments made today are favoured for long-term benefits, particularly when money is needed later. This gives the day a useful financial purpose alongside its social appeal. Unexpected guests may arrive, bringing an unplanned change to your household routine. You will find yourself balancing conversations with the responsibilities already waiting for you.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your first house, marks the middle phase of Sade Sati, slowing your energy and making duties feel heavy. Steady persistence is likely to be rewarded, so the effort involved in managing ordinary responsibilities will count. You will enjoy contact with others, though your capacity for a busy day will have limits. The social warmth will be genuine, even as you begin to crave more quiet later.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Your melodious way of speaking is likely to attract romantic interest. You will be more aware of the pleasure a gentle exchange can bring, and conversation will feel like an inviting way to connect. A familiar social setting will give you room to enjoy that warmth. Friends’ news will also draw you into shared happiness, widening the day beyond your immediate concerns.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Unexpected visitors are possible, and their arrival may turn your attention towards hospitality at home. The conversation will give the household a different rhythm for a while. Later, your wish for company will ease, and private time will become more appealing. You will still value the connection while feeling ready for a quieter end to the day. Pisces Career Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unexpected visitors are possible, and their arrival may turn your attention towards hospitality at home. The conversation will give the household a different rhythm for a while. Later, your wish for company will ease, and private time will become more appealing. You will still value the connection while feeling ready for a quieter end to the day. Pisces Career Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The day favours steady work, particularly when responsibilities feel heavier than your available energy. Direct Mars in Leo, your sixth house, adds drive and heat to routine work and competition, making you keen to get through what is in front of you. You will feel the urge to press on, especially when a task becomes demanding. Patient continuation is likely to bring a more useful result than a burst of effort that exhausts your attention.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Students will recognise the same tension between determination and a slower pace. A familiar assignment will give your efforts a clear direction. Professional contacts will be part of the day’s wider social focus, although your strongest support lies in keeping up with existing duties. One manageable task at a time will suit the pace.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Investment is favoured for long-term benefits, especially as a resource for a future time of need. You will find the idea of putting money towards lasting security more engaging today. Income and contacts will also occupy your attention in the earlier part of the day. Later, spending will become more prominent, bringing the immediate use of money into view.

An unexpected guest may add a household consideration, though the visit itself remains only a possibility. The financial picture will move between future provision and present needs. Give a long-term investment decision enough attention to fit your actual circumstances.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings and a friend’s good news. Later in the afternoon, it moves into Aquarius in your twelfth house, bringing tiredness, a desire to be alone, and expenses. Your appetite for company will lessen as the day goes on. Overexertion is the clear warning, especially when determination keeps you active after your energy has slowed.

A quieter evening will feel welcome. An early night is likely to help, giving the day a softer finish after its social and practical demands.

Tip for the Day: Leave room for visitors, and finish demanding tasks before your energy fades.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}