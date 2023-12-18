Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023 predicts a new relationship

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You take the world courageously Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023. Professional challenges will be there today but ensure you settle them within no time.

Handle romantic issues diligently & resolve official problems with a strong hand. Financially you are strong but you need to be careful about your health.

Troubleshoot romantic issues without delay. Professional challenges will be there today but ensure you settle them within no time. Handle money wisely and make crucial financial decisions today health I also good. Handle wealth smartly while your health will be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you settle all minor love-related troubles before the day ends. It is wise to not engage in unpleasant conversations. Be cool even while having disagreements. Some Libra males may get into a new relationship but married natives must be careful to not disturb the family life. Those who are single will come across someone special on a train, at the office, or while attending a function in the evening. Since the stars of romance are stronger, you may open up your mind to receive positive feedback.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Stick to the office schedule and show the willingness to take up new responsibilities. Your diligence will have takers at the workplace. Avoid office politics and ensure you are in the good book of the management. Be ready to accept positive feedback from an international client. Augment your skills as you will need them sooner. You may also have office-related travels while students will find success in examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial trouble will impact the daily life. Despite minor hiccups, you will be good to spend on shopping or even for foreign travel. Some Libras will need to provide assistance for a relative in a medical emergency. Some Libras may find it a challenge to properly manage their wealth and proper guidance from an expert will be of good help.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

While normal health will be good, some children may develop viral fever which you need to be careful of. There can also be complaints related to oral health and sleep-related issues. Females working in the kitchen need to be careful while chopping vegetables today. Maintain your health through a diet rich in proteins, nutrients, and vitamins.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857