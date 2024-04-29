Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts professional growth

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your integrity is your spokesperson! Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. No major financial issues will exist today and health is also good.

Excel both in love and professional life. Look for opportunities to enhance wealth and take steps to stay healthy. Be careful about financial decisions.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Love blindly today and you will receive the same back. Your commitment to take up even tough tasks at the workplace will help you score high grades. No major financial issues will exist today and health is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Today, you will see opportunities to settle the issues in your love life. Minor friction of the past will be resolved. Ensure you keep the partner happy and also plan a romantic dinner. Office romance is not a good idea for married Scorpios. Some married females will conceive today. Some single natives will find true love and propose today to express their feelings. Married Scorpios will get emotional support from their spouse that will help the relationship float. Married females can consider expanding their family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will receive accolades from the seniors. Some Scorpios will be happy to take up additional tasks that will also provide opportunities to grow in their career. A client will shoot a mail appreciating your performance which will also value to the profile. Be expressive at team meetings and this will work out in your favor. Entrepreneurs will have a good time when it comes to finance. Students will need to put in extra effort to clear examinations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today and Scorpios will succeed in even gaining a good return from previous investments. A family emergency will need you to spare wealth by the second half of the day. You may buy jewelry or invest in real estate which is an investment. Businessmen will see no shortage of funds as promoters will pump in investment, ensuring better growth. A bank loan will also be approved, adding more wealth to the coffer.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Health should be your priority. Fortunately, no major medical issue will impact routine life. However, females may complain about oral health issues while children will have sore throats, viral fever, and ear infections. Females working in the kitchen should be careful as minor cuts may happen while chopping vegetables.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)