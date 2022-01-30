Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Jan 30: Do not be too judgemental

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you are likely to mingle with like-minded people, which may help you in the long run. The stars are likely to align in your favour and your plans may start to take shape. Your small circle of friends is likely to stick with you in times of need. Your magnetic personality may draw people closer to you. You may make calculative moves to stay ahead of competitors. Your major decisions are likely to affect your personal and professional life. Do not be too critical of others or it could strain your relationships. Choose from the opportunities that come your way to succeed in life. Go through all the documents carefully to avoid loopholes later on in matters related to an ancestral property. Be prepared for a bad weather if you are travelling without any previous preparations.

Scorpio Finance Today

On the financial front, if you have invested in stocks, major profits are foreseen. Speculative activities are likely to bring good gains. A new family business may take off well, bringing positive results.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to drift away from your loved ones if you do not devote time and attention to their needs. You may have to make yourself available to enjoy your family life and cherish the bonds.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, new assignments are likely to pour in, which may test your sincerity and expertise. You may achieve your targets easily, which may impress your bosses. A monetary bonus may be on the way for you.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health is likely to fluctuate as rigorous physical activities on a regular basis are likely to cause uneasiness. Slow down a bit and curtail your exercises to enjoy sound mental as well as physical health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your passion may be at its peak. However, not following a moral code of conduct may upset your beloved. This may also create rifts in your relationship. Act patiently and calmly to bring back normalcy in love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

