Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Oct 09, 2024 predicts job opportunities abroad

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a charming personality Stay calm in the relationship & spend more time with the lover. Take up new roles and also evade office politics that may harm the prospects. Focus on money. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2024: Financially, you are good today, and no major illness will trouble you.

Handle the relationship issues with a mature attitude. Consider taking up new tasks at work that will also test your mettle. Financially you are good today and no major illness will trouble you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Put egos aside while you stay with the lover and ensure you are a patient listener. Your partner prefers sharing emotions, both happy and sad. Today is also good to take a call on marriage. Those who are in a relationship should give time to their spouse. Share your feelings and this will work out in strengthening the relationship. If you are single, the chances to meet a new friend are high. Do not hesitate to propose as you may receive a positive response.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

There may be clashes with co-workers but it is important to not let them go out of control. Be careful at team meetings and also utilize communication skills to douse troubles. Some new ideas may not work out but do not despair. Some healthcare professionals will have plans to move abroad. Businessmen can expect a position in the bodies associated with trade and commerce. New partnerships will also bring in additional funds today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Keep your financial status intact today. Those who are traveling should be careful while making online payments. Some females will require spending for a party with friends at the workplace or in the classroom. You may also consider donating wealth as a charity. A sibling will face a legal issue and you will be expected to provide monetary assistance.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Some children may have a viral fever or throat infection and may miss school. Take a nutritious and balanced diet and stay away from fatty food. Ensure you don’t drive at night after consuming alcohol. You should not miss medicines today and seniors must be careful while using stairs. You may also join a gym or a martial arts coaching center today. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)