close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023 predicts good profit

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023 predicts good profit

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 18, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for Dec 18, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Financial prosperity ensures smart investments.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a bright day

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023. Management would recognize your professional skills.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023. Management would recognize your professional skills.

Today, your happy love life is complemented by a productive professional one. Financial prosperity ensures smart investments. Minor health issues may be there.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Make decisions in the future based on your love affair. Management would recognize your professional skills. You are fortunate in terms of wealth but health is a concern.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You may have troubles in your love life in the first half of the day. Third-party interference can worsen things and it is vital to have open communication with the lover. Long-distance relationships may not work out and some unlucky Capricorns can also expect a break-up. Some relationships may be toxic for the females and it is good to come out of it. Single Capricorns can expect to fall in love in the second part of the day. However, wait for a day or two to propose.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

You can be sure about the opportunities to prove your mettle at the workplace. A promotion is on the way and a new role will be assigned today. Jobseekers may find a new job. Students will clear the examination and candidates for competitive examinations may pass tests with hard work. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will handle crucial cases that also involve high risk.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth today. There will be prosperity in life and this will reflect in your lifestyle. The first half of the day will see wealth pouring in from different sources. A part of the property that was under litigation will come to you. All pending dues will cleared and a bank loan will also be approved. Online lottery will also bring in good profit today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

The Capricorns with heart ailments must be careful while lifting objects. Those who are diabetic or have asthma must be extremely careful. Seniors need to be cautious while boarding a bus or while using the staircase. You need to have a balanced diet with low sugar and fat. Female Capricorns will also have gynecological issues in the second part of the day.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out