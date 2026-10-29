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Pisces Horoscope Today, October 29, 2026: In relationship, keep your interest genuine and avoid filling every silence

Pisces Horoscope Today: If you are commuting, prepare your route and essentials before leaving so that minor changes do not invite unnecessary rushing.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 04:09:04 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope (Canva)
Pisces Horoscope (Canva)

Begin with a manageable action rather than waiting for the whole day to feel organized. The Moon in Taurus in your third house begins the day by supporting initiative, communication and small practical tasks. You may find it easier to approach a neighbor, follow up on a local arrangement or reconnect with someone you have not spoken to recently. Keep the exchange friendly without promising more time than you have. A chance conversation can be pleasant in its own right, rather than the start of another obligation. If you are commuting, prepare your route and essentials before leaving so that minor changes do not invite unnecessary rushing. At night, the Moon in Gemini in your fourth house brings attention home, where emotional restlessness or domestic distraction may remain. A gathering or family conversation could be enjoyable, but you may also need a quieter corner afterwards. Let the evening accommodate both connection and privacy instead of assuming that being sociable means staying available until everyone else is finished.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

A simple message can reopen a comfortable exchange, especially with someone whose company you have missed. Keep your interest genuine and avoid filling every silence with plans. Couples may benefit from discussing how the evening should feel before visitors or family demands take over. ; neither preference has to become a judgement on affection. If you attend a neighborhood celebration, include your partner in introductions rather than assuming they will find their own place. Singles can enjoy a new acquaintance without deciding immediately whether it has romantic potential. Later, ask for reassurance plainly if you need it, rather than testing another person's attentiveness.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Initiative is useful when it produces something another person can respond to. Send the concise enquiry, complete the short assignment or put a workable suggestion into writing. Jupiter in Cancer, your fifth house, is direct and exalted and can favor learning, creative work and sensible guidance; use feedback to strengthen the weakest part of a piece rather than adding more material around it. Students may benefit from connecting a new concept with something already understood. If a creative task stalls, try changing the format, perhaps from prose to a sketch or spoken explanation. Keep professional messages clear about the action requested. A friendly discussion can help, but it should not replace the details needed to move the work along accurately today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Stay attentive to your capacity as the day gathers momentum. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, is retrograde during the middle phase of Sade Sati; personal responsibilities and stamina need realistic limits, so avoid making a busy afternoon more demanding by skipping food or pushing through every pause. This substantial phase calls for sustainable habits, not worry about ordinary tiredness. Choose meals that suit you and keep travel unhurried. At night, a calm, familiar activity may help you settle after a socially or mentally active day.

Tip for the Day: Take the useful first step, then leave space to recover your energy.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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