Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 9, 2025: You may require evading office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: You are advised to abstain from investing money in real estate today.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Targets are easier to achieve

Be composed in the relationship today and give personal space to the lover. Overcome the professional challenges with a smile. Finance is also positive.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Overcome the issues in the love affair through efficient communication. Your commitment at work will lead to career growth. Having a proper financial plan today, and your health is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You may face issues in your love affair today. Be careful not to delve into the past, and also avoid unpleasant conversations that may upset the lover. Single females may expect a proposal at the office, while travelling, in the classroom, or while attending a function. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Married females need to be careful about the external influences, including those from a sibling or a friend.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You will require evading office politics. New tasks will come up, and it is crucial to meet the expectations of the management. Some profiles will require spending additional time at the workplace. Be positive in attitude, and this will work out in team meetings and client interactions. Those who handle senior or technical profiles may also pick the day to put down the paper. Businessmen may also pick the first part of the day to bring out new concepts in trade.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but the returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectation. This may stop you from spending a large amount on shopping. You are advised to abstain from investing money in real estate today. Similarly, avoid getting into financial disputes with a family member or a friend. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds, and some pending dues will also be cleared.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Health issues will be there, and you will need to be careful about your lifestyle. Start the day with exercise. You should balance the office life with the professional life. Stomach aches, viral fever, or oral health issues will also be common today. Seniors will need medical attention for spinal issues. Children may complain about a toothache, and this may also stop them from attending school. Today is a good day to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
