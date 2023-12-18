Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023 predicts strong love life

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are highly emotional Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023. Financially you are good while your health will also be trouble.

Embrace love today and take up additional tasks at the workplace. Change the responsibilities to new opportunities. Minor money issues exist today.

The love life will be strong today. Multiple opportunities will come to show the mettle at the workplace. Financially you are good while your health will also be trouble.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep egos out of the love life and shower affection to receive love back. Handle all troubles in the relationship with a mature attitude. While it is crucial to give personal space to your partner, do not impose your opinion and also value the suggestions with a happy note. This will strengthen the bond. Female Sagittarius natives can expect a proposal from a coworker or a classmate in the second half of the day.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you complete all the assigned jobs with diligence. Be careful to not lose your temper in a team meeting. You may express your suggestions without apprehension and this will invite more opportunities. Today is not a good time to start a new deal or business partnership. If you are already in a partnership, some cracks may appear in the relationship. Healthcare and IT professionals will see opportunities to move abroad for jobs.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You may have minor issues related to finance but this won’t affect the daily routine. You can consider buying jewelry or even renovating the house. However, do not invest in real estate or avoid buying a new vehicle as the financial status does not approve that. While businessmen will see funds from different sources including foreign locations, you will also settle a legal dispute over property.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy today and some Sagittarius are even fortunate to be fit enough to take part in adventure sports. Though coughing, sneezing, digestion-related issues, and headaches will be common among the natives, you can also be sure that these will not hurt your daily schedule. To avoid a risky situation, make sure that you are extra cautious on the road and obey all the traffic laws. Do not overspeed and never drive under the influence of alcohol.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857