Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2023 advices to avoid wild expenditures

Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You never fear troubles Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2023. Avoid wild expenditures and save more.

Have a creative love life along with professional success. Be careful about money as minor issues may pop up sooner. Avoid wild expenditures and save more.

Shower love and respect on the partner. You will succeed in delivering the best results at the office. However, financial troubles will exist as well as minor health issues.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Feel the love in the relationship uninterrupted. Your lover wants you to be more caring and romantic. A vacation is a good way to share the emotions. You may also surprise the lover with gifts. Be patient in a relationship and always be a good listener. Those who had a recent break-up will see a new person walking into their life. Propose today to receive a positive response. Females who are married may get conceived.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life may be a mixed bag as there will be both ups and downs. Some Scorpios will see new opportunities in the form of additional tasks. Multitasking will help you accomplish the roles without much difficulty. The Scorpios who are in lower positions will see a huge workload which may cause mental trauma. However, it is crucial to smartly handle them. Those who are in the notice period will receive a good offer with a better package.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with the care you need to save for a rainy day. Minor financial issues in the first part of the day demand smart handling. Avoid binge shopping and instead consider saving. Mutual funds and fixed deposits are good options to invest today. An emergency at home or a medical situation associated with your sibling may require financial expense. Some businessmen will also face a shortage of funds today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may come up in the first part of the day. Those who have asthma or breath-related issues will need medical attention. Seniors with a history of liver-related troubles need to consult a doctor whenever they feel uneasiness. Walk in the morning for about 30 minutes and drink plenty of water. Sitting in a park and meditation can relieve mental agonies.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857