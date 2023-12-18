Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023 predicts good profit

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a bright day Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023. Management would recognize your professional skills.

Today, your happy love life is complemented by a productive professional one. Financial prosperity ensures smart investments. Minor health issues may be there.

Make decisions in the future based on your love affair. Management would recognize your professional skills. You are fortunate in terms of wealth but health is a concern.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You may have troubles in your love life in the first half of the day. Third-party interference can worsen things and it is vital to have open communication with the lover. Long-distance relationships may not work out and some unlucky Capricorns can also expect a break-up. Some relationships may be toxic for the females and it is good to come out of it. Single Capricorns can expect to fall in love in the second part of the day. However, wait for a day or two to propose.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

You can be sure about the opportunities to prove your mettle at the workplace. A promotion is on the way and a new role will be assigned today. Jobseekers may find a new job. Students will clear the examination and candidates for competitive examinations may pass tests with hard work. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will handle crucial cases that also involve high risk.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth today. There will be prosperity in life and this will reflect in your lifestyle. The first half of the day will see wealth pouring in from different sources. A part of the property that was under litigation will come to you. All pending dues will cleared and a bank loan will also be approved. Online lottery will also bring in good profit today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

The Capricorns with heart ailments must be careful while lifting objects. Those who are diabetic or have asthma must be extremely careful. Seniors need to be cautious while boarding a bus or while using the staircase. You need to have a balanced diet with low sugar and fat. Female Capricorns will also have gynecological issues in the second part of the day.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857