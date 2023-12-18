Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2023 predicts serious trouble in love
Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Dec 18, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Those who are in a relationship will have a tough time today.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You motivate others
Settle the troubles with a positive attitude. Have a great day in terms of profession. Financially you are strong and general health is also good today.
Be diplomatic in the love affair and also show a positive attitude. Despite the challenges, you will succeed in meeting the deadlines at the office. Financially you are good today but medical issues may arise that need attention.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Those who are in a relationship will have a tough time today. Minor issues may turn into serious troubles and you need to be diplomatic to handle this crisis. Some jokes or statements may be misunderstood by the lover and this can cause serious trouble. Married Aquarius females may also have minor disagreements within the family of the spouse and it needs to be resolved before the day ends. It is important to openly communicate with the partner to avoid hurdles in the relationship.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
You will see some productive moments in your professional life. Be innovative in suggestions and this will help you gain a new position. Those who are into aviation, insurance, transport, and construction will have a busy day. Healthcare professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Some corporate employees will be under heat for stern actions taken the previous day but do not give up your morals for petty gains Government officials can expect a change in location today.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
You are fortunate to have good returns today. Despite minor issues in the first half of the day, your income will augment as the day progresses. Fortunate Aquarius natives will also see a property getting transferred into their name. You may make smart and beneficial financial decisions including renovation of the home, purchase of a vehicle, or buying a new home. Today is good to invest in the stock market.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Be careful while taking part in adventure sports today. It is wiser to consult a doctor when you feel uneasiness. Those who have issues associated with the chest, eyes, and lungs must not miss the medicines. Maintain a positive mindset and adopt yoga to keep yourself healthy.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857