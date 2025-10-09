Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 9, 2025: You may require evading office politics

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Targets are easier to achieve Be composed in the relationship today and give personal space to the lover. Overcome the professional challenges with a smile. Finance is also positive. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the issues in the love affair through efficient communication. Your commitment at work will lead to career growth. Having a proper financial plan today, and your health is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You may face issues in your love affair today. Be careful not to delve into the past, and also avoid unpleasant conversations that may upset the lover. Single females may expect a proposal at the office, while travelling, in the classroom, or while attending a function. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Married females need to be careful about the external influences, including those from a sibling or a friend.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You will require evading office politics. New tasks will come up, and it is crucial to meet the expectations of the management. Some profiles will require spending additional time at the workplace. Be positive in attitude, and this will work out in team meetings and client interactions. Those who handle senior or technical profiles may also pick the day to put down the paper. Businessmen may also pick the first part of the day to bring out new concepts in trade.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but the returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectation. This may stop you from spending a large amount on shopping. You are advised to abstain from investing money in real estate today. Similarly, avoid getting into financial disputes with a family member or a friend. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds, and some pending dues will also be cleared.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Health issues will be there, and you will need to be careful about your lifestyle. Start the day with exercise. You should balance the office life with the professional life. Stomach aches, viral fever, or oral health issues will also be common today. Seniors will need medical attention for spinal issues. Children may complain about a toothache, and this may also stop them from attending school. Today is a good day to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)