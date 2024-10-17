Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 predicts a salary hike soon

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve issues with determination Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024. Look for a constructive and creative love life today.

Look for a constructive and creative love life today. There will be professional success backed by good finance. No major health issue will also create trouble.

There is a fabulous love relationship today. Adopt a smart work culture to prove professionalism today. Both finance and health will be at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair creative and productive today. Your attitude is a major factor while making crucial relationship decisions. Those who are single may be lucky today to fall in love. Female Scorpios can expect a proposal from a coworker or a classmate in the second half of the day. Females may even regain back the lost love which may trigger another relationship. However, in case you are married, stay away from the old flame as this may impact your married life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be realistic while taking up new responsibilities. When you are assigned a new role, give a convincing date for the completion as this would save you from later embarrassment. Put in good efforts to meet the expectations at work. You may travel for job reasons. Entrepreneurs may have minor financial issues and a loan will take time to get approved which may impact the business expansion. Those who are preparing for competitive examinations will have positive results.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Keep the financial life productive. Minor challenges will come up related to expenditure. Scorpio females can expect a hike in their salary and will also be happy to buy a vehicle. You may also be able to repay a loan today. A legal issue in the family would require you to give financial assistance to a relative. However, ensure you will get it back sooner.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Health is good and this gives you the confidence to move ahead with your plans. Do not take risks while riding a two-wheeler and pregnant females should avoid underwater activities. Some children will also have oral health-related complaints that need to be addressed. Seniors must carry a medical kit while traveling. Some people may also suffer from digestion and breathing-related issues.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)