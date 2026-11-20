Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces horoscope (Canva)

Work will bring a sense of fulfillment today, with business confidence, strong and sincere effort giving the day a clear direction. You will feel more personally involved in what you are doing, and finishing a task will carry real satisfaction. Ketu in Leo in your sixth house brings detachment from the daily contest over who is doing better, leaving you less absorbed in routine rivalries. That change of emphasis will make it easier to keep your attention on your own responsibilities. This is a day for feeling engaged with life as it unfolds. You will want your effort to count, and the work in front of you will give that wish a practical focus.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

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Relations with your spouse will be good, and you will cooperate with them. A practical exchange will carry affection because you will be willing to take part in what concerns your partner. The day will feel more companionable when decisions are shared. If you are unmarried, a proposal through a neighbor or relative is possible. Such a conversation will bring your personal future into focus, though the possibility itself is the day's indication. You will be receptive to what close family connections have to say. Your mood will remain sensitive, so warmth in a familiar voice will matter to you. The strongest relationship promise is the ease of working together in an existing partnership.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

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Students will study sincerely and with strong concentration. Once engaged, they will have the attention needed to stay with the subject and give it proper thought. Business owners will work confidently and make good money, with assurance showing in the way they handle the day's responsibilities. If you are employed, your superior will be pleased with you. Direct Mars in Leo in your sixth house adds drive and heat to daily work, giving you energy for duties that require active involvement. Watch impatience when routine demands compete for attention. Your strongest working mood will come from getting on with the assignment and seeing it through. The day offers fulfillment across study and employment because the effort itself will feel connected to a useful result. Give the most demanding task a clear stretch of attention.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Business income will be good today, supported by the confidence you bring to your work. Financial satisfaction will be tied to actual activity, making this a purposeful day for those running their own enterprise. You will feel engaged with the connection between the work done and the money it brings. Employees will have the satisfaction of a pleased superior, although the day gives no separate promise of an immediate financial reward. Household decisions will benefit from the cooperative mood between you and your spouse. A money conversation will feel easier when it stays close to the responsibility you share. Your attention will remain on making the day's work useful and handling its results sensibly. Pisces Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Business income will be good today, supported by the confidence you bring to your work. Financial satisfaction will be tied to actual activity, making this a purposeful day for those running their own enterprise. You will feel engaged with the connection between the work done and the money it brings. Employees will have the satisfaction of a pleased superior, although the day gives no separate promise of an immediate financial reward. Household decisions will benefit from the cooperative mood between you and your spouse. A money conversation will feel easier when it stays close to the responsibility you share. Your attention will remain on making the day's work useful and handling its results sensibly. Pisces Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon in Pisces in your first house all day lifts your mood and sensitivity, placing you at the center of your own attention. You will be more aware of your responses, including how encouragement affects your confidence. A fulfilled feeling will run alongside that sensitivity, especially when study or work has held your interest. A regular pace is likely to suit your working day. Once duties ease, familiar company will appeal, and cooperation at home will give the evening a comfortable tone. Your sense of well-being will be closely connected to feeling involved, useful and understood.

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Tip for the Day: Give your best attention to work, then make time for your spouse.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)