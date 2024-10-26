Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 26, 2024 predicts favourable stars

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in fair games Stay happy with the lover today and plan a happy weekend. Ensure you meet the expectations at work. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 26, 2024: Ensure you meet the expectations at work.

Resolve love-related problems today. Continue the diligence and commitment at work. Prosperity promises a high standard of living. You are also good in terms of health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while expressing opinions as your lover may misunderstand them. Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude. You may meet someone special walking into your life. Propose today as the response will be positive. Those who are on the verge of a break-up will also give a second thought to it. Single Scorpios be optimistic about meeting someone special today. Married Scorpios should not get into office romance as this can lead to serious trouble in family life today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Do not expect appreciation from the management today but you’ll see the outputs in the coming days. Some healthcare professionals will have the option to move abroad. Ensure you keep office politics in the backseat while handling crucial responsibilities. Students looking for admission to a foreign university can expect positive news. Entrepreneurs need to be careful while signing new deals but it will help them expand the markets. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters and taking the business to new territories.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Though today is financially good, ensure your financial dealings with partners are on the right track. Some Scorpios will help a needy relative while you can also invest in stock and speculative business. You may travel with family while a few seniors will also make arrangements for the marriage of children. A bank loan will be approved today and traders will be lucky to have funds from promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Health can give you a tough time as seniors will have issues related to the chest or stomach. Females may develop oral health issues while some children will complain about sore throat or pain at knees. If you have surgery scheduled for the day, go ahead with the plan. Be careful while driving a car in the evening hours.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)