Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2023 predicts resolution of love issues

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love solving puzzles Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2023. The daily horoscope predicts success in official life. However, minor financial & health issues will exist, causing troubles.

Handle the love issues today. The daily horoscope predicts success in official life. However, minor financial & health issues will exist, causing troubles.

Despite multiple issues in the love life, it will go strong as you will resolve them before the day ends. Prove your mettle at the office as you may get many opportunities. Minor financial issues demand smart wealth management. The health is also not good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible and sensitive in a romantic relationship. It is wise to stop the interference of a third person. Show affection and do not impose your ideas on the lover. Value the person and this will make the love affair stronger. Some Virgos, especially males will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old affair. However, married natives need to be careful to not hurt the marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Have a professional attitude and this will save the day at the office. While you are innovative, your feedback will be accepted by the seniors. Be creative and productive. Authors will see work published today. Artists will get a stage to perform and their fate will be changed. Students attempting to an admitted to foreign universities will have good news. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, footwear, pharmaceuticals, and construction business will see a productive day.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The return from a previous investment may not be as good as expected. This may cause a minor crisis and you will need to tweak the plan for the day. A sibling or a relative will request financial assistance which you cannot refuse. However, avoid lending a big amount as getting it back can be trouble. You are also likely to receive some of the shares of property that might belong to your ancestors.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while driving today, especially in hilly terrains. It is wise to skip alcohol and tobacco. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Keep the office pressure outside the home and spend more time with the family. Pregnant ladies need to be careful with the baby bump. Senior Virgos should not miss out on medicines and must obey the instructions from the doctor.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857