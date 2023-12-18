Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2023 predicts serious trouble in love

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You motivate others Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2023. Financially you are good today but medical issues may arise that need attention.

Settle the troubles with a positive attitude. Have a great day in terms of profession. Financially you are strong and general health is also good today.

Be diplomatic in the love affair and also show a positive attitude. Despite the challenges, you will succeed in meeting the deadlines at the office. Financially you are good today but medical issues may arise that need attention.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Those who are in a relationship will have a tough time today. Minor issues may turn into serious troubles and you need to be diplomatic to handle this crisis. Some jokes or statements may be misunderstood by the lover and this can cause serious trouble. Married Aquarius females may also have minor disagreements within the family of the spouse and it needs to be resolved before the day ends. It is important to openly communicate with the partner to avoid hurdles in the relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will see some productive moments in your professional life. Be innovative in suggestions and this will help you gain a new position. Those who are into aviation, insurance, transport, and construction will have a busy day. Healthcare professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Some corporate employees will be under heat for stern actions taken the previous day but do not give up your morals for petty gains Government officials can expect a change in location today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to have good returns today. Despite minor issues in the first half of the day, your income will augment as the day progresses. Fortunate Aquarius natives will also see a property getting transferred into their name. You may make smart and beneficial financial decisions including renovation of the home, purchase of a vehicle, or buying a new home. Today is good to invest in the stock market.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking part in adventure sports today. It is wiser to consult a doctor when you feel uneasiness. Those who have issues associated with the chest, eyes, and lungs must not miss the medicines. Maintain a positive mindset and adopt yoga to keep yourself healthy.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857