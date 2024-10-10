Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024 predicts fortune in stock market

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 10, 2024 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle professional crises with care.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No trouble will impact the routine life

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024. You need to sit and talk with the lover and this will also strengthen the bonding.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024. You need to sit and talk with the lover and this will also strengthen the bonding.

A new relationship will come up and you may also see the changes in the professional one. Handle monetary issues diligently. Wealth is also on your side.

Resolve all existing issues in the relationship and you will also require spending more time with the lover. Handle professional crises with care. While financial prosperity will be at your side, your health will also be in good shape today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Do not let tremors come up in the relationship and be passionate when it comes to love. You need to sit and talk with the lover and this will also strengthen the bonding. Plan a romantic dinner or even a vacation where you may also take a call in the future. Provide proper space to the lover. Some long-distance relationships would need more attention to work out. Married females must be careful to meet the expectations of the spouse today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take over assignments today. Despite the minor challenges, you will be successful in accomplishing them. Be careful to be sensible at team discussions. Avoid harsh decisions and also be optimistic while attending job interviews. Government employees can expect a change in location while management professionals will face trouble from clients over the quality of work. Entrepreneurs will have new ideas and will be keen to launch new ventures that will bring good returns.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

There is prosperity around and you are good to buy electronic appliances, luxury items, and even a vehicle today. A previous investment may also work in your favor. Some male natives may also get financial aid from the family of their spouse today. If you are keen to try your luck in the stock market, take the guidance of a financial expert. Businessmen will see good returns from trade and some seniors will also pick the day to transfer wealth to their children.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

With no major medical complications causing a disturbance, you may consider a holiday or even try adventure sports. However, avoid driving at night and skip junk food today. Skip alcohol for a day and continue a healthy lifestyle for better health. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside often.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On