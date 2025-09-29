Scorpio Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: Minor financial issues may come up

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a great time in love and career Resolve the complications in the relationship. Opt for new risks that will help you grow in your career. Prefer safe monetary investment decisions today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Do not let egos impact the relationship. Tough clients will make your professional life busy and packed. There will be financial challenges, and health will be good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even while having disagreements, and do not let emotions guide your decision-making in romance-related matters. Spend more time together, and your lover also prefers being expressive in terms of love. Consider discussing the relationship with the parents who may approve of the love affair. An office romance may sound good, but married male natives need to stay out of it. Pregnant females should take extra precautions, especially while travelling long distances.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Give exceptional ideas at team meetings, and your seniors will recognize the potential. Some authors will have the work published today. Ensure you stay in the good book of the management. The second part of the day is also good to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Ensure you also take up new tasks with tight deadlines today. Those entrepreneurs who are keen to launch new ventures can pick the second half of the day to reap good returns.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may come up. You should be ready to cut down the expenditure today. You may clear your dues and cover the loan you have taken in the past years. However, do not lend a big amount to a friend or relative, as you may not get it back. It is also good to keep a distance from property-related discussions within the family. Businessmen will see funds from different investors, and this will help in further expansion.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on the lifestyle today. You may develop breathing troubles, and those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications in the second part of the day. Females may complain about gynecological issues today. Some natives will have issues associated with cold coughs, headaches, and viral infections. Diabetic and hypertension patients need extra care.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)