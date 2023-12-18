Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023 predicts affection and care

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Leos symbolize integrity Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2023. Prosperity will help you make smart investments while you are also good in health.

Have a positive love relationship today, backed by professional success. Prosperity will be your companion while health is also good. Check more details.

Today, you will see success in official life. Handle all relationship issues with maturity. Prosperity will help you make smart investments while you are also good in health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be cordial with your lover and also spend more time together. While you are romantic, share the emotions and also appreciate the partner in both personal and professional endeavors. Avoid egos and provide enough space to the partner in a relationship. Your affection and care will be returned and there will be happiness in the love life. Marriage is also on the cards and your love affair will get the backing of parents.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Businessmen may see new opportunities today. This may also include expanding the trade to new locations. Study the different options to make the final call today. Those who are keen to quit the job can update the job profile on a job website and expect new interview calls within a day. Students will clear the examinations and new joiners at an office will find the right space to fit in.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Some Leos will be fortunate to have good returns from past investments. A property will be sold and this will also help you settle all pending dues. Settle a financial dispute with a sibling. You may plan a vacation as the financial condition permits that. Businessmen should be cautious before making big investments or signing new deals. Investing in stock, gold, and speculative business are also smart ideas.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You may see recovery from old ailments. Fortunately, no serious illness will impact you. Ensure your diet is rich in proteins and vitamins. Some Leos may have minor infections including viral fever or skin-related troubles but they won’t be serious. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. Those who are on vacation must be extremely careful while taking part in adventure activities.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857