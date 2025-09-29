Scorpio Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: Minor financial issues may come up
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Give exceptional ideas at team meetings, and your seniors will recognize the potential.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a great time in love and career
Resolve the complications in the relationship. Opt for new risks that will help you grow in your career. Prefer safe monetary investment decisions today.
Do not let egos impact the relationship. Tough clients will make your professional life busy and packed. There will be financial challenges, and health will be good.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Be cool even while having disagreements, and do not let emotions guide your decision-making in romance-related matters. Spend more time together, and your lover also prefers being expressive in terms of love. Consider discussing the relationship with the parents who may approve of the love affair. An office romance may sound good, but married male natives need to stay out of it. Pregnant females should take extra precautions, especially while travelling long distances.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Give exceptional ideas at team meetings, and your seniors will recognize the potential. Some authors will have the work published today. Ensure you stay in the good book of the management. The second part of the day is also good to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Ensure you also take up new tasks with tight deadlines today. Those entrepreneurs who are keen to launch new ventures can pick the second half of the day to reap good returns.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Minor financial issues may come up. You should be ready to cut down the expenditure today. You may clear your dues and cover the loan you have taken in the past years. However, do not lend a big amount to a friend or relative, as you may not get it back. It is also good to keep a distance from property-related discussions within the family. Businessmen will see funds from different investors, and this will help in further expansion.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Keep a watch on the lifestyle today. You may develop breathing troubles, and those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications in the second part of the day. Females may complain about gynecological issues today. Some natives will have issues associated with cold coughs, headaches, and viral infections. Diabetic and hypertension patients need extra care.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
