Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)
Daily Prediction says,
Your spouse will be at the center of a tense exchange today, and a heated argument will leave the relationship feeling strained. You will also feel courageous, with an interest in attempting something outside your usual routine. Those two currents will make the day feel intense, even when the practical agenda looks ordinary. A short journey is possible, bringing a change of surroundings into consideration. The Moon in Aries in your second house all day places family conversation and spending at the center of attention, with food and shared meals providing a natural setting for discussion. What is said at home will stay with you, making the tone of an exchange especially important.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Tension with your spouse will be the day's clearest personal difficulty. A heated argument will affect the atmosphere between you, and the exchange will feel uncomfortable even against the backdrop of familiar household routines. Watch your temper when the conversation becomes heated. Family talk will continue to matter, with ordinary subjects carrying emotional weight. You will be conscious of your own reaction and how difficult it feels to settle back into an everyday conversation. A shared meal will put domestic matters back in focus, although an easy mood may take time to return. Choosing a calmer response will feel like an effort when you already have a strong opinion. The relationship will occupy more of your attention than the practical subject being discussed.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Your courage will make an unusual task appealing. You might attempt work you would normally hesitate to take on, and that possibility will give the day a more active direction. Mars in Leo in your sixth house, moving direct, adds drive to routine duties while bringing heat and a shorter temper under pressure. The day favors putting that drive into a demanding piece of work. Your willingness to keep going will matter after the excitement of beginning has passed. For students, a steady approach to the day's study is likely to be useful while other concerns compete for attention. A possible short journey may become part of the practical agenda, alongside existing duties. Work with a definite shape will feel easier to engage with. An unfamiliar task may require more patience than your initial burst of courage suggests.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your courage will make an unusual task appealing. You might attempt work you would normally hesitate to take on, and that possibility will give the day a more active direction. Mars in Leo in your sixth house, moving direct, adds drive to routine duties while bringing heat and a shorter temper under pressure. The day favors putting that drive into a demanding piece of work. Your willingness to keep going will matter after the excitement of beginning has passed. For students, a steady approach to the day's study is likely to be useful while other concerns compete for attention. A possible short journey may become part of the practical agenda, alongside existing duties. Work with a definite shape will feel easier to engage with. An unfamiliar task may require more patience than your initial burst of courage suggests.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your financial position is likely to remain average. Everyday spending will occupy attention, especially where it connects with family needs or food. Postpone a planned vehicle purchase. The day does not favor taking that commitment forward, and the ordinary running of the household will already give you enough to consider. A conversation about affordability will feel relevant against the day's domestic atmosphere. You will be conscious of the connection between a family discussion and what can reasonably be spent. The possibility of a short journey may also enter your spending calculations, although the journey itself remains uncertain. Larger buying plans will feel less straightforward alongside these immediate concerns.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Your health calls for caution today, and your energy may run more slowly than your courageous mood suggests. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces in your first house marks the middle phase of Sade Sati, making duties feel heavy while rewarding steady persistence. Ordinary responsibilities will feel more demanding when they accumulate. A familiar pace with room for rest is likely to suit you. The day favors manageable stretches of effort, with persistence carrying more weight than an energetic start.
Tip for the Day: Pause a heated conversation and give demanding tasks a steady, manageable pace.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com