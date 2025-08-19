Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 19, 2025: You may require working additional hours

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Courage is your attribute Do not let egos spoil the relationship. Ensure you take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Health demands more care. Prosperity is at your side today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be a good listener, and you should also keep the issues at bay while sitting with your lover. No serious productivity issue must come up today. Health demands more attention while prosperity permits smart investments.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the emotions of the lover, and you both can also consider a vacation where you may take a call on marriage. Consider all options to settle the disputes in the relationship. Your commitment will help resolve issues with the parents of the lover or the spouse. Some females will also be fortunate to rekindle the relationship with the ex-lover. Be a caring lover, and also ensure you spend more time in love.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Avoid controversies at work and ensure your commitment will bring positive outcomes. You may require working additional hours. Those who handle technical or creative profiles at work will see positive results. Government employees may expect a change in the location. If you are a junior, ensure you bring out innovative concepts that would be accepted by the management. Businessmen handling electronics, interior designing, automobile spare parts, textiles, and groceries will see good returns.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come from different sources, and you will also be fortunate to invest in the stock market. Some females will succeed in gaining support in financial affairs at the workplace. You may also consider buying or selling a property today. There will be instances where you may feel cheated in terms of money by a friend or relative. It is also good to buy a car in the second part of the day. Businessmen planning to take the trade to new territories will find the funds.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with the eyes and ears. You may have viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues, and it is also good to avoid risks in terms of adventure activities while on a vacation. Those who are traveling today must have a medical kit ready. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear your seat belt.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

