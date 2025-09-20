Scorpio Horoscope Today for September 20, 2025: Business expansion is likely
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of integrity
Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy. Professionally, growth opportunities will hit the door. You may consider investments in stock or trades as well.
Devote more time to love, and also be serious about professional responsibilities. Ensure you settle the financial issues with the siblings today. Lifestyle is crucial to staying in good health.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Keep ego out of the relationship and give personal space to the lover. Today is not a good time to delve into the past. You may see tremors in the form of external interferences, which should be curbed with immediate effect. It is good to be expressive in terms of romance. You both may also prefer a romantic dinner. Some females will receive proposals in the second part if the day. Some love affairs will take a different turn today with the support of parents.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Keep a watch on the professional goals. Some tasks demand that you work additional hours. You should be careful at team sessions, and those who hold banking or financial profiles will see minor hiccups in the second part of the day. You can consider switching jobs and can put down the paper today. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the business, and traders are required to have a cordial relationship with the authorities.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
No serious financial issue will come up, and you are good to buy electronic appliances or home furniture. Today is also a good day to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. A family event will need you to contribute a good sum. Females may see a hike in roles, which will also result in a change in salary structure. You can take the initiative to invest in mutual funds today, but avoid both stock and speculative business.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
You may suffer from high blood pressure as well in the second half of the day. Some minor cuts and bruises will be common among children, who may also develop viral fever today. There are chances of falling down, and you should be careful while using a wet floor. The second part of the day is crucial for seniors with sleep-related issues. Pregnant females should also give up adventure activities today.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
