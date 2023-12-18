All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 18, 2023(Freepik)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. A get-rich-quick scheme, though risky, may give good returns. Luck shines on those searching for a suitable job. The arrival of a guest will make the domestic scene lively. Travelling on a business trip is indicated. A new acquisition will meet your aim of keeping up with the Joneses.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Love Focus: Young couples must cater to each other’s mood to avoid marital turbulence.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. A deal you had been after for long while may come within your grasp. Some of you are likely to get closer to your professional goals. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Dark Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Regular routine will keep you in good health. Wanderlust is likely to get the better of the deskbound. You will be able to stem wasteful expenditure by sensible budgeting. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. A vacation with friends can be planned soon. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed. Fun time is foreseen for those spending time with friends today.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front, as lover appears off mood.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. An awaited payment is likely to materialize soon to fill your coffers. A venture others were apprehensive about will prove profitable. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. You are likely to lead the pack on the academic front by beating all competition. You will be able to keep a stressful situation at bay.

Love Focus: Hurdles faced in a relationship will need to be tackled in a deliberate manner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Those seeking placement can get an offer they simply can’t refuse! Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. An overseas journey may materialise. Students are likely to shine on the academic front. Your wit and charm are likely to win over an off-mood elder.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit distant and may need space.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. Good returns from an investment are foreseen. Certain good options on the business front can be expected. The environment at home will help soothe your nerves. A well-planned trip promises a great time. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship needs to be tended with care, so take steps to strengthen it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. An excellent day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. Take care of loose ends at work as they can cause problems later. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. You will manage to take some positive steps to enhance your wealth. Promising opportunities open for those wanting to switch jobs. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. A change envisaged on the academic front is likely to prove most favorable.

Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make lover really enjoy your company.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. A change of heart regarding investments may save you from an unwise move. Your efforts on the professional front will be recognised. You will fare well by following the guidance of an elder. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvelous. Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies.

Love Focus: Tight schedule can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. You are likely to come out the winner in a financial deal. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Your hard work and focus are likely to pay off on the academic front. A preparation or seminar conducted by you may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. Handsome financial gains can be expected by some. You make your mark on the professional front by tackling difficult tasks. Celebrating an event together with family and friends is very much on the cards. A stranger is likely to help you at the time of need. Some of you may be in demand on the social front.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health. Wealth comes to you from various sources and will keep your coffers brimming. You derive immense satisfaction in doing your thing. The family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. A perfect vacation is on the cards for some. A child may make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Silver